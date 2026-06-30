Worthy Reads

Mamdani’s Misunderstanding: Israeli journalist Nadav Eyal argues in his Substack that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s comments to ABC News rejecting support for Israel as a Jewish state reveal a fundamental misunderstanding of the Jewish people. “Either he knows very little about Judaism — an astonishing level of ignorance for the mayor of New York — or his hostility toward Israel has blinded him to one of the most elementary historical facts about the Jewish people. Judaism is both a religion and a nation. For thousands of years, Jews have understood themselves as a people with a shared history, a common language, collective institutions, diverse religious traditions, and — crucially — a homeland from which they originated.” [Substack]

Unfortunate Turn of Events: In The Wall Street Journal’s “Free Expression” newsletter, Masada Siegel uses “A Series of Unfortunate Events” — the children’s book series about orphans trying to elude a disguised villain and his followers — as a lens to examine institutional failure in addressing antisemitism in American schools and universities. “In the series, the children’s guardian Mr. Poe hesitates, doubts the children and is useless whenever the villain reappears. Mr. Poe isn’t evil; he’s self-absorbed and personifies institutions that exist to stop threats, but refuse to do their jobs. Since Oct. 7, the international community has acted as a global Mr. Poe. Institutions like the United Nations and Red Cross allowed hostages, including children, to be held by Hamas and to languish in terror tunnels. In the U.S., institutions failed our youth. School boards and Ivy League administrations showed little to no moral clarity, leaving Jewish students to fend for themselves in hostile environments.” [WSJ]

The Rubio Accord: The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board applauds Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s work securing the U.S.-Israel-Lebanon agreement signed last week. “Some Iran analysts associated with Vice President JD Vance have criticized the framework as ‘incompatible’ with the memorandum of understanding with Iran. But Trump Administration sources tell us this framework is the U.S. interpretation of the MOU’s language regarding Lebanon. On this the Vice President backs Mr. Rubio; nobody on the Trump team wants to force Israel to cede all of southern Lebanon to Iran’s proxy, as Iran demands.” [WSJ]

From Corbyn to Mamdani: Simone Rodan-Benzaquen, the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ senior envoy for Europe, argues that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani poses the same threat to the Democratic Party as Jeremy Corbyn did to the U.K.’s Labour Party when he served as leader. “From London to Paris, from Paris to New York, one finds the same mechanism: anti-Zionism presented as courage, accusations of antisemitism dismissed as a right-wing maneuver, and the worried Jew transformed into an obstacle to progress. Labour thought it could absorb Corbyn. Part of the French left thought it could contain [Jean-Luc] Mélenchon. The Democratic Party may believe it can confine Mamdani and the DSA to a handful of urban districts. This is always how capitulations begin: with the idea that the problem will remain local.” [FDD]