In today’s Daily Kickoff, we preview the possible outcomes of today’s election in Israel and look at the United Democracy Project’s involvement in the Pennsylvania congressional race between Summer Lee and Mike Doyle. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Annette Taddeo, David Geffen and Shalom Lipner.

Just outside Jerusalem, in the small town of Mevaseret Zion – the place where this election’s most controversial figure, Itamar Ben-Gvir, was raised – the scene at one of the local polling stations is “election business as usual,” Jewish Insider’s Ruth Marks Eglash reports. A steady flow of voters arrived to exercise their democratic right, but outside there was far less fanfare and action than in previous election cycles. Only four out of the multiple parties had bothered to set up campaign tables outside and string up their campaign posters.

The parties canvassing for votes at this polling station were fairly divided between the pro- and anti-Netanyahu camps, with representatives of the former prime minister and opposition leader’s Likud party and the ultra-Orthodox Shas party standing beside campaigners for Meretz and Benny Gantz’s National Unity party, who appeared to be vying for ballots from disaffected Likud supporters. Conspicuously absent was Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party and Labor, even though one of its ministers lives just down the street, as well as representatives of Ben-Gvir’s Religious Zionism camp, who have been actively out on the streets of Jerusalem for the past few days.

Meanwhile, in the predominantly liberal and secular “medinat Tel Aviv” (“state of Tel Aviv”), a polling station at a high school in the north of the city was bustling as the young, elderly and their dogs streamed in to cast their votes as children played outside, enjoying the election day national holiday, JI’s Tamara Zieve reports. A Yesh Atid stand manned by energetic volunteers who blared upbeat campaign music contributed to a buzzing atmosphere on a drizzly day, which had been expected to be met by voter apathy. Meretz and Labor were also represented with campaign tables, in addition to sleepier National Unity and Likud stands. A passing truck driver yelled out “Bibi!” over the Yesh Atid tune.

There was a strong presence of elderly voters, presumably emanating from the nearby retirement home. Young voters often visit the polling stations later in the day, making the most of their day off beforehand.

In a polling station in Ramat Gan, poll site workers joked that they considered themselves full-time employees after manning the polls for five elections in under four years.

By 10 a.m. local time, voter turnout was 15.9%, a 1% increase from the last election, according to the Central Elections Committee.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will be honored tonight in New York by the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum at its annual “What You Do Matters” 2022 Northeast Tribute Dinner, where the Kraft family will receive the National Leadership Award. Past recipients of the award include Rosanna Arquette, Sir Ben Kingsley and Howard Lorber.