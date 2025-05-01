Sen. Jim Banks lays out his vision for the future of Republican foreign policy

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Trump dismisses multiple Biden appointees to U.S. Holocaust ...Memorial Council

Under fire, Harvard releases reports on antisemitism, Islamo...phobia on campus

Fox News woos Jewish viewers amid perceived media bias again...st Israel

Israel rejects 5-year ceasefire, hostage-release deal withou...t Hamas disarming

Syria’s al-Sharaa discussed prospects for normalization with... Israel with GOP lawmaker

Wasserman Schultz: Arab, Israeli leaders say Iran deal must ...cover proxy activity

Trump says he would meet with Iranian supreme leader in Time... interview

Jewish Senate Dems accuse Trump of weaponizing antisemitism ...to attack universities

AJC searches for a middle ground on Trump’s campus antisemit...ism moves, CEO Ted Deutch says

From Jerusalem to the Vatican: Cardinal Pizzaballa emerges a...s a contender for the papacy

Campus protests fizzle out in 2025

Huckabee: Americans ‘greatly benefit’ from close ties to Isr...ael

Israeli President Herzog calls Gov. Shapiro after arson atta...ck on Pa. governor’s mansion

Shapiro avoids ‘antisemitism’ label on arson attack in ‘Good... Morning America’ interview

From seminary to secretary: How Uri Monson balances Pennsylv...ania’s budget and keeps Shabbat

Pro-Israel Dems warn Witkoff that Iran must restore inspecto...rs’ access to nuclear sites

California school district votes to renew ethnic studies con...tract with vendor accused of antisemitism

Israel boxed in as Trump blocks Iran attack and pursues deal

Brad Sherman’s primary challenger Jake Rakov stays in step w...ith him on Israel policy

New York GOP’s gubernatorial primary could see two Jewish co...mmunity favorites face off

Police report: Arson attack against Gov. Shapiro motivated b...y anti-Israel animus

Leading voices against antisemitism at Harvard decry Trump’s... overreach, but urge reforms

Witkoff sends mixed messages on Iranian nuclear enrichment

Sen. John Cornyn fighting to fend off insurgent primary chal...lenge from Texas AG

Trump’s latest deportee: Mohsen Mahdawi, Columbia’s an...ti-Israel protest ‘ringleader’

Senate Committee discusses ending biannual time changes

Reza Pahlavi: U.S. has a third path on Iran aside from diplo...macy, military strikes

Three Democrats vote with Republicans to advance Colby nomin...ation

Trump: Direct talks with Iran to start Saturday

Daniel Hernandez pitches himself to Tucson voters — and pro-...Israel backers

Netanyahu: More countries to join Hungary in leaving ICC ove...r Israel prosecutions

Senate committee advances Huckabee nomination on party-line ...vote

Gaza protester: Demonstrations against Hamas show Palestinia...ns ‘fed up’ with terror group

Iran, ISIS plan to target Jewish tourists over Passover, Isr...ael says

Columbia’s Jewish community taking a wait-and-see approach t...o new president

Trump floats Friedman, Grenell for U.N. ambassador, previews... Middle East travel plans

Trump admin reviewing billions of dollars in federal funding... to Harvard

Instagram disables Columbia’s anti-Israel group page for pro...moting violence

Senate HELP Committee launches probe of American Muslims for... Palestine

Huckabee says it is ‘better to bankrupt’ Iran th...an to bomb it, in partisan confirmation hearing

Gabbard: Iran is not currently developing nuclear weapons

Leading AI tools demonstrate ‘concerning’ bias against Israe...l and Jews, new ADL study finds

Vance voiced doubt about Houthi strikes in private messages ...with Cabinet officials

IDF prepares for long operation in Gaza with goal of fully d...efeating Hamas

Lawler challenger Jessica Reinmann says she feels a deep per...sonal connection to Israel

Dubai-based Augustus Media pushes Shopify boycott over presi...dent’s tweet supporting fair reporting about Israel

Justice Department files brief backing UCLA Jewish students,... faculty in lawsuit

ADL report finds ‘malicious’ Wikipedia editors conspired to ...impose anti-Israel bias across site

Washington Post reporter faces scrutiny over anti-Israel soc...ial media commentary

Schumer book tour on antisemitism postponed

Sen. John Fetterman to take second trip to Israel on Sunday

Quick Hits

BANKING ON THE MIDDLE

Sen. Jim Banks lays out his vision for the future of Republican foreign policy

Banks appeared to plot a middle path balancing elements of traditional internationalism and ascendant restrictionist sentiments

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images

Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., arrives for a vote in the Capitol on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

By
Marc Rod
May 1, 2025

Speaking on Wednesday at an event organized by the Vandenberg Coalition, Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) attempted to lay out a middle path forward for conservative foreign policy balancing elements of the internationalism that has long dominated the party and the more restrictionist sentiments that have been ascendant in the Trump era.

The first-term Indiana senator argued that the U.S. has critical interests in the Middle East, in countering the threat from Iran and supporting Israel, even as he leaned into elements of President Donald Trump’s foreign policy that are controversial among Republican traditionalists. He framed that policy as a return to a Reaganite peace through strength approach.

Banks said that the U.S. “cannot accept another bad deal with Iran,” adding that he does not believe Trump would be interested in returning to a deal similar to the Obama-era Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Iran, Banks argued, is its weakest position in decades and “the president knows that he holds all the cards, and he knows how to play them. He is also the most pro-Israel president that we’ve ever had, so I fully expect him to put America and Israel’s interests first when it comes to dealing with Iran.”

Responding to a question about media figures who argue the U.S. should not be focused on the Middle East, the threats from Iran or supporting Israel, Banks described Israel as “our most important ally in the world.”

“Israel is a great catalyst for peace in a very dangerous part of the world,” Banks said.

He also framed anti-Israel protest groups such as Code Pink and antisemitic activists on college campuses as part of a campaign of “foreign influence in our society.” He said those groups must be forced to register as foreign agents, universities must be blocked from receiving funding from U.S. adversaries and antisemitic rioters should be deported.

Banks sought to draw links between the party’s Trump-era foreign policy and “what we know has worked in the past,” saying that Trump’s policies are “deeply rooted in Reagan-era peace through strength.”

The freshman senator also urged audience members not to refer to Republicans as isolationists. He called it “pejorative, offensive even, to working-class Americans to call them isolationists because you from time to time disagree with them about their thoughts about Ukraine or other parts of the world.”

“It doesn’t help our cause as we usher in this new approach to foreign policy,” Banks continued, expressing a preference for the term “realism … being realistic about America’s role in the world.”

He described the administration’s protectionist trade policy — which some prominent Senate Republicans have opposed — as a cornerstone of reorienting the U.S.’s foreign policy.

“He’s the first president of modern times that understands that our trade policy is national security policy,” Banks said. “President Trump is reorienting the global economy to diminish China’s role in the world and elevate America and our allies’ role.”

Banks noted that the Republican Party is very different today than it was in 2016 when he first came to Congress, framing his foreign policy prescriptions as part of a broader GOP approach to capture the country’s working class.

“The old GOP foreign policy establishment failed because the American people don’t support forever wars with unclear goals and no clear metrics for success,” Banks said.

Among other priorities, he said the U.S. needs to rebuild its defense industrial base, build more ships, increase the defense budget, streamline defense acquisitions, implement targeted stimulus for manufacturing, reduce dependence on China, root out foreign malign influence, focus on and devote more resources to the indopacific, draw down U.S. forces in Europe while leaning more on European allies and work to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

In Europe, he called for European powers to do more to step up to counter Russia so that the U.S. can focus on China, which he described as a shared threat to Europe. But even as he called for reductions in U.S. forces in Europe, Banks said the U.S. should not give away its bases in Europe or surrender the role of Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, as has reportedly been discussed inside the Trump administration.

Banks argued that the U.S. needs to be “realistic” about the outcome of the war in Ukraine, and said that Trump has been right to be tough on both Ukraine and Russia. He said that Russia will likely receive some territorial concessions.

He added that Greenland “is so important to President Trump” because of both its strategic value and its natural resources.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice