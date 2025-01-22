dermer's dictate

Dermer: Israel did not promise the Saudis a Palestinian state

Israel's strategic affairs minister, who is close to Netanyahu, called to ‘bring in the U.S. and forces in the region’ to administer Gaza in later stages of cease-fire

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer said on Wednesday that Israel has not committed to allowing the establishment of a Palestinian state in exchange for normalization with Saudi Arabia.

Israel and Saudi Arabia made significant advances towards normalization in 2023, which were mostly put on hold after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7. Still, Israeli and American officials have made optimistic statements about the prospects of peace between Jerusalem and Riyadh in recent months. Saudi leadership has consistently said Israel must take significant steps toward Palestinian statehood before an agreement can be reached, and more recently, has signaled that the establishment of a Palestinian state is a condition for Israel-Saudi ties.

Dermer, who has a very close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, made the remarks in the Knesset in response to a question from MK Oded Forrer of Israel Beitenu, who asked: “You act as…the messenger of the prime minister to the Americans and the Saudis. Are there any commitments that you have given verbally or otherwise from the prime minister or you, as his messenger, agreeing to a Palestinian state in negotiations?”

Dermer responded: “About a Palestinian state – there is no such promise at all.”

The former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. also warned that leaks regarding sensitive, high-level conversations could scuttle Israeli diplomatic efforts.

“With the Abraham Accords, there were three or four people in the country who knew 24 hours before it was announced that we had an agreement with the [United Arab] Emirates,” Dermer said. “It has happened in the past that good things collapsed because of leaks.”

Dermer added, “I think that it is better to talk less and do more. I’m working on it.”

Another lawmaker, Alon Schuster of Blue and White, asked Dermer about the civilian administration of Gaza in the later stages of the current cease-fire, which could come as soon as March, and whether Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates would be involved.

Dermer said that he is working on “the day after in Gaza,” holding “many discussions and many meetings.”

“You need to understand that any Israeli plan will be what’s called ‘dead on arrival,’” he added, switching to English for the final phrase, “because it’s an Israeli plan. We need to bring in the U.S. and forces in the region.”

“I’m very optimistic that we can get to an administration in Gaza for the ‘day after,’” Dermer said.

Dermer also addressed the cease-fire with Lebanon, set to expire on Sunday. Hezbollah has repeatedly violated the agreement, and Israel has struck terror targets in southern Lebanon.

The minister said he spoke about the matter with new White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on Tuesday.

“It’s clear to us what we want to achieve in Lebanon,” Dermer said. “We have the ability to enforce every violation, and we do it. We will do what we must to protect the security of all the residents of the north.”

Dermer’s remarks on Wednesday were the first time he addressed the Knesset plenary or answered parliamentary questions, though he has appeared before the legislature’s committees and subcommittees. Unlike most cabinet ministers, Dermer was not elected to the Knesset, making him only the second such minister in the past decade.