U.S., Iran are talking about a ‘123 Agreement.’ What does that mean?

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Emily Damari denounces Pulitzer board for awarding journalis...t who ridiculed hostages

Kash Patel questioned about U.S. attorney nominee’s Nazi tie...s

Haverford College president repeatedly dodges questions at a...ntisemitism hearing

Catholic cardinals shared Italian Jews’ concerns that pope ‘...abandoned’ them, veteran journalist says

Trump says U.S. will stop bombing campaign on Houthis ‘effec...tive immediately’

AJC joins university groups to express concern about Trump a...pproach to campus antisemitism

Union critical of Israel targets Monsey Hasidic community wi...th anti-Lawler ads

Schakowsky retirement sets up Illinois Democratic primary ba...ttle over Mideast policy

Witkoff predicts expansion of Abraham Accords coming soon

Kemp’s decision to pass on Senate race leaves Jewish voters ...up for grabs

Ritchie Torres calls on NYC to cancel Central Park performan...ce by anti-Israel artist Kehlani

Trump dismisses multiple Biden appointees to U.S. Holocaust ...Memorial Council

Under fire, Harvard releases reports on antisemitism, Islamo...phobia on campus

Fox News woos Jewish viewers amid perceived media bias again...st Israel

Israel rejects 5-year ceasefire, hostage-release deal withou...t Hamas disarming

Syria’s al-Sharaa discussed prospects for normalization with... Israel with GOP lawmaker

Wasserman Schultz: Arab, Israeli leaders say Iran deal must ...cover proxy activity

Trump says he would meet with Iranian supreme leader in Time... interview

Jewish Senate Dems accuse Trump of weaponizing antisemitism ...to attack universities

AJC searches for a middle ground on Trump’s campus antisemit...ism moves, CEO Ted Deutch says

From Jerusalem to the Vatican: Cardinal Pizzaballa emerges a...s a contender for the papacy

Campus protests fizzle out in 2025

Huckabee: Americans ‘greatly benefit’ from close ties to Isr...ael

Israeli President Herzog calls Gov. Shapiro after arson atta...ck on Pa. governor’s mansion

Shapiro avoids ‘antisemitism’ label on arson attack in ‘Good... Morning America’ interview

From seminary to secretary: How Uri Monson balances Pennsylv...ania’s budget and keeps Shabbat

Pro-Israel Dems warn Witkoff that Iran must restore inspecto...rs’ access to nuclear sites

California school district votes to renew ethnic studies con...tract with vendor accused of antisemitism

Israel boxed in as Trump blocks Iran attack and pursues deal

Brad Sherman’s primary challenger Jake Rakov stays in step w...ith him on Israel policy

New York GOP’s gubernatorial primary could see two Jewish co...mmunity favorites face off

Police report: Arson attack against Gov. Shapiro motivated b...y anti-Israel animus

Leading voices against antisemitism at Harvard decry Trump’s... overreach, but urge reforms

Witkoff sends mixed messages on Iranian nuclear enrichment

Sen. John Cornyn fighting to fend off insurgent primary chal...lenge from Texas AG

Trump’s latest deportee: Mohsen Mahdawi, Columbia’s an...ti-Israel protest ‘ringleader’

Senate Committee discusses ending biannual time changes

Reza Pahlavi: U.S. has a third path on Iran aside from diplo...macy, military strikes

Three Democrats vote with Republicans to advance Colby nomin...ation

Trump: Direct talks with Iran to start Saturday

Daniel Hernandez pitches himself to Tucson voters — and pro-...Israel backers

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Quick Hits

The ABCs of 123s

U.S., Iran are talking about a ‘123 Agreement.’ What does that mean?

A 123 Agreement is required for U.S. nuclear cooperation with another country. The prospect of such a deal with Iran is meeting significant skepticism from analysts

EVELYN HOCKSTEINAMER HILABI/POOL/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff after a meeting with Russian officials at Diriyah Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 18, 2025 (L)/ Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaking to AFP during an interview at the Iranian consulate in Jeddah on March 7, 2025.

By
Marc Rod
May 12, 2025

Last week, a group of Senate Republicans introduced a resolution laying down their stringent expectations for a nuclear deal with Iran. One of those conditions was a so-called “123 Agreement” with the United States, after “the complete dismantlement and destruction of [Iran’s] entire nuclear program.”

A source familiar with the state of the talks confirmed to Jewish Insider that a 123 Agreement is a part of the ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations currently being led by U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Those agreements refer to Section 123 of the U.S. Atomic Energy Act, which lays out conditions for peaceful nuclear cooperation between the United States and other countries, and sets out a series of safeguards and procedures such countries must have in place to ensure they do not pursue nuclear weapons. Section 123 does not inherently require a signatory country to forego nuclear enrichment. Twenty-five such agreements are currently in place — but in most cases they pertain to U.S. allies and partners.

Asked about a potential 123 Agreement, a Witkoff spokesperson said, “The sources don’t know what they’re talking about.”

A 123 Agreement was not part of the original 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — such an agreement is only required in cases in which the U.S. is going to be sharing nuclear material or technology with a foreign country, directly or indirectly.

Robert Einhorn, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institute specializing in arms control and nonproliferation issues, explained to JI that 123 Agreements are “often a prelude to the building of U.S. reactors and U.S. equipment support for nuclear equipment activities in the cooperating partner.”

A nuclear deal with Iran “does not require a 123 Agreement between the United States and Iran,” Einhorn emphasized. “It’s conceivable that a new nuclear deal with Iran would involve some civil nuclear cooperation. Politically, it would not be very popular.”

He said the 123 Agreement involves some “non-sensitive, from a proliferation point of view, U.S. cooperation with Iran,” such as the U.S. buying some of the highly enriched uranium that Iran has already produced.

Under the original nuclear deal, Russia continued to build nuclear power reactors in Iran and China was expected to convert a reactor to make it less suited to producing nuclear weapons, but the U.S. was not involved in either of those processes.

The prospect of inking a 123 Agreement with Iran is meeting with surprise and heavy skepticism from experts.

A 123 Agreement “actually require[s] that the president submit a certification that there are no proliferation concerns with the country. So I can’t really see how one would reach such an agreement with the Iranians, given that fact that they’re under [International Atomic Energy Agency] investigation for nuclear weapons,” Andrea Stricker, the deputy director of the nonproliferation and biodefense program at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told JI.

Such an agreement would “suggest that Iran is now a responsible nuclear state, and the U.S. typically has these types of agreements only with its close allies and partners,” Stricker continued. “It would send a very negative message about U.S. willingness to tolerate Iran’s two decades-plus of nonproliferation violations. And it would give a benefit that we reserve, typically, only for our close partners in the form of nuclear cooperation. I think that should be an idea that is dead on arrival.”

Einhorn said he believes “there’s unlikely to be the kind of future U.S. nuclear cooperation that would require a 123. You can imagine a new deal that was very restrictive of Iran, but that does not require a 123 Agreement.”

There would also be additional congressional obstacles to overcome in finalizing such a deal — outside of those pertaining to an Iranian nuclear deal specifically. Under the law, there are multiple waiting periods before 123 Agreements take effect, during which Congress can vote to block an agreement.

“It’s one thing for the U.S. Congress and the U.S. public to support a Trump-negotiated agreement restricting Iran,” Einhorn said. “It’s another thing to get their approval for nuclear cooperation with Iran.”

But the resolution introduced last week by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Tom Cotton (R-AR) — two of the most vocal Iran hawks in the Senate — joined by Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL), indicates there could be a base of support among congressional Republicans, under certain conditions.

The resolution demands that the 123 Agreement also include Iranian adoption of the IAEA’s “additional protocols” — foregoing any domestic uranium enrichment and reprocessing and agreeing to additional safeguards. Such a deal matches the “gold standard” 123 Agreement signed by the United Arab Emirates in 2009.

Jewish Insider congressional correspondent Emily Jacobs contributed recording.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice