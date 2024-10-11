fbpx
Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Profiles
Search

RECENT NEWS

In company video, Amazon exec wears necklace with a map of I...srael with a Palestinian flag across it

Ta-Nehisi Coates questions whether he would have participate...d in Oct. 7 attack

Is a shift in China’s rhetoric on Israel a policy change, ...or ‘wishful thinking?’

Trump makes appeal to Americans in Israel – ‘Your fa...te is in your hands’

Casey issues new rebuke of Summer Lee, but stops short of re...voking endorsement

Brown University trustees vote against Israel divestment 

MIT president Sally Kornbluth skips Oct. 7 commemoration on ...campus

Shari Redstone rebukes CBS over handling of fallout from Coa...tes interview

Brown University facing pressure to cancel board vote on Isr...ael divestment

Biden administration supports Israeli efforts to ‘degrade ...Hezbollah’s infrastructure’

Future Coalition PAC continues to air inflammatory ads targe...ting Harris’ Israel record

Oct. 7 victims, artists offer messages of light and unity as... families grieve together in Tel Aviv 

Trump makes first visit to Lubavitcher rebbe’s gravesite 

Peter Deutsch, former Democratic congressman from Florida, e...ndorses Trump

NRCC releases online video accusing Democrats of siding with... pro-Hamas demonstrators

‘I mark Oct. 7 every day’

ADL CEO Greenblatt: American Jewish community is at an ‘in...flection point’ as antisemitism skyrockets

Johannesburg set to rename U.S. consulate’s street after P...alestinian terrorist

Progressive Democrats largely silent on Nasrallah killing

Trump’s silence on Israel’s Hezbollah attack draws G...OP scrutiny

Paul Coates, father of journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, republis...hing antisemitic screed ‘The Jewish Onslaught’

Quick Hits

maryland matters

Alsobrooks sidesteps debate question whether she’d be more like Cardin or Van Hollen on Israel

‘I've been really fortunate to have the support of both Sen. Van Hollen and Sen. Cardin ... I will be Angela Alsobrooks as a senator,’ the Prince George’s County executive said

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Maryland Democratic Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks speaks to reporters following a Senate debate with Maryland Republican Senate candidate former Gov. Larry Hogan at Maryland Public Television on October 10, 2024 in Owings Mills, Maryland.

By
Emily Jacobs
October 11, 2024

At the first and only Maryland Senate debate, held Thursday night, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks sidestepped a question on whether, as a senator, her position on Israel would be more aligned with retiring Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD), a stalwart backer of Israel, or Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), who has emerged as one of the leading critics of the Jewish state in the Senate.  

Alsobrooks, a Democrat, is running against former GOP Gov. Larry Hogan in the unusually competitive Senate race in the solidly-Democratic state. 

“I’ve been really fortunate to have the support of both Sen. Van Hollen and Sen. Cardin, and we have a tremendous delegation who I’ve worked with over the years when it comes to this issue. I will be Angela Alsobrooks as a senator,” she said. 

She later added that she would have attended Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s joint address to Congress, which Van Hollen skipped. 

Hogan, the Republican former two-term governor, responded that he was “going to be a strong supporter of Israel, as I always have been. I’m going to be more like a champion for Israel like Ben Cardin, rather than trying to equivocate or do both side-isms or to follow Chris Van Hollen, who is probably the most anti-Israel member of the United States Senate.”

Alsobrooks further detailed her views on the Middle East: “Let me tell you what I believe: We recognize a horrific attack that occurred in Israel on Oct. 7, and I believe in this moment, we have an obligation to make sure that we’re getting those hostages home to their families, and that we get to a cease-fire, making sure as well that we get aid into Gaza for the Palestinians who are suffering. We’ve got to get to a two-state solution so that we have peace and security in Israel, peace, security and self-determination for the Palestinians in Gaza.”

Alsobrooks added that in the longer term, “Our multilateral relationships with UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan is going to be necessary for us to isolate Iran, to have the longterm sort of stability that we need. But I support Israel and support its right to defend itself, and I will continue to support that alliance.”

Taking aim at Alsobrooks for changing her position on offensive military aid to Israel, Hogan said, “I disagree with my opponent, who was calling for cutting off military aid to Israel and demanding an immediate cease-fire.” Alsobrooks said in May that she would vote against future arms sales to Israel if the IDF invaded Rafah and agreed with the Biden administration’s threat to withhold offensive weaponry.

“Just this week we celebrated the tremendous loss of life, the largest loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust, and we remember those victims and their families and those hostages that are still being held. It’s moments like this, people have to stand up and be counted, and we as a country have to stand with our allies, and Israel’s our most important ally, and we’ve got to stand up to our enemies. I don’t think you can try to walk down the middle of this issue. I think there’s no question we’ve got to back Israel,” he continued.

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.

Subscribe to Our Newsletters to Access

Enter your email to gain access to our exclusive content
Don’t worry, if you are already subscribed you won’t receive our newsletters twice