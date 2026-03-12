PARTY OUTCRY

Nearly all Senate Democrats blast White House over Iran girl’s school strike, civilian casualties

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) was the only Democrat not to sign the letter

Nearly all Senate Democrats wrote to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth on Wednesday to raise “grave concern” about a strike on a girl’s school that killed at least 168 people in the opening phase of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.

Reports indicate that the U.S. is likely responsible for the strike on the school — which was reportedly located adjacent to an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps facility — though President Donald Trump has offered varying explanations, including suggesting that Iran could have hit the school itself, potentially using sensitive and highly restricted U.S. munitions.

“The United States and Israel must abide by U.S. and international law, including the law of armed conflict,” the letter, signed by every Senate Democrat except Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), reads. “There must be a swift investigation into the strikes on this school and any other potential U.S. military actions causing civilian harm, and the findings must be released to the public as soon as possible, along with any measures to pursue accountability.”

The administration has said it is investigating the strike, without commenting further.

The Democratic lawmakers also criticized strikes by the U.S. and Israel on hospitals, cultural sites, civilian infrastructure and Iranian cities including Tehran.

“Massive civilian casualty incidents like the attack in Minab are not only detrimental to the Iranian people, who have already suffered so much at the hands of its own government, but they also undermine U.S. national security interests,” the letter continues. “These concerns are compounded by the reported use of artificial intelligence tools to select and prioritize targets in Iran.”

The Democrats further called out Hegseth for rhetoric emphasizing the “death and destruction” from the operation and saying the military would impose “no stupid rules of engagement.”

The lawmakers said Hegseth’s rhetoric and the conduct it supports “only serves to endanger civilians, including American citizens, in the region and around the globe,” may run afoul of the Geneva Conventions and is part of a “broader pattern of policies abandoning the Defense Department’s commitment to minimizing civilian harm in U.S. military operations.”

The letter poses a series of questions to Hegseth about the strike on the girl’s school and procedures in place to prevent civilian harm and war crimes in the Iran war.