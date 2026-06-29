‘Violence will be met with violence’
Plus, Adam Smith's about-face
Good Monday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we spotlight tomorrow’s Colorado Democratic primaries as far-left insurgents target two of the state’s top Democrats, and report on the weekend clashes between the U.S. and Iran following Tehran’s violations of the MOU signed earlier this month. We look at an effort by the California Faculty Association to repeal restrictions on gatherings put into place after the wave of anti-Israel encampments on college campuses, and report on the pivot by Rep. Adam Smith, the top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, to oppose a U.S.-Israel cooperation provision in the 2027 NDAA. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Scott Wiener, Mike Waltz and Robby Hoffman.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- We’re keeping a close eye on the situation in the Gulf, following Iran’s targeting of commercial vessels last week and retaliatory U.S. strikes on Iranian military infrastructure. Earlier today, Iranian state media published comments from President Masoud Pezeshkian calling the agreement with the U.S. — which will include the unfreezing of some $6 billion in Iranian funds — “a great victory for the Iranian people.”
- It’s the final day of campaigning ahead of Colorado’s primaries on Tuesday. More below on the top races we’re watching.
- Elsewhere in Colorado, the Aspen Ideas Festival continues today. This afternoon, Sens. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) will sit for a conversation about the role of government in the cryptocurrency market, followed by a conversation between Kim Ghattas, Karim Sadjadpour and Mark Dubowitz about Iran.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MELISSA WEISS
As tensions run high in the Gulf following exchanges of fire between the U.S. and Iran over the weekend, a vastly different security situation is taking shape in Lebanon, with the Trump administration’s top officials — Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio — taking responsibility for the respective outcomes.
Vance, who led last week’s negotiations with Iran in Switzerland, said upon his departure from the talks that a “good foundation” had been established between the countries. But that foundation displayed its first cracks just three days later, when Iranian drones fired on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting the U.S. to strike Iranian military infrastructure.
The vice president’s tone changed by the weekend, when he said that if Iran had “disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence.” The Iranians skipped technical talks slated for Sunday, saying that the U.S. had not fulfilled the condition of the MOU that would release billions in frozen funds.
Now, officials say that the U.S. and Iranian delegations have agreed to hold fire and will meet in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday to discuss the status of the Strait of Hormuz.
In Washington, officials are meanwhile celebrating the signing of a framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon that would see Israel scale back its presence in southern Lebanon, creating two “pilot zones” for the Lebanese Armed Forces to administer.
ROCKY ROAD
Will Colorado’s primaries be the far-left insurgency’s next big wins?
The wave of victories for Democratic Socialists of America-aligned candidates in New York City on Tuesday is buoying the hopes of progressives that the far left can pull off upsets against two Democratic incumbents in Colorado’s Tuesday primary elections, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Off to the races: Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO) is facing a challenge from Melat Kiros, whose campaign has attracted substantial national attention and backing from several anti-Israel organizations and individuals. Just this week, she declined to call the firebombing of a Boulder, Colo., hostage awareness march as antisemitic. Sen. John Hickenlooper (D-CO) is also facing a DSA-aligned challenger, state Sen. Julie Gonzales, though her campaign hasn’t garnered as much attention as Kiros’. A local Democratic strategist said that he expects DeGette to be victorious but that the race is the most serious challenge she’s faced in her time in office. He also predicted a Hickenlooper victory.