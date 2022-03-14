Worthy Reads

🏙️ Breaking the Mold: Politico’s Ruby Cramer profiles New York City Mayor Eric Adams 10 weeks into his run at City Hall. “In a city of weird people and weird mayors, Adams is maybe the most idiosyncratic figure to ever hold the office. And yet he has presented himself as a national model, a new brand of politics for others to emulate, built on the notion that you can be two or more things at once. If this is a good model for his party, torn in an existential crisis about what it means to be progressive or a moderate, establishment or anti-establishment, it’s a hard one to replicate. He is telling politicians they don’t have to choose. They can, in fact, be everything, assuming they want to be. Adams has called himself the new ‘face of the Democratic Party,’ and it’s one of the few labels he is willing to embrace, but there’s no easy way to nail down what it will mean today, tomorrow, or the day after that. It’s an instruction manual where all the parts fit in all the sockets. By his own description, Adams is ‘perfectly imperfect,’ embracing his many facets as a feature rather than a bug — and thus leaving open the possibility for … well, anything.” [Politico]

👪 Role Reversal: In The Washington Post, Daniella Greenbaum spotlights the efforts of the descendants of a Ukrainian Holocaust survivor to rescue the granddaughters of the woman who, during WWII, sheltered their family’s matriarch. “Cousins and Ukrainian refugees Lesia Orshoko and Alona Chugai are among the millions who are running for their lives as Russian forces invade their country. But in a wartime twist of fate, the cousins landed in Israel last week to a friendly face — someone who was repaying a decades-old kindness. The friendly face was Sharon Bass, whose Jewish grandmother was sheltered and saved by Lesia’s grandmother in Ukraine during the Holocaust… It felt like history repeating itself, she said. But in this case, it’s an inversion of the norm. Jews have been persecuted throughout our entire history. We’ve been killed, kicked out or forced to flee from every country we’ve stayed in long enough. But this time we have the privilege and responsibility of being a safe haven for other fleeing refugees.” [WashPost]

👨 Fall of the Roman Empire: The New York Times looks at Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich’s meteoric rise, from college dropout to businessman and philanthropist who has had Jewish leaders and institutions campaign on his behalf in recent weeks to keep the U.S. from imposing sanctions amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “The request [by Yad Vashem, Israel’s chief Ashkenazi rabbi and others] to [U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides] reflects the extraordinary effort Mr. Abramovich, 55, has made over the last two decades to parlay his Russian fortune into elite standing in the West — buying London’s Chelsea soccer team, acquiring luxury homes in New York, London, Tel Aviv, St. Barts and Aspen, collecting modern masterworks and contributing to arts institutions around the world. With two superyachts, multiple Ferrari, Porsche and Aston Martin sports cars, and a private 787 Boeing Dreamliner jet, Mr. Abramovich wanted everyone to know that he had arrived. But now the backlash against the Russian invasion of Ukraine is tarnishing the status that Mr. Abramovich and other oligarchs have spent so much to reach.” [NYTimes]