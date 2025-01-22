Dermer: Israel did not promise the Saudis a Palestinian state

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

Democrats Jared Polis, Susie Lee make surprise appearances a...t Republican Jewish bash

DNI nominee Tulsi Gabbard faces rocky road to confirmation

Stefanik said she pursued U.N. ambassador role to help comba...t antisemitism

Rep. Summer Lee listed as speaker at Code Pink inaugural bal...l, but says she didn’t attend

Tucker Carlson remains seated during standing ovation for ho...stages in Trump’s inaugural address

Imam who praised Hezbollah booted from inauguration benedict...ion

Biden celebrates cease-fire and hostage release on last day ...in office

First Israeli hostages released after delayed start to cease...-fire

Israeli FM Sa’ar: Freeing hostages important enough for Is...rael to take ‘heavy risks’ in cease-fire deal

DeWine selects LG Husted, a GOP pragmatist, to succeed Vance... in the Senate

In hearing, Kristi Noem pledges to prevent domestic terroris...m and counter antisemitism

Top Senate Republicans push to re-impose Houthi terror desig...nation

UMD medical school stands by Israeli surgeon after CAIR play...ed role canceling his talk

House Republicans urge Trump to immediately nominate an Abra...ham Accords ambassador

Blinken: U.S. ‘confident’ Israel-Hamas deal to be implem...ented, despite claims of Hamas backtracking

Newly appointed senator Ashley Moody a strong ally of Florid...a’s Jewish community

‘Crisis’ in cease-fire talks, Israel says, despite T...rump, Biden claims deal is complete

Rubio says U.S. should be open to an Iran deal, with conditi...ons

Top progressive Jayapal to join House Foreign Affairs Commit...tee

Shari Redstone praises CBS News’ hiring of Susan Zirinsky ...following concerns over editorial bias

Imam ridiculed by Sean Hannity is giving benediction at Trum...p’s inauguration

‘On the brink’: Biden, White House officials signal caut...ious hope about hostage deal

Hostage deal may be ‘days or hours’ away, Israeli offici...al says

Quick Hits

dermer's dictate

Dermer: Israel did not promise the Saudis a Palestinian state

Israel's strategic affairs minister, who is close to Netanyahu, called to ‘bring in the U.S. and forces in the region’ to administer Gaza in later stages of cease-fire

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Ron Dermer, Israeli ambassador to the United States, seen speaking during the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) Policy Conference in Washington, DC.

By
Lahav Harkov
January 22, 2025

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer said on Wednesday that Israel has not committed to allowing the establishment of a Palestinian state in exchange for normalization with Saudi Arabia.

Israel and Saudi Arabia made significant advances towards normalization in 2023, which were mostly put on hold after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7. Still, Israeli and American officials have made optimistic statements about the prospects of peace between Jerusalem and Riyadh in recent months. Saudi leadership has consistently said Israel must take significant steps toward Palestinian statehood before an agreement can be reached, and more recently, has signaled that the establishment of a Palestinian state is a condition for Israel-Saudi ties.

Dermer, who has a very close relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, made the remarks in the Knesset in response to a question from MK Oded Forrer of Israel Beitenu, who asked: “You act as…the messenger of the prime minister to the Americans and the Saudis. Are there any commitments that you have given verbally or otherwise from the prime minister or you, as his messenger, agreeing to a Palestinian state in negotiations?”

Dermer responded: “About a Palestinian state – there is no such promise at all.” 

The former Israeli ambassador to the U.S. also warned that leaks regarding sensitive, high-level conversations could scuttle Israeli diplomatic efforts. 

“With the Abraham Accords, there were three or four people in the country who knew 24 hours before it was announced that we had an agreement with the [United Arab] Emirates,” Dermer said. “It has happened in the past that good things collapsed because of leaks.”

Dermer added, “I think that it is better to talk less and do more. I’m working on it.” 

Another lawmaker, Alon Schuster of Blue and White, asked Dermer about the civilian administration of Gaza in the later stages of the current cease-fire, which could come as soon as March, and whether Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates would be involved.

Dermer said that he is working on “the day after in Gaza,” holding “many discussions and many meetings.” 

“You need to understand that any Israeli plan will be what’s called ‘dead on arrival,’” he added, switching to English for the final phrase, “because it’s an Israeli plan. We need to bring in the U.S. and forces in the region.”

“I’m very optimistic that we can get to an administration in Gaza for the ‘day after,’” Dermer said.

Dermer also addressed the cease-fire with Lebanon, set to expire on Sunday. Hezbollah has repeatedly violated the agreement, and Israel has struck terror targets in southern Lebanon.

The minister said he spoke about the matter with new White House National Security Advisor Mike Waltz on Tuesday.

“It’s clear to us what we want to achieve in Lebanon,” Dermer said. “We have the ability to enforce every violation, and we do it. We will do what we must to protect the security of all the residents of the north.” 

Dermer’s remarks on Wednesday were the first time he addressed the Knesset plenary or answered parliamentary questions, though he has appeared before the legislature’s committees and subcommittees. Unlike most cabinet ministers, Dermer was not elected to the Knesset, making him only the second such minister in the past decade.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice