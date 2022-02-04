Daily Kickoff
For less-distracted reading over the weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent JI stories, including: The quarterback scion in Zion; Ritchie Torres to pick up Riverdale in latest redistricting; In Texas 35, Greg Casar outlines his approach on Israel and the Palestinians; With a target on her back, Carolyn Maloney gets lift from new map; In floor speech, Menendez blasts Biden administration’s Vienna negotiations; On a range of Washington issues, the UAE and Israel are increasingly in the same boat; and A Jew on ‘The View’? Some say it’s long overdue. Print the latest edition here.
More than a third of the House — 174 members — signed onto a letter led by Reps. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) and John Katko (R-NY) urging House Appropriations Committee leaders to increase funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program.
Republican Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno announced last night that he is suspending his campaign, after coming in at the back of the field in fourth-quarter fundraising last year and trailing in his own internal polls.
Leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, killed himself and four members of his family during a U.S. raid in Syria, U.S. President Joe Biden said yesterday.
“Last night, operating on my orders, United States military forces successfully removed a major terrorist threat to the world: the global leader of ISIS, known as Hajji Abdullah,” Biden said at a White House briefing.
“Our team is still compiling their report, but we do know that as our troops approached to capture the terrorist, in a final act of desperate cowardice, he — with no regard to the lives of his own family or others in the building, he chose to blow himself up — not just with a vest, but to blow up that third floor rather than face justice for the crimes he has committed, taking several members of his family with him just as his predecessor did,” Biden added.
tube time
A Jew on ‘The View’? Some say it’s long overdue
Amid the intense fury over Whoopi Goldberg’s controversial assertion that the Holocaust was “not about race” because it had involved “two groups of white people” was a somewhat more constructive plea from Jonathan Greenblatt, the chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, that has largely gone unaddressed,Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports. Appearing on the show a day after Goldberg had made her remarks, for which she has apologized, Greenblatt took the opportunity at the end of a long and emotional discussion to suggest that the panelists consider enlisting a Jewish co-host.
Is this seat taken? Greenblatt’s suggestion was hardly an idle one. While Goldberg was suspended by ABC on Tuesday for two weeks, another seat has been vacant for months since a former co-host, the conservative foil Meghan McCain, quit last August. Out of 22 co-hosts who have worked for “The View” since 1997, when the show was created, only two have been Jewish, the last of whom, the comedian Michelle Collins, departed in 2016 after just a year in the role. The broadcast journalist Barbara Walters, who helped launch the show 25 years ago, retired from her seat in 2014.
Two to tap: On Thursday, Greenblatt followed up on the conversation he had started, after JI inquired about his own preference for the seat. He had two picks, provided by way of an ADL spokesperson: the actress Debra Messing, who has put her Jewish identity front and center in speaking out against antisemitism and other injustices, and Juju Chang, the Korean-American “Nightline”anchor on ABC News who converted to Judaism in the 1990s after her marriage to the media executive Neal Shapiro.
Funny woman: “Is Sarah Silverman available?” said the novelist and essayist Dara Horn, whose most recent nonfiction book is People Love Dead Jews: Reports From a Haunted Present, published last September. Silverman, the actress and comedian known for her raunchy humor and provocative commentary, was among the candidates most frequently suggested. In recent months, she has placed herself at the center of a high-profile debate over representations of Jewish women in Hollywood, after criticizing what she described, on her podcast this past fall, as a “pattern in film” and TV in which non-Jewish actors are cast as Jewish characters — a topic of discussion that seems particularly well-suited for the show. “She’s a sharp, fierce, independent thinker, who has been making trenchant social commentary for decades,” actor Joshua Malina told JI. “She’s endlessly funny and has a huge, Jewish heart. She’d be perfect.”
Journalistically speaking: Another commonly cited pick was Bari Weiss, the former New York Times editor who has already appeared on “The View” as a guest host, and who publishes a popular Substack newsletter, “Common Sense.” In social media comments on Monday, Weiss reiterated that view in describing Goldberg’s remarks as a “whitewashing of the Jewish people and Jewish history.” Bethany Mandel, the conservative columnist who is outspoken on Jewish issues, said that Weiss could help bring a renewed focus to addressing antisemitism in a manner that, she believes, has been lacking since McCain left the show. But she was equally enthusiastic in recommending a somewhat lesser-known journalist who would be a “provocative” addition to the cast: Batya Ungar-Sargon, the former opinion editor of The Forward who now serves as a deputy opinion editor at Newsweek.
view from washington
Across a range of issues, the UAE and Israel are increasingly in the same boat
During his visit to the United Arab Emirates this week, Israeli President Isaac Herzog offered security assistance to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan following a series of Houthi drone and missile attacks on the Gulf nation. Israel’s show of support for the Emiratis amid the attacks from the Iran proxy marks a shift that has occurred in Washington, too, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports. While the signing of the Abraham Accords brought about a regional realignment, the normalization agreements also changed the calculus among the countries’ representatives in Washington and the way they approach U.S. policymakers.
New levels: “There has been discussion in a way that never existed before. There are parallel interests and joint interests, so I’ve gotta believe — I know that there is consultation,” said a D.C.-based foreign policy professional who is in frequent contact with both Israeli and Emirati diplomats, as well as American national security officials.
Catching up: In the turbulent waters of the Middle East, Israel and the UAE increasingly find themselves in the same boat. But before the Houthi attacks, those boats were traveling at different speeds: Both countries face a shared threat from Iran, but the nature of that threat, and how each responds to it, is different. But the attacks on the UAE could change things.
Shared goal: Senior Emirati and Israeli leaders — including Emirati Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid — advocated this week for Washington to redesignate the Iran-backed Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization, which would make it easier to sanction the rebels. President Joe Biden removed the designation weeks into his presidency in the hopes that it would bring the Houthis to the negotiating table and make it easier for humanitarian relief to enter Yemen.
Under fire: The missile attacks on civilians in the UAE have also given the Emiratis an experience that Israeli civilians know all too well from their proximity to Hamas in Gaza. “When people go through similar experiences of having non-state actors fire rockets on their cities, that’s bound to be a bonding experience of sorts,” saidDavidMakovsky, director of the Koret Project on Arab-Israel Relations at The Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
seeking relief
Michigan congregant eyes Supreme Court in battle with antisemitic picketers
In the latest move in a long-simmering conflict between an Ann Arbor, Mich., synagogue and a group of demonstrators who have picketed its Shabbat services for nearly two decades, one congregant is now asking the Supreme Court to intervene, while facing a recent ruling that he and a co-plaintiff must pay more than $150,000 in court costs for the demonstrators, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Background: For 18 years, demonstrators affiliated with a group calling itself Witness for Peace (WFP) — formerly Jewish Witnesses for Peace and Friends — have displayed dozens of provocative signs on both sides of the road outside Beth Israel Congregation each week on Saturday morning as congregants arrive for Shabbat services. Signs include messages such as “Resist Jewish power” and “End Jewish Supremacism in Palestine.” The Anti-Defamation League describes WFP as “anti-Semitic” and its leader, Henry Herskovitz, as a Holocaust denier.
See you in court: In 2019, Beth Israel congregant Marvin Gerber and Miriam Brysk — who attends another congregation that holds services at the synagogue — filed suit against Herskovitz and his associates in federal district court, arguing that WFP violates their First Amendment right to freely practice their religion. WFP, supported by the American Civil Liberties Union, counters that the demonstrators are exercising constitutionally protected free speech rights. Thus far, the congregants’ argument has not been successful, with federal district and circuit courts siding against them.
Reinforcements: Gerber is now petitioning the Supreme Court to take up the case. He has until April 1 to file a formal petition. Nathan Lewin, who has argued before the Supreme Court nearly 30 times, recently agreed to represent Gerber pro bono. “The Jewish community in the United States should view [the lower-court ruling] as a clear and present danger,” Lewin toldJI. “Not only because it combines what [the lower-court judge] viewed as simply being anti-Israel propaganda with what is sheer antisemitism. But I think what is most important is that it really hinders, intimidates, harasses people going to the synagogue, the right to worship.”
Impacted: Beth Israel Rabbi Nadav Caine said that the demonstrations have been “traumatic,” “infuriating” and “just really depressing” for some congregants. He also noted that the protests can be particularly upsetting for out-of-town visitors coming to the synagogue for events like baby namings and bar and bat mitzvahs. He compared Herskovitz to a “terrorist” who he said has been “holding us hostage for 18 years” in furtherance of a “personal vendetta against Beth Israel.”
war chest
Candidates release fundraising totals for final quarter of 2021
Congressional and Senate candidates nationwide released their fundraising numbers for the end of 2021 earlier this week, providing a clearer picture of how closely watched races could play out as redistricting maps are finalized across the nation, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod, Gabby Deutch and Matthew Kassel report.
Andy Levin and Haley Stevens: Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) outpaced Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) last quarter, with a $630,000 haul to Levin’s $365,000. With $2.6 million in total fundraising and $2 million on hand, Stevens approximately doubled Levin in both categories. Levin raised $365,000 and has $1.1 million on hand.
Sean Casten and Marie Newman: Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) more than doubled Rep. Marie Newman’s (D-IL) fourth-quarter fundraising, bringing in $700,000 to her $338,000. Casten now has $1.6 million on hand, nearly triple Newman’s $573,000 war chest.
TX-35: Progressive Austin City Councilmember Greg Casar led the field running in Texas’ newly vacant 35th Congressional District with $468,000 raised and $356,000 in the bank, followed by state Rep. Eddie Rodriguez with $251,000 raised and $220,000 in the bank and San Antonio City Councilmember Rebecca Viagran with $47,000 raised and $45,000 in the bank.
Nicole Malliotakis and Max Rose: In New York’s newly drawn 11th Congressional District, Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) outpaced Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), who unseated Rose in 2020, last quarter, after announcing his candidacy in December. Rose raised $812,000 compared to Malliotakis’ $715,000, but Malliotakis has significantly more cash on hand, with $1.8 million compared to Rose’s $734,000.
Ohio Senate: Matt Dolan led the Ohio Republican Senate field with a total of $8.3 million total raised last quarter — although nearly $8 million of that was self-funded, with $348,000 raised from other donors. Jane Timken was otherwise the leader, with $593,000 raised. Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel and J.D. Vance were all well behind with $82,000, $65,000 and $43,000, respectively. That left Dolan with the largest war chest at $10.4 million, Gibbons with $6.4 million, Mandel with $6 million, Timken with $3.6 million and Vance with $1 million. On the Democratic side, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) led Justice Democrats-backed Morgan Harper by raising $2.9 million to her $342,000. Ryan has $5 million in the bank compared to her $437,000.
Pennsylvania Senate: PennsylvaniaTV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz led the Republican field last quarter, which was upended by presumed frontrunner Sean Parnell’s exit from the race. Oz brought in $669,000, trailed by real estate developer Jeff Bartos with $454,000 and former Ambassador Carla Sands with $165,000. Bartos has the largest war chest, however, at $2.5 million, trailed by Sands at $1.5 million and Oz — who joined the race near the end of 2021 — at $1 million. Former hedge fund executive David McCormick entered the race after the new year. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman dominated the Democratic field with $2.7 million raised and $5.3 million in the bank, followed by Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) with $1.3 million raised and $3 million in the bank. Physician Val Arkoosh was well behind, raising $620,000 with $1.2 million in the bank, as was state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, raising $339,000 with $285,000 in the bank.
Today concludes the release of SAPIR’s fourth issue on Aspiration, but the conversations will continue with the volume’s authors – see all upcoming events and register here, and sign up on the SAPIR website for future updates.
Bomb Iran: Reuel Marc Gerecht, a former Iranian-targets officer in the Central Intelligence Agency and now a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, dismantles the idea that America can put a stop to Iran’s worst intentions. “For the clerical regime to collapse by 2030, something unexpected has to shock the Islamist system, something that might cause a chain reaction that the theocracy can’t handle. If we rule out the remote possibility of American preventive strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, we are left with only one thing that hasn’t been tried: Israeli military strikes against the atomic program. Discussions about cyber warfare and possible CIA or Mossad covert action, as intriguing as they might be, don’t belong in this conversation. They just don’t have the capability: Langley would take years, probably after awful mistakes, to develop a competent, big-project, covert-action team. Regardless, such action wouldn’t have the required impact. Without Israeli military action, the status quo likely holds. Tehran wins.” Read here.
Please join us on March 7 at Noon ET for a conversation between Reuel Marc Gerecht and SAPIR Editor in Chief Bret Stephens. Register here.
Worthy Reads
🙎🏿🙍🏻 Race Debate:The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer questions the concept of race, and how different societies view identity and ethnicity, in the wake of Whoopi Goldberg’s comments earlier this week on the Holocaust. “The Nazi Holocaust in Europe and slavery and Jim Crow in the United States are outgrowths of the same ideology — the belief that human beings can be delineated into categories that share immutable biological traits distinguishing them from one another and determining their potential and behavior. In Europe, with its history of anti-Jewish persecution and violent religious divisions, the conception of Jews as a biological ‘race’ with particular characteristics was used by the Nazis to justify the Holocaust. In the United States, the invention of race was used to justify the institution of chattel slavery, on the basis that Black people were biologically suited to permanent servitude and unfit for the rights the nation’s Founders had proclaimed as universal. The American color line was therefore much more forgiving to European Jews than the divisions of the old country were. But they are branches of the same tree, the biological fiction of race.” [TheAtlantic]
🌴 Welcome to Miami: For the Financial Times, Joel Stein looks at the sudden popularity of Miami, which became a mecca for Americans looking for better weather and fewer COVID-19 restrictions, Silicon Valley execs and people who work in crypto. “The last time Miami was relevant, it wasn’t important. In the 1980s, Miami provided nothing more than drugs, clubs, pastel blazers, jai alai gambling and, most notably, a hit TV show about all four. But now Miami is the most important city in America. Not because Miami stopped being a frivolous, regulation-free, climate-doomed tax haven dominated by hot microcelebrities. It became the most important city in America because the country became a frivolous, regulation-free, climate-doomed tax haven dominated by hot microcelebrities.” [FinancialTimes]
Around the Web
🏦 Hard Hearing: Sarah Bloom Raskin, tapped by the Biden administration to oversee bank supervision at the Federal Reserve, is facing resistance from Republican senators as she moves through the nomination process.
❄️ Shoveling Hate: A New Jersey Waste Management employee was fired after he was filmed deliberately blowing snow on two Jewish men walking to synagogue.
📗 Book Bungle: The European Jewish Congress called on HarperCollins to pull a new book that suggests that the Amsterdam annex where Anne Frank and her family hid for two years was betrayed by a Jewish community member in the city.
🖼️ Art Show: A new art exhibition extending from Los Angeles to New York to London displays British painter Leon Kossoff’s artwork.
😠 Disgruntling Goodbye: CNN staffers have expressed anger and frustration over the abrupt removal of Jeff Zucker as president of CNN.
⬇️ Mega Meta Loss: Facebook parent company Meta saw its shares fall by 26.4% on Thursday, amounting to more than $230 billion of its market value, the biggest one-day loss for a company in U.S. history.
🖋️ New MOU: Israel and Bahrain inked a defense cooperation pact, creating security ties between the two countries nearly a year and a half after the Abraham Accords.
📱 Unlocked Phone: The same flaw in Apple’s technology used by the NSO Group to hack into iPhones was reportedly also employed by a rival Israeli spyware firm.
✈️ Sky’s the Limit: Israeli air carrier El Al signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding pledging to purchase local rival Arkia.
🥫 Plump Prices: Amid mounting inflation, Israel’s largest food importer pledged to forestall price hikes until after the Passover holiday.
🇺🇦🇮🇱 Diplomatic Spat: The Ukrainian ambassador to Israel was reprimanded by the Israeli Foreign Ministry after writing a Facebook post that he was “deeply appalled” by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s suggestion that a violent confrontation between Russia and Ukraine is unlikely in the near-term.
☀️ Sunny Strength: An Israeli study published on Thursday has found a clear association between vitamin D deficiency and increased COVID-19 severity and mortality.
🥐 Sweet Move: South Florida-based pastry chef Hedy Goldsmith is joining Sam Gorenstein’s Abbale Telavivian Kitchen in Miami Beach.
➡️ Transition: Igor Alterman, formerly the CEO of University of Miami Hillel, was announced as the new CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas, effective June 1.
🕯️ Remembering: Former New York Times hockey reporter Robin Herman, who broke down barriers for female sportswriters, died at 70. Rabbi Howard Alpert, the former longtime CEO of Hillel of Greater Philadelphia, died at 70.
