tube time

A Jew on ‘The View’? Some say it’s long overdue

“The View” co-hosts

Amid the intense fury over Whoopi Goldberg’s controversial assertion that the Holocaust was “not about race” because it had involved “two groups of white people” was a somewhat more constructive plea from Jonathan Greenblatt, the chief executive of the Anti-Defamation League, that has largely gone unaddressed,Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel reports. Appearing on the show a day after Goldberg had made her remarks, for which she has apologized, Greenblatt took the opportunity at the end of a long and emotional discussion to suggest that the panelists consider enlisting a Jewish co-host.

Is this seat taken? Greenblatt’s suggestion was hardly an idle one. While Goldberg was suspended by ABC on Tuesday for two weeks, another seat has been vacant for months since a former co-host, the conservative foil Meghan McCain, quit last August. Out of 22 co-hosts who have worked for “The View” since 1997, when the show was created, only two have been Jewish, the last of whom, the comedian Michelle Collins, departed in 2016 after just a year in the role. The broadcast journalist Barbara Walters, who helped launch the show 25 years ago, retired from her seat in 2014.

Two to tap: On Thursday, Greenblatt followed up on the conversation he had started, after JI inquired about his own preference for the seat. He had two picks, provided by way of an ADL spokesperson: the actress Debra Messing, who has put her Jewish identity front and center in speaking out against antisemitism and other injustices, and Juju Chang, the Korean-American “Nightline”anchor on ABC News who converted to Judaism in the 1990s after her marriage to the media executive Neal Shapiro.

Funny woman: “Is Sarah Silverman available?” said the novelist and essayist Dara Horn, whose most recent nonfiction book is People Love Dead Jews: Reports From a Haunted Present, published last September. Silverman, the actress and comedian known for her raunchy humor and provocative commentary, was among the candidates most frequently suggested. In recent months, she has placed herself at the center of a high-profile debate over representations of Jewish women in Hollywood, after criticizing what she described, on her podcast this past fall, as a “pattern in film” and TV in which non-Jewish actors are cast as Jewish characters — a topic of discussion that seems particularly well-suited for the show. “She’s a sharp, fierce, independent thinker, who has been making trenchant social commentary for decades,” actor Joshua Malina told JI. “She’s endlessly funny and has a huge, Jewish heart. She’d be perfect.”

Journalistically speaking: Another commonly cited pick was Bari Weiss, the former New York Times editor who has already appeared on “The View” as a guest host, and who publishes a popular Substack newsletter, “Common Sense.” In social media comments on Monday, Weiss reiterated that view in describing Goldberg’s remarks as a “whitewashing of the Jewish people and Jewish history.” Bethany Mandel, the conservative columnist who is outspoken on Jewish issues, said that Weiss could help bring a renewed focus to addressing antisemitism in a manner that, she believes, has been lacking since McCain left the show. But she was equally enthusiastic in recommending a somewhat lesser-known journalist who would be a “provocative” addition to the cast: Batya Ungar-Sargon, the former opinion editor of The Forward who now serves as a deputy opinion editor at Newsweek.

Read more here.