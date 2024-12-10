Tee Time

How Trump met a released American Israeli hostage on his Florida golf course

When Chabad of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., invited Judith Raanan, a dual Israeli American citizen who, with her daughter, became the first hostages freed by Hamas after the Oct. 7 attacks, to be the guest of honor at their annual golf fundraiser, the organization’s leaders did so with the hope that she would get to meet President-elect Donald Trump, on whose golf course the fundraiser would take place.

It would be first Trump’s meeting with a freed hostage or a hostage family member since he met Ronen and Orna Neutra at the Republican National Convention in July. But when the fundraiser was organized, it was not a sure thing that Trump would make an appearance.

The event on Monday was the 13th edition of Chabad’s annual golf classic, a fundraiser that raises money for the Israel Defense Forces and for Jewish education scholarships in Palm Beach County through a golf tournament at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. Behind the scenes, Rabbi Dovid and Chana Vigler, the directors of Chabad of Palm Beach Gardens, were working to get Trump to stop by their fundraiser on the links.

After he finished a round of golf, Trump came to visit the nearly 100 Chabad golfers, according to the Viglers. Raanan presented him with a painting of the biblical King David’s mother that she created after returning from Gaza, and shared the story of her time in captivity.

“They’re monsters, aren’t they?” Trump said of Hamas, according to Chana Vigler. After Raanan spoke, Chana Vigler presented Trump with an award for him to give to Raanan.

“In recognition of her strength, resilience and faith, and in gratitude to God Almighty, for protecting and rescuing her along with her beautiful daughter,” Trump read from the inscription prepared by Chana Vigler.

“We’re working very hard to get the hostages back,” he said, “and as you know, Jan. 20 is a very big day.”

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas have gained momentum in recent days. “We have sensed after the election that the momentum is coming back,” Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said at a conference on Saturday. Hostage families have urged President Joe Biden to work with Trump to try to reach a deal before Trump takes office.

On Tuesday, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told the family members of the remaining American hostages in a meeting at the White House that Biden is committed to working with Trump’s team to help bring the hostages home.