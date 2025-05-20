Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
fetterman's frustration

Fetterman: Israel ‘deserves much better from my party’

The Pennsylvania Democratic senator’s criticism of his party drew loud applause from pro-Israel activists

Gabby Deutch

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) speaks at a NORPAC advocacy event in Washington on May 20, 2025.

By
Gabby Deutch
May 20, 2025

As Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) faces attacks from the media and fellow lawmakers in the Democratic Party, he hit back at members of his own party on Tuesday in remarks to a group of bipartisan activists in Washington.

Speaking to members of NORPAC, a pro-Israel advocacy organization, Fetterman offered some of his sharpest criticism yet of the Democratic Party’s approach to Israel after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

“Israel and your community deserves much better from my party,” Fetterman said, earning loud applause. 

He described how American universities have produced a “monoculture that produced, actually, rampant antisemitism,” and called to address it — but suggested Democrats are not interested in doing so. 

“We have to address that. But in my party, you will pay a price,” said Fetterman. “That’s OK. I think that’s what defines character … that you’re going to support things even if it moves against your own political interest.”

Several recent reports have suggested that Fetterman is struggling with mental health challenges, which Fetterman has denied. 

