Republican candidate’s antisemitic social media costing the party in Washington state swing seat

Carrie Kennedy is running in swing district that state Republicans are hoping to pick up

A candidate for the Washington Statehouse in a hotly contested purple district posted an antisemitic image and compared COVID protocols to Nazi Germany, part of a series of bizarre and extreme posts on social media.

In March, Carrie Kennedy, the GOP nominee in Washington’s 10th House District, shared an image on Facebook that features figures with the labels “Rothschild,” “J.P. Morgan,” “Goldman Sachs,” “Federal Reserve,” “Bank of England,” “[Janet] Yellen,” “[Ben] Bernanke” and “[Alan] Greenspan,” each name alongside a Star of David. Another graphic in the meme reads “SS Int Jewry.”

Yellen, the Treasury secretary, and Bernanke and Greenspan, both former chairmen of the Federal Reserve, are Jewish, as is the Rothschild family, which features prominently in antisemitic conspiracy theories.

The figures are superimposed on a stack of gold bars and alongside a sea of money, in which other figures are drowning, alongside a burning map of the United States. The image also features what appears to be a pool of blood in the background.

The meme includes a caption describing a strategy of seeking social and economic collapse. The post, and other elements of Kennedy’s online history, were first reported by the Everett Herald, a local paper, on Saturday.

Kennedy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 10th District, located north of Seattle, has been a key target for Washington Republicans. The incumbent, Democratic state Rep. Clyde Shavers, won election by less than 300 votes in 2022. Kennedy beat a more moderate Republican in the primary race who was backed by a PAC linked to Statehouse Republicans with tens of thousands of dollars in outside spending. Kennedy has accused the institutional GOP of abandoning her campaign.

In 2021, Kennedy posted on Facebook comparing COVID protocols to the Nazi regime, writing “My wise 83 yr yng mom said, this is what Hitler did when he started! Wonder why Covid targeted Seniors?”

And in 2022, she posted “my kid spent months learning about AnneFrank in high school,” followed by a shrugging emoji. While Kennedy’s meaning is unclear, several comments under her post suggest that the Holocaust, or Frank’s story, were fabricated.

The posts are just part of an extremist history first uncovered by the Herald, which reported that Kennedy was banned from Twitter for calling for Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) to be executed and called for the release of all people imprisoned for their involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

She has also described herself as a member or supporter of several right-wing militia groups including the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys and the Three Percenters, which were involved in the Jan. 6 attack, according to the Herald.