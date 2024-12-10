fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

House Republicans urge congressional leaders to ensure prohi...bition on UNRWA funding in 2025

Duckworth lambastes Israeli government, but dismisses Sander...s’ resolutions as ineffectual

End of Assad regime marks ‘fall of the Iranian axis,’ ex...perts say

Mother of British hostage held by Hamas slams U.K. Foreign S...ecretary Lammy

Trump names Adam Boehler hostage affairs envoy

Israel looks to ‘shape deterrence regime’ in Lebanon aft...er cease-fire

The left’s answer to Joe Rogan has an antisemitism problem

The Democrats’ DSA dilemma in New York City  

On DSA call, AOC said she led whip effort against U.S. aid t...o Israel

Newly elected Los Angeles DA vows to crack down on antisemit...ic hate crimes

The mystery behind Biden’s anti-Israel book purchase

Islamist terror incidents targeting U.S. rose sharply in 202...4, ADL finds

Sherrill says as governor she’d want to make N.J. ‘a mod...el’ for combating antisemitism 

As the next mayor of Las Vegas, Shelley Berkley marks her �...�last hurrah’ in public office

How Deborah Lipstadt used diplomacy to fight antisemitism

Occidental College reaches agreement with Dept. of Education... over Title VI complaint

Netanyahu rejects France’s part in potential Lebanon cease...-fire unless it recants ICC arrest threat

Bipartisan, bicameral bill aims to crack down on Iranian cri...minal activity in the U.S.

Risch holds off on backing Gabbard, Hegseth for Cabinet post...s

More than 50 Jewish groups blast Sens. Ossoff and Warnock fo...r votes against Israel aid

Some Hamas officials in Gaza may relocate to Turkey

Quick Hits

Tee Time

How Trump met a released American Israeli hostage on his Florida golf course 

Trump visited 100 golfers at Chabad of Palm Beach Gardens’ annual golf classic, where he met Judith Raanan

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters

President-elect Donald Trump meets with released Israeli American hostage Judith Raanan on Monday at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla.

By
Gabby Deutch
December 10, 2024

When Chabad of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., invited Judith Raanan, a dual Israeli American citizen who, with her daughter, became the first hostages freed by Hamas after the Oct. 7 attacks, to be the guest of honor at their annual golf fundraiser, the organization’s leaders did so with the hope that she would get to meet President-elect Donald Trump, on whose golf course the fundraiser would take place. 

It would be first Trump’s meeting with a freed hostage or a hostage family member since he met Ronen and Orna Neutra at the Republican National Convention in July. But when the fundraiser was organized, it was not a sure thing that Trump would make an appearance. 

The event on Monday was the 13th edition of Chabad’s annual golf classic, a fundraiser that raises money for the Israel Defense Forces and for Jewish education scholarships in Palm Beach County through a golf tournament at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Behind the scenes, Rabbi Dovid and Chana Vigler, the directors of Chabad of Palm Beach Gardens, were working to get Trump to stop by their fundraiser on the links. 

After he finished a round of golf, Trump came to visit the nearly 100 Chabad golfers, according to the Viglers. Raanan presented him with a painting of the biblical King David’s mother that she created after returning from Gaza, and shared the story of her time in captivity.

“They’re monsters, aren’t they?” Trump said of Hamas, according to Chana Vigler. After Raanan spoke, Chana Vigler presented Trump with an award for him to give to Raanan.

“In recognition of her strength, resilience and faith, and in gratitude to God Almighty, for protecting and rescuing her along with her beautiful daughter,” Trump read from the inscription prepared by Chana Vigler. 

“We’re working very hard to get the hostages back,” he said, “and as you know, Jan. 20 is a very big day.” 

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas have gained momentum in recent days. “We have sensed after the election that the momentum is coming back,” Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at a conference on Saturday. Hostage families have urged President Joe Biden to work with Trump to try to reach a deal before Trump takes office. 

On Tuesday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told the family members of the remaining American hostages in a meeting at the White House that Biden is committed to working with Trump’s team to help bring the hostages home.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice