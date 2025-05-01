Ossoff highlights hostages and antisemitism, but says Trump is exploiting Jewish fears

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Trump dismisses multiple Biden appointees to U.S. Holocaust ...Memorial Council

Under fire, Harvard releases reports on antisemitism, Islamo...phobia on campus

Fox News woos Jewish viewers amid perceived media bias again...st Israel

Israel rejects 5-year ceasefire, hostage-release deal withou...t Hamas disarming

Syria’s al-Sharaa discussed prospects for normalization with... Israel with GOP lawmaker

Wasserman Schultz: Arab, Israeli leaders say Iran deal must ...cover proxy activity

Trump says he would meet with Iranian supreme leader in Time... interview

Jewish Senate Dems accuse Trump of weaponizing antisemitism ...to attack universities

AJC searches for a middle ground on Trump’s campus antisemit...ism moves, CEO Ted Deutch says

From Jerusalem to the Vatican: Cardinal Pizzaballa emerges a...s a contender for the papacy

Campus protests fizzle out in 2025

Huckabee: Americans ‘greatly benefit’ from close ties to Isr...ael

Israeli President Herzog calls Gov. Shapiro after arson atta...ck on Pa. governor’s mansion

Shapiro avoids ‘antisemitism’ label on arson attack in ‘Good... Morning America’ interview

From seminary to secretary: How Uri Monson balances Pennsylv...ania’s budget and keeps Shabbat

Pro-Israel Dems warn Witkoff that Iran must restore inspecto...rs’ access to nuclear sites

California school district votes to renew ethnic studies con...tract with vendor accused of antisemitism

Israel boxed in as Trump blocks Iran attack and pursues deal

Brad Sherman’s primary challenger Jake Rakov stays in step w...ith him on Israel policy

New York GOP’s gubernatorial primary could see two Jewish co...mmunity favorites face off

Police report: Arson attack against Gov. Shapiro motivated b...y anti-Israel animus

Leading voices against antisemitism at Harvard decry Trump’s... overreach, but urge reforms

Witkoff sends mixed messages on Iranian nuclear enrichment

Sen. John Cornyn fighting to fend off insurgent primary chal...lenge from Texas AG

Trump’s latest deportee: Mohsen Mahdawi, Columbia’s an...ti-Israel protest ‘ringleader’

Senate Committee discusses ending biannual time changes

Reza Pahlavi: U.S. has a third path on Iran aside from diplo...macy, military strikes

Three Democrats vote with Republicans to advance Colby nomin...ation

Trump: Direct talks with Iran to start Saturday

Daniel Hernandez pitches himself to Tucson voters — and pro-...Israel backers

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Quick Hits

in conversation

Ossoff highlights hostages and antisemitism, but says Trump is exploiting Jewish fears

Antisemitism ‘is being very cynically exploited as the administration seeks to erode civil liberties in the United States,’ Ossoff said

Courtesy

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) in conversation with JDCA CEO Halie Soifer at a Jewish Democratic Council of America summit in Washington on May 1, 2025.

By
Marc Rod
May 1, 2025

As he works to repair his standing with some members of Georgia’s Jewish community, Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) on Thursday highlighted the plight of the remaining hostages in Gaza and the rise of antisemitism at home, while also condemning what he described as the Trump administration’s use of antisemitism as a weapon to attack civil liberties. The Georgia Democrat was speaking at a Jewish Democratic Council of America summit in Washington.

The JDCA crowd appeared largely friendly to Ossoff, who has faced significant backlash from prominent Jewish supporters in his home state over his votes last year to block some weapons sales to Israel, including some Georgians who say he still has more work to do to win back their trust before he’s up for reelection in 2026.

“I know for those of us, myself included, who have family in Israel, for those of us who every single day feel the intense pain of recognition that there remain hostages rotting and facing abuse in tunnels under Gaza, for those of who have feared for Israel’s future and its security, for those of us who have witnessed the gut-wrenching violence and devastation in the Middle East, it has been and remains incredibly painful,” Ossoff said.

He also highlighted the struggles of Jewish parents whose children have felt threatened on campus and business owners whose businesses have been vandalized. Such scenes, Ossoff said, trigger “for all of us our instantaneous recognition and understanding that throughout our history, [antisemitism] rises and it rises and it rises again, and only through vigilance do we defend ourselves from it.”

But, he continued, “this issue is being very cynically exploited as the administration seeks to erode civil liberties in the United States. And given our experience, I think that we have obligations to speak out where our suffering and our fear is wielded as a political cudgel for cynical ends.”

He said he’s been “encouraged” to see some leaders in the Jewish community speaking out on the issue.

Ossoff’s remarks, made in conversation with JDCA CEO Halie Soifer, focused primarily on the Trump administration and the path forward for Democrats, and made little mention of Jewish issues until the closing part of the Q&A session.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice