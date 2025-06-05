Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
stamp of approval

Edan Alexander, family endorse Josh Gottheimer for New Jersey governor

‘You were not only a shining ray of light, but you were what we call a mensch,’ the family wrote in a letter to Gottheimer

Screenshot/Rep. Josh Gottheimer on X

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) meets with the parents of former Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander on April 19, 2024.

By
Marc Rod
June 5, 2025

Recently released Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander and his family endorsed Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) for governor of New Jersey and praised his advocacy for Alexander’s release in a letter to the congressman.

The letter, read out at a recent campaign event in Tenafly, N.J. by a family friend, reads, “We can’t wait to thank you in person and we can’t wait to call you Governor Josh in November.”

The letter is signed by Alexander himself, his mother and father Yael and Adi, his sister Mika and brother Roy.

“In those dark times” of Alexander’s captivity, “you were not only a shining ray of light, but you were what we call a mensch,” the family wrote. “You reached out to us and stood by us from day one. You opened doors for us in the political arena and used all your skills, connections and resources to help us in our long uphill struggle to bring back our son to us.”

“You used every platform to bring Edan to the spot light,” the letter continues. “In NJ, in DC and out to the world. You took it personally and took us in as your extended family. You were there for us in the public eye and in private.”

Gottheimer is banking on strong support and turnout from New Jersey’s Jewish community to propel him to victory in next week’s gubernatorial primary.

