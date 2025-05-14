agree to disagree

Graham highlights concerns about Houthi strikes on Israel amid U.S. ceasefire

‘I appreciate President Trump trying to pursue peace on multiple fronts, however we must hold bad actors accountable when they defy these efforts’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) expressed concern on Wednesday about continued Houthi attacks on Israel despite the U.S. ceasefire deal with the group, suggesting that President Donald Trump’s desire to quickly find resolutions to conflicts may not be conducive to U.S. interests.

It’s the second time in two days the close Trump ally has appeared to put distance between himself and the president on foreign policy issues, after calling for a more cautious approach to sanctions relief for Syria.

“I am very sad and disappointed to hear that after all the efforts to deal with the Houthis, they are still shooting ballistic missiles at our friends in Israel,” Graham said in a post on X. “I appreciate President Trump trying to pursue peace on multiple fronts, however we must hold bad actors accountable when they defy these efforts.”

He said he expects Israel may take action against Iran directly in response to the strikes.

Graham also raised concerns about ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine despite the Trump administration’s efforts to broker a ceasefire there.

“As Ukraine agrees to a ceasefire and direct talks between leaders, Putin’s Russia plays games and shoots missiles,” Graham said.