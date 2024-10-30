Jewish community slams Chicago Mayor Johnson after shooting of Jewish man

fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

New Chicago education board president has history of antisem...itic, pro-Hamas Facebook posts

The high-stakes battle for the Skver vote

Knesset passes law banning UNRWA operations in Israel

Chicago Jewish leaders ‘disappointed’ law enforcement do...wnplaying antisemitism as motive in shooting

Jill Stein’s running mate celebrated violence against Isra...elis

Trump-backing Jewish activist backs out of MSG rally over Tu...cker Carlson appearance

Israel strikes military targets in Iran in response to balli...stic missile attack

Johnson pressures Schumer to bring up legislation sanctionin...g the ICC

Qatar’s Sheikha Moza glorifies Yahya Sinwar in social medi...a post

How Josh Stein’s Judaism plays into his campaign for North... Carolina governor

Lawmakers call on State Department to publicly condemn Turke...y’s Erdoğan

Lawmakers visit Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan to discuss Iran... and regional peace

Israel facing U.S., European pressure over proposed UNRWA ba...n

Sinwar killing ‘lowered barriers’ to Arab involvement in... Gaza’s day-after plan, but obstacles remain

Gottheimer urges Senate to pass Houthi terrorist designation... legislation

Ted Cruz threatens to defund U.N. if Palestinians succeed wi...th Israel expulsion effort

Israeli officials, hostage families optimistic Sinwar killin...g could bring hostages home

Palestinian bid to expel Israel from U.N. General Assembly m...oving forward, sources say

Elon Musk funded secretive super PAC targeting Harris on Isr...ael

State Department, Pentagon threaten military aid to Israel o...ver Gaza

Campuses confront resurgence of anti-Israel activism after O...ct. 7 anniversary

Heritage Foundation struggles to find partners in fight agai...nst antisemitism

In company video, Amazon exec wears necklace with a map of I...srael with a Palestinian flag across it

Ta-Nehisi Coates questions whether he would have participate...d in Oct. 7 attack

Quick Hits

Empty Words

Jewish community slams Chicago Mayor Johnson after shooting of Jewish man

Mayor’s statement doesn’t mention Jewish community; ‘our pain is invisible to him’

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 15: Mayor of Chicago Brandon Johnson delivers remarks at the stage unveiling ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center on August 15, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The United Center will host the DNC, which is officially scheduled to kick off on Monday, August 19 and run through Thursday, August 22. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By
Haley Cohen
October 29, 2024

Chicago’s Jewish Community Relations Council, Anti-Defamation League and American Jewish Committee chapters slammed Mayor Brandon Johnson on Tuesday for failing to “acknowledge the Jewish community” in a statement after a Muslim man allegedly shot a Jewish man walking to synagogue on Saturday in West Rogers Park, home to one of the city’s largest Orthodox Jewish populations.

Three days after the shooting, in which the suspect yelled “Allahu Akbar” as he exchanged fire with police officers responding to the initial shooting, Johnson wrote on X,  “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his loved ones from this weekend’s shooting incident that took place in Rogers Park. All Chicagoans deserve to feel safe and protected across the city. There is more work to be done, and we are committed to diligently improving community safety in every neighborhood.”

The JCRC responded to Johnson in a tweet saying, “You failed to identify that the victim was a Jewish man, in a densely populated Jewish neighborhood, going to synagogue for Shabbat morning prayers. What will it take for you to acknowledge the Jewish community?” 

Sarah van Loon, regional director of AJC Chicago, also condemned Johnson’s omission in an interview with Jewish Insider. “I’m deeply troubled that Mayor Johnson can’t name that the victim was visibly Jewish and walking to synagogue on Shabbat,” van Loon said. “It just feels like one more opportunity that would have been so easy for him to recognize the Jewish community of Chicago that has been hurting so much this past year, and yet again our pain is invisible to him [even though] the Jewish community is super active in Chicago.” 

David Goldenberg, regional director of ADL Midwest, noted that Johnson’s statement “came more than 48 hours after the incident and only after he was criticized.” 

“Mayor Johnson’s statement was empty and falls flat in the Jewish community,” Goldenberg told JI. 

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) also denounced Johnson’s statement on Tuesday. “Any Mayor who cannot be bothered to acknowledge the antisemitism of a hate crime against a Jewish man heading to a synagogue is unworthy of the office he holds,” Torres wrote on X. 

Chicago’s Jewish leaders have also expressed disappointment that the shooting has not yet been charged as a hate crime.

The 22-year-old suspect, Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi, shouted the Arabic phrase as he shot at police officers and paramedics responding to the shooting, according to video footage obtained by a doorbell camera. The police shootout occurred after Abdallahi shot a 39-year-old male, injuring his shoulder. On Monday, Abdallahi was charged with six felony counts of attempted murder in the first degree, seven felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer and one felony count of aggravated battery/ discharge firearm. The Chicago Police Department also failed to mention in its news release detailing the charges any indication of the victim’s Jewish identity, despite being dressed as an identifiable Orthodox Jew, according to several Jewish groups.

At a press conference on Tuesday, organized by local Jewish groups, Goldenberg said he urged the Chicago Police Department to “conduct a thorough investigation into the motives of these heinous crimes…and that charges be added as appropriate.” 

“Saturday’s crime feels like a hate crime regardless of where the investigation lands,” he said. 

“I have been involved in literally dozens of hate crimes investigations over the last few years and know that, sometimes, we need to be patient if we want the charges to stick…even when our lived experiences make it seem clear and obvious,” Goldenberg said, noting that the ADL has tracked a near 300% increase in antisemitic incidents in Chicago over the last year, compared to the year before.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice