ADL’s Greenblatt condemns Bannon Nazi salute, praises Trump executive orders on antisemitism

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Rutgers lecturer, UNRWA official take part in Hamas-affiliat...ed webinar

Craig Goldman, Wasserman Schultz named as co-chairs of Abrah...am Accords Caucus

Santa Ana School District stops teaching ethnic studies due ...to antisemitic content

Sa’ar: Trump’s Gaza plan does not replace need to erad...icate Hamas

Sen. Bernie Moreno to host Oct. 7 orphans at Republican Sena...te meeting

Alleged violations of Israel-Egypt peace treaty ring alarm b...ells in Israel

Sen. Andy Kim says release of New Jersey hostage Edan Alexan...der still not finalized

DeSantis pick for university board chair suggested Jews shou...ldn’t be considered for ‘national leadership’

Arab leaders open to hybrid Gaza evacuation plan, Graham say...s

Rep. Dan Goldman wants to set partisanship aside on House an...tisemitism task force

U.S. seeks to speed up hostage releases, Rubio says in Israe...l

Andrew Cuomo readying NYC mayoral campaign launch

Deborah Lipstadt had concerns of a ‘double standard’ for Isr...ael during the Biden administration

Linda McMahon vows to defund universities that do not addres...s antisemitism on campus

Elbridge Colby’s Pentagon nomination generates concern among... key Senate Republicans

The war on the pediatrics ward: Inside the American Academy ...of Pediatrics’ battle with antisemitism

Moderate councilman revokes endorsement of NYC comptroller c...andidate over ties to far left

New civil rights chief at Education Department has antisemit...ism experience from first Trump term

The Jewish music teacher representing a Muslim-majority coun...try at Eurovision

Gallant: ‘This dramatic day could have changed the course of... the war’

As hostages return, families of others still in Hamas captiv...ity learn of loved ones’ fates

Georgetown Law event with PFLP terror group member postponed

Trump names former Jerusalem Post CEO Tom Rose as ambassador... to Poland

Netanyahu to Jewish students in D.C.: ‘You’ve gotta fight’...

Attorney General Pam Bondi establishes task force to prosecu...te Oct. 7 crimes

Schumer says Trump’s ICC executive order removes provisions ...Democrats objected to

House Dems vote to organize formal Jewish caucus founded by ...Nadler, Wasserman Schultz, Schneider

Georgetown Law student group to host convicted member of PFL...P terror group

Schumer to co-sponsor Antisemitism Awareness Act in the Sena...te

Kushner proposed relocating Gaza population a year ago

Quick Hits

conference preview

ADL’s Greenblatt condemns Bannon Nazi salute, praises Trump executive orders on antisemitism

In a joint interview with Daniel Lubetzky — winner of ADL’s Courage Against Hate Award — the two spoke with JI about the importance of peacebuilding and CEOs standing up to antisemitism

Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Anti-Defamation League

Jonathan Greenblatt speaks onstage during the 2024 ADL “In Concert Against Hate” at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall on November 18, 2024 in Washington, DC.

By
Haley Cohen
February 26, 2025

Nearly 4,000 attendees are expected to pack the Jacob Javits Convention Center in Manhattan on March 3-4 for the Anti-Defamation League’s annual Never Is Now summit at a contentious moment, as the global Jewish community contends with historic levels of antisemitism and political fault lines exacerbated by a second Trump administration. 

“Indeed, you’ve seen us speak up when we think elected officials or political figures have gotten it wrong and you’ve seen us praise them when we think they get it right. So we’re watching the Trump administration very closely,” the group’s CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, told Jewish Insider in a joint interview — together with KIND Snacks founder and former CEO Daniel Lubetzky — one week ahead of the ADL’s signature event. 

Lubetzky, who sold KIND for $5 billion in 2020 — but emphasised that it’s not unusual to still find him handing out the fruit and nut bars — now leads several ventures, including the creation of a platform called “Builders,” which aims to build ties between Jews and Arabs in Israel and between Israelis and Palestinians, as well as “OneVoice Movement” and “Starts With Us,” and he did a stint as a judge on “Shark Tank.” He is slated to receive the ADL’s Courage Against Hate Award at the summit.

Greenblatt praised President Donald Trump for several actions that he has taken in the month since returning to the White House. “The executive order on antisemitism was incredibly important. The new task force by the DOJ is important. It shows the full force of the Justice Department is on this issue. And the announcement of investigating universities is also incredibly important. They are demonstrating a proactive posture and one that is appropriately aggressive,” he said. 

“There may be things related to the fight against antisemitism that we disagree with, and as appropriate we’ll call that out. Right now we’re pleased by some of the early signs that relate to fighting antisemitism.” 

But Greenblatt didn’t shy away from calling out other recent displays of antisemitism around the globe. 

He was quick to condemn former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, who last week sparked controversy at the CPAC conference with a gesture resembling a Nazi salute. “He’s been open in celebrating a whole spectrum of right-wing extremists we find incredibly problematic,” Greenblatt told JI. 

“Mocking the concern of people who are concerned by the rise of extremism is a real problem. Diminishing the legitimate considerations of people in Europe or America who are alarmed by this intensification of extremism is really alarming. I’m not surprised to see him doing those things and I hope he’ll do better.” 

When Elon Musk made a similar gesture at Trump’s inauguration last month, the ADL defended him, but later condemned his series of Nazi jokes on social media. 

The ADL chief executive also expressed concern over the far-right party Alternative for Germany — which has been plagued by antisemitism, with some of its members embracing Holocaust denial or minimization — surging to second place in Germany’s elections over the weekend. Greenblatt said on that issue, he looks “to the leadership of the German Jewish community,” adding, “their concerns are shared by us.”  

Daniel Lubetzky speaks onstage at “Our Role in Overcoming America’s Division” during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Hilton Austin on March 12, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

On the decision to honor Lubetzky — who previously served on the ADL’s board of directors — Greenblatt described the entrepreneur as “a person who has had extraordinary success in the business community, has a significant public profile and he’s choosing to focus his attention on how we use entrepreneurship and investment to spearhead outcomes in the Middle East.” 

“It’s very important for all CEOs to have zero tolerance towards any act of antisemitism,” Lubetzky told JI. “We need to be much more focused as a Jewish community on bringing out our universalistic goals to make this a better world within the context of also understanding our goals to fight hate against Jews.” 

Lubetzky intends to translate his success in entrepreneurship into combating antisemitism and peacebuilding in the Middle East through multiple avenues; beginning with, he said, investing in Israeli start-ups through the investment platform he launched in 2023, Camino Partners. He also pointed to a project he developed several years ago called the Builder’s Blueprint. “The methodology is to address how to find a way to rebuild Gaza in a way that the keys are handed to the builders and not the destroyers,” Lubetzky said.

“What I do know is following Oct. 7, it’s time to say what needs to be said — speak upfront about the issues, don’t be diluted,” Lubetzky told JI. “Support builders and make sure you stand up against destroyers. A lot of people are committing their lives to building, but the problem I noticed is a lot of people think you either need to fight the bad guys or build bridges. We need to do both.” 

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice