Nearly 20 House lawmakers are urging the Biden administration to support calling a special session of the U.N. Human Rights Council to investigate Iran’s human rights abuses, including its crackdown on nationwide protests and broader violations of women’s rights, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod has learned.

Reps. Kathy Manning (D-NC) and Joe Wilson (R-SC) led 15 colleagues on a communique, which will be sent to Secretary of State Tony Blinken and U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Thursday, calling on the “U.S., the UN, and the international community” “to work together to shine a light on serious human rights violations in Iran.”

Vice President Kamala Harrisannounced yesterday that the U.S. intends to have Iran removed from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. “Given Iran’s brutal crackdown on women and girls protesting peacefully for their rights, Iran is unfit to serve on this Commission,” Harris tweeted. “To the protestors: we see you and we hear you.”

With 93% of the votes counted in Israel’s general election, there is little change to the distribution of mandates. According to the current count, Likud will receive 31 seats, Yesh Atid 24 and Religious Zionism 14 — though the far-right party has been further strengthened by soldiers’ votes and could gain an extra seat. And on the left, the Meretz party has dropped further below the electoral threshold, weakening hopes that it will make it into the Knesset.

The Biden administration is unlikely to engage with Itamar Ben-Gvir, an outspoken and controversial leader of the Religious Zionism faction, two officials toldAxios.

State Department spokesperson Ned Pricesaid yesterday that while it was too early to speculate about the composition of the coalition, “What I would say is that what makes this relationship so strong and what has made it so strong since Israel’s independence to the present day is that this is a relationship that has always been based on our shared interests, but importantly our shared values. And we hope that all Israeli government officials will continue to share the values of an open, democratic society, including tolerance and respect for all in civil society, particularly for minority groups.”

“I don’t think a formal decision is made because governments never decide unless they need to, as [the] coalition has not yet been formed [in Israel],” The Washington Institute for Near East Policy’s David Makovsky emailed us last night. “Yet I do believe [the U.S.] will not sit with him as he was convicted by an Israeli court for incitement. One shouldn’t forget the U.S. didn’t sit for 15 years with Ariel Sharon after the Lebanon War even though he was a cabinet minister for part of that time.”

A wave of terror attacks against Israelis continued today, as three police officers were wounded in a stabbing attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, prompting Ben-Gvir to tweet, “the time has come to restore security to the streets, the time has come to make order here, the time has come for a landlord here, the time has come that a terrorist who goes out to carry out an attack is eliminated!”

Happening tonight: Peter Thiel, who has put millions behind Blake Masters’ Arizona Senate campaign, is hosting a fundraiser for the Republican candidate tonight in Phoenix.