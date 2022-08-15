👋 Good Monday morning

Eight people, including five Americans, were injured in a shooting outside of the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday night. The suspect, a 26-year-old Palestinian man from East Jerusalem, turned himself in to police on Sunday following a manhunt.

Among those injured was a 35-year-old pregnant woman from Borough Park, Brooklyn. She underwent an emergency C-section to deliver her baby shortly after the attack – both remain in critical condition on Monday. The five American citizens were reportedly from Brooklyn, with three members of one family visiting Israel from Williamsburg.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price condemned the attack, saying that U.S. officials “remain in close contact with our Israeli partners and stand firmly with them in the face of this attack.”

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides tweeted: “Deeply saddened to confirm that Americans were injured in this attack. I’ve spoken with the families and will keep them in my prayers. Continuing to monitor the situation.” A spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem added, “We are shocked and saddened by the terrorist attack on August 14 outside the Old City of Jerusalem. We strongly condemn all acts of terrorism and actions that exacerbate tensions. Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the victims and we wish all of them a quick and full recovery.” The spokesperson said that the “Department of State and our embassies and consulates abroad take seriously our responsibility to protect U.S. citizens abroad.”

In a press conference on Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said, “The news of a Brooklyn family being injured in a terror attack in Jerusalem hits too close to home. It is a deeply disturbing and despicable act that deserves to be fully condemned and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.” Schumer added that his office had been in touch with both the State Department and Jewish community leaders.

Novelist Salman Rushdie, who has been the subject of an Iranian fatwa for three decades, is expected to survive an assassination attempt that occurred at a speaking engagement in Chautauqua, N.Y., on Friday. Rushdie was attacked by a 24-year-old Lebanese-American man who traveled from New Jersey to carry out the attack. Briefly on a ventilator after the attack, Rushdie sustained injuries to his eye, liver and arm.

Iran denied any involvement in the attack, saying the country does “not consider anyone other than [Rushdie] and his supporters worth of blame and even condemnation.”

Secretary of State Tony Blinken on Sunday condemned the “despicable” attack, warning that “Iranian state institutions have incited violence against Rushdie for generations, and state-affiliated media recently gloated about the attempt on his life.”

The attack came two days after the Justice Department announced charges against an Iranian operative accused of orchestrating an assassination attempt against former National Security Advisor and U.N. Ambassador John Bolton. Less than two weeks earlier, law enforcement arrested a man carrying an AK-47 outside the Brooklyn, N.Y., home of Iranian dissident and author Masih Alinejad, who was the subject of a kidnapping plot last year.