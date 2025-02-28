ROUND TWO

Pennsylvania leaders, Jewish community resist second Pittsburgh BDS bid

The city of Pittsburgh is again facing down an effort by far-left activists to bring an Israel boycott and divestment referendum to the city’s voters, less than a year after the activists’ first attempt to put the issue on the ballot.

A group of activists affiliated with the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America and similar groups filed a petition for a similar ballot measure in August, which the group ultimately withdrew after local Jewish groups — led by the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh — challenged whether the activists had collected sufficient signatures to be included on the ballot. City Controller Rachael Heisler also filed a separate challenge.

A similar group is trying again to put a modified measure on the March ballot, with the Jewish groups and Heisler again filing challenges. The federation is contesting many of the signatures collected and the legality of the ballot measure, while Heisler’s petition argues that the petition violates state law, would burden and interrupt city operations and does not provide voters with sufficient information.

The latest measure would ban the city from doing business with “governments engaged in genocide and apartheid — such as the state of Israel — and corporations doing business with them.”

The previous measure was opposed strongly by senior Pennsylvania leaders, and several are speaking out once more.

“I strongly reject any attempt to boycott, divest or sanction Israel, through a referendum or otherwise,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) told Jewish Insider, of the new effort. “It’s the electoral manifestation of antisemitism that’s escalated after 10/7. For the region of the Tree of Life [synagogue] massacre, it’s truly reprehensible to target the Jewish community and Israel.”

Manuel Bonder, a spokesperson for Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, told JI, “Governor Shapiro has long opposed plans to boycott, divest, and sanction Israel, and he remains opposed to these efforts. This referendum, if passed, would limit the Commonwealth’s ability to do business with the City of Pittsburgh under existing state law — an outcome the Governor does not support,” a reference to Pennsylvania’s anti-Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions law.

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, who is facing reelection this year, has spoken out against the BDS referendum, but again declined to instruct the city to formally challenge it, prompting renewed frustration within the Jewish community, sources familiar with the situation said.

There are also indications that others in city leadership are growing exasperated with the repeated BDS efforts.

The Pittsburgh City Council recently approved two referenda to appear on the next ballot, one of which would bar the city from discriminating based on characteristics including “national origin or association or affiliation with any nation or foreign state” and another which would prohibit amendments to the city charter “to add duties or obligations beyond the lawful scope of the city’s authority.”

Both are geared toward preventing future BDS efforts. All nine members of the City Council supported the anti-discrimination provision and seven of the nine supported the second.

A source familiar with the situation said that members of the City Council “just don’t want to deal with the situation anymore” and are aiming to “prevent the abuse of this process” going forward.

David Heyman, the associate vice president of marketing for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, said that, practically, the referendum would force Pittsburgh to evaluate every country to determine whether it is committing genocide or apartheid, and then determine any potential business ties.

“For practical purposes, we believe it would grind the city of Pittsburgh to a halt,” Heyman told JI. He said that the issues with the new resolution are “a little different” than the previous one, “but the practical implications are just as bad.”

The Beacon Coalition, a local Jewish nonprofit, led a volunteer effort to review signatures for the federation’s petition. StandWithUs is also supporting the federation’s effort.

“If this proposal were to become law, it would significantly disrupt the City’s ability to provide the essential services that residents rely on — especially when it comes to public health and safety,” Heisler said in a statement, arguing in her filing that the measure could ultimately prevent the city from purchasing basic goods and supplies and other needs.

Beyond Israel, she noted, China has been accused of genocide against the Uyghur population, meaning the referendum could potentially prohibit the city from purchasing many electronic devices.

“The City of Pittsburgh is not the appropriate entity for determining and responding to complex issues of international law,” Heisler continued. “It just doesn’t work, and it would be misleading to voters to suggest otherwise by putting this question on the ballot.”

Heisler’s petition was backed by local fire fighters, paramedics and police unions.

An individual familiar with the situation expressed confidence that the referendum would not make it to the ballot, arguing that the signatures the petitioners had submitted were rife with obvious issues.

Jewish Insider’s congressional correspondent Emily Jacobs contributed reporting.