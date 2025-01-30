communal response

Jewish groups approach new campus antisemitism EO with cautious optimism

The groups emphasized that deportations carried out under the executive order must be consistent with the First Amendment and existing laws

Several major Jewish organizations welcomed President Donald Trump’s executive order on Wednesday calling on every federal agency and department to review and report on civil and criminal actions available within their jurisdiction to fight antisemitism.

Some groups also expressed caution that deportations carried out under the executive order could conflict with the First Amendment.

Under the executive order, the Department of Justice is directed to review existing antisemitism cases and prepare to more actively bring legal action against those who commit acts of antisemitism in violation of federal civil rights laws. The Department of Education is directed to conduct a thorough review of pending Title VI complaints and investigations.

The order also “demands the removal of resident aliens who violate our laws,” according to a White House fact sheet.

The executive order expands on a 2019 executive order combating antisemitism issued during the first Trump administration, which said that federal agencies must utilize the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism when investigating Title VI civil rights violations.

Amid soaring antisemitism in the U.S. since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel, Michael Masters, CEO of the Secure Community Network, called for “every lawful tool [to] be at the disposal of our federal law enforcement and public safety partners to be able to mitigate threats and stop violence against Jews before it happens.”

“Violent criminals who attack Jews or provide material support to designated terrorist organizations like Hamas, ISIS, or Iran and its proxies should not find safe harbor on American soil,” Masters told Jewish Insider. “Those criminals should be prosecuted in full accordance with the law; people must understand that America does not and will not stand for religious hate crimes against Jews or any religious group, nor will it —– or the people who foment it —– be tolerated.”

Nathan Diament, executive director of the Orthodox Union Advocacy Center, told JI that the group “applauds President Trump’s EO on additional steps to combat antisemitism.”

“The American Jewish community, sadly, has endured an unprecedented assault upon our religious freedoms, and it requires an unprecedented response by those charged with protecting us as citizens,” Diament said.

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, said in a statement that “combating antisemitism requires a whole-of-government approach, and we are eager to see every federal agency and department take concrete measures to address this scourge.”

“We welcome this effort by President Trump to put the full force of the federal government against rising antisemitism in our country,” Greenblatt said, adding that since Trump returned to the White House last week, “the increased enforcement of university policies already has started to make a significant difference in the campus environment — and more should be done.”

“We hope that holding perpetrators accountable to the fullest extent of the law — including, where applicable, violations of one’s visa conditions — will have a similar effect,” Greenblatt said.

Greenblatt noted that while the ADL applauds “strong action and severe consequences for those who commit violent crimes or otherwise break the law,” he called for “any immigration-related ramifications” to be “consistent with due process and existing federal statutes and regulations.”

“They also should not be used to target individuals for their constitutionally protected speech,” Greenblatt said.

The American Jewish Committee welcomed the order. “We endorse without hesitation the instruction to identify statutes to prevent discrimination against Jews, and the call to apply existing laws to address civil rights violations relating to antisemitism in the aftermath of the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack against Israel,” a statement from AJC read. “With that said, it is vital that other provisions in the Executive Order which have the potential to be broadly interpreted to threaten certain ethnic and religious groups be implemented with strict adherence to existing law.”

The Nexus Task Force, which pushes for a definition of antisemitism favored by progressives as an alternative to the widely embraced IHRA definition, condemned the new executive order, arguing that it does violate free speech. “The order cynically weaponizes legitimate concerns about Jewish safety to suppress constitutionally protected speech and threatens vulnerable student populations,” Jonathan Jacoby, the group’s national director, said in a statement.

Amy Spitalnick, CEO of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, said in a statement that the executive order left “many unanswered questions.”

These include, according to Spitalnick, “how it will actually be applied; how it intersects with and could undermine civil liberties; how the federal government will actually enforce hate crimes laws, given the freeze on civil rights cases and other disturbing steps taken over the past week; and more. Everyone in the United States has basic due process rights, and when we start applying them selectively we don’t only threaten our values – we ultimately threaten our safety too.”

Another leading Jewish group, the Jewish Federations of North America, told JI it would need time to review the executive order before commenting.