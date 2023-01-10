Worthy Reads

🛬 Sullivan’s Situation: In the Wall Street Journal, Walter Russell Mead considers the challenges facing National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan ahead of his upcoming trip to Israel. “Mr. Sullivan’s visit comes after a 15-year decline in America’s regional influence. Israelis, Arabs, Iranians and Turks all have less respect for American power — and therefore less regard for U.S. wishes — than they did in 2008. President Obama’s waffling and President Trump’s incoherence left regional powers deeply skeptical about American wisdom and stability. The Biden administration faces a real dilemma. Feeling overstretched against Russian aggression in Ukraine and Chinese ambition in the Indo-Pacific, the White House wants to minimize its exposure to the Middle East. Yet the region is too important to ignore — and the more the U.S. withdraws, the more influence it sheds. As America becomes less relevant, regional actors feel free to make more decisions that Washington dislikes, effectively undermining U.S. influence around the globe.” [WSJ]

🏫 Campus Beat: In Newsweek, the Brandeis Center’s Ken Marcus addresses the recent announcement by the assistant secretary for civil rights at the Department of Education that the department will delay the delivery of a regulation implementing the 2019 executive order to combat antisemitism, which directed the federal agencies to use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism. “The importance of [Catherine] Lhamon’s statement is that it signals to the higher education community that OCR will continue, under this administration, to evaluate campus antisemitism under the same internationally agreed-upon standard that was used during the last administration. Eleven months is too long to wait to formally codify rules to combat the surge in antisemitic incidents in schools and on college campuses, however we should not fail to recognize the important commitment the Department of Education has made to IHRA. For those campus administrators who have defied the IHRA definition, or denigrated it as merely political, this is an important statement that the Biden administration stands by this definition. The IHRA Working Definition remains the federal regulatory standard for evaluating whether harassing conduct is motivated by antisemitic intent. Colleges, universities, and public schools who ignore IHRA do so at their own risk.” [Newsweek]

💰 Money Matters: Puck’s Tara Palmeri highlights a challenge facing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) as he takes the reigns of Democratic leadership from Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA): fundraising. “‘It’s hard to raise money, to govern; [Jeffries] could be handicapped by her just by being in [Congress],’ said another former Democratic lawmaker. ‘She needs to give up the access and not pull the strings, and I don’t think she will be able to do that.’ It’s true that Jeffries may struggle to build his own autonomy and relationships while remaining deferential to Pelosi, but her guidance and network is invaluable — and she knows it. ‘She will help him with a spoon, not a shovel,’ said a source close to Pelosi. ‘I think she’s genuinely committed to seeing it through that he’s successful. They talk, he leans on her, but he also doesn’t want to completely overshadow her in the outset. You’ve seen him genuflect in a lot of ways. It’s noted by her and smart by him.’” [Puck]

🎞️ Hollywood’s Israel: In Mosaic magazine, Rick Richman looks at Hollywood’s presentation of Israel, with films that have focused on or been inspired by the Jewish state through its history. “But there is an inherent limitation in Hollywood’s ability to deal with Israeli history. Feature films reflect American perspectives and the imperatives of mass entertainment, and Hollywood frequently strays from the underlying Israeli history to present a story reflecting an American universalist message…But American films continued to represent the landscape of the American mind, and the films discussed in this essay — made over a period of 45 years, nominally or implicitly about Israel — demonstrate that. ‘Exodus’ turned into an American sermon on brotherhood and peace; ‘Munich’ became a call for America to come home from its foreign wars; ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is a paean to the individualism of contemporary American heroes, riding planes rather than horses to face their enemies. The Jewish and Israeli history that underlie these films tell a broader story — of a people who recreated their state after two millennia, in the place it had originally stood for centuries; defended their state against waves of war and terror that began the day it was re-established and that continue to this day; and dealt with repeated threats of annihilation by surrounding states seeking nuclear weapons, who publicly promised to destroy Jewish life in the miniscule Jewish state.” [Mosaic]

📚 Lost in Translation: In Tablet, Naomi Seidman compares the French and English versions of Elie Wiesel’s Holocaust memoir Night with the original Yiddish manuscript, Un di velt hot geshvign (And the World Kept Silent), written and submitted for publication in 1954. While Night ends with Wiesel gazing at his image in the mirror, in Un di velt hot geshvign he smashes that mirror and the book continues to the survivor’s experience of postwar Europe. “By stopping when it does, Night provides an entirely different account of the experience of the survivor. Night and the stories about its composition depict the survivor as a witness and as an expression of silence and death, projecting the recently liberated Eliezer’s death-haunted face into the postwar years when Wiesel would become a familiar figure. By contrast, the Yiddish survivor shatters that image as soon as he sees it, destroying the deathly existence the Nazis willed on him. The Yiddish survivor is filled with rage and the desire to live, to take revenge, to write. Indeed, according to the Yiddish memoir, Eliezer began to write not ten years after the events of the Holocaust but immediately upon liberation, as the first expression of his mental and physical recovery. In the Yiddish we meet a survivor who, ten years after liberation, is furious with the world’s disinterest in his history, frustrated with the failure of the Jews to fulfill ‘the historical commandment of revenge,’ depressed by the apparent pointlessness of writing a book.” [Tablet]