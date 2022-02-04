Candidates release fundraising totals for final quarter of 2021

Congressional and Senate candidates nationwide released their fundraising numbers for the end of 2021 earlier this week, providing a clearer picture of how highly watched races could play out as redistricting maps are finalized across the nation.

U.S. House Races

Andy Levin and Haley Stevens

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) outpaced Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) last quarter, with a $630,000 haul to Levin’s $365,000. With $2.6 million in total fundraising and $2 million on hand, Stevens approximately doubled Levin in both categories. Levin raised $365,000 and has $1.1 million on hand.

Sean Casten and Marie Newman

Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) more than doubled Rep. Marie Newman’s (D-IL) fourth-quarter fundraising, bringing in $700,000 to her $338,000. Casten now has $1.6 million on hand, nearly triple Newman’s $573,000 war chest.

Henry Cuellar and Jessica Cisneros

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) — facing another primary challenge from progressive immigration lawyer Jessica Cisneros, who lost to Cuellar by less than 4 percentage points in 2020 — raised $690,000 last quarter, leaving him with a war chest of $2.3 million a month out from Texas’ primary. Cisneros raised $347,000 and has $494,000 on hand.

TX-35

Progressive Austin City Councilmember Greg Casar led the field running in Texas’ newly vacant 35th Congressional District with $468,000 raised and $356,000 in the bank, followed by state Rep. Eddie Rodriguez with $251,000 raised and $220,000 in the bank and San Antonio City Councilmember Rebecca Viagran with $47,000 raised and $45,000 in the bank.

Rashida Tlaib

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) raised $450,000 last quarter, a better performance than in the third quarter of 2021, leaving her with $1.4 million on hand as she faces a number of primary challengers in a new congressional district.

Liz Cheney

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) beat her already-prodigious quarterly fundraising record, raking in nearly $2 million last quarter, leaving her with $4.7 million on hand as she faces a concerted effort from supporters of former President Donald Trump to oust her. Her leading primary challenger, Harriet Hageman, raised $443,000 and has $381,000 on hand.

Mikie Sherrill

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), one of the Democrats’ most endangered incumbents, raked in $701,000 in the fourth quarter, a slight increase from her third quarter intake, bringing her war chest up to $5 million. None of Sherrill’s challengers raised more than $160,000.

Elissa Slotkin

Running in what is expected to be one of the most competitive districts in the country, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) raised $882,000 last quarter, down from $958,000 in the third quarter. She now has a $4.5 million war chest.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) had her lowest fundraising quarter of 2021, but still brought in $1.1 million, bringing her up to nearly $9 million total raised. She has $500,000 remaining on hand. GOP primary opponent Jennifer Strahan brought in a meager $50,000 last quarter, bringing her total fundraising up to $107,000. Strahan has $60,000 remaining on hand. Democrat Marcus Flowers raised $1.3 million, leaving him with $1.5 million on hand, while Democrat Holly McCormack raised $634,000, leaving her with $1.8 million.

Thomas Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), the only House Republican who voted against supplemental Iron Dome funding, raised $104,000, leaving him with $158,000 on hand. Massie’s seat is likely safe: GOP challenger Claire Wirth raised just $6,000 and ended the year with no money in her coffers, and with $23,000 in debt.

Kathy Manning

North Carolina Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning faces an uncertain path to reelection after the Republican-controlled North Carolina legislature approved a map that would essentially eliminate her seat. However, a lawsuit challenging the maps could yield a better seat for her. She raised $279,000 in the fourth quarter and has $956,000 on hand.

MD-04

Former Maryland Attorney General Glenn Ivey led the field running to replace Rep. Anthony Brown (D-MD), who is now running for attorney general, raising $278,000, leaving him with $239,000 in the bank. Maryland legislator and former Hill aide Jazz Lewis trailed him with $211,000 raised and $174,000 in the bank. Former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-MD), who announced her candidacy in late January, entered the race after the end-of-year filing period.

Elaine Luria

Likely facing another competitive race, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) raised $602,000 last quarter, a dip from the previous quarter when she raised $802,000. Luria has $2.3 million remaining on hand. Her leading GOP rival, state Sen. Jennifer Kiggans, fell well behind, with $224,000 raised and $342,000 on hand.

Josh Gottheimer

Perennial powerhouse fundraiser Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) raised $912,000 last quarter, in line with his third-quarter haul, bringing his war chest up to a whopping $12 million.

Carolyn Maloney and Rana Abdelhamid

In New York’s newly drawn 12th Congressional District, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) more than doubled progressive challenge Rana Abdelhamid’s fundraising, $457,000 to $170,000. Maloney has nearly three times as much cash on hand as Abdelhamid, with $1 million to her $380,000.

Nicole Malliotakis and Max Rose

In New York’s newly drawn 11th Congressional District, Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) outpaced Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), who unseated Rose in 2020, last quarter, after announcing his candidacy in December. Rose raised $812,000 compared to Malliotakis’ $715,000, but Malliotakis has significantly more cash on hand, with $1.8 million compared to Rose’s $734,000.

Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux

Progressive Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) beat out the more centrist Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-GA) in their member-on-member race in the outskirts of Atlanta. McBath brought in $746,000, with Bourdeaux lagging behind at $428,000. McBath has $2.4 million on hand, while Bourdeaux has $2 million.

U.S. Senate Races

Ohio

Matt Dolan led the Ohio Republican Senate field with a total of $8.3 million total raised last quarter — although nearly $8 million of that was self-funded, with $348,000 raised from other donors. Jane Timken was otherwise the leader, with $593,000 raised. Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel and J.D. Vance were all well behind with $82,000, $65,000 and $43,000, respectively. That left Dolan with the largest war chest at $10.4 million, Gibbons with $6.4 million, Mandel with $6 million, Timken with $3.6 million and Vance with $1 million.

On the Democratic side, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) led Justice Democrats-backed Morgan Harper by raising $2.9 million to her $342,000. Ryan has $5 million in the bank compared to her $437,000.

Pennsylvania

TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz led the Republican field last quarter, which was upended by presumed frontrunner Sean Parnell’s exit from the race. Oz brought in $669,000, trailed by real estate developer Jeff Bartos with $454,000 and former Ambassador Carla Sands with $165,000. Bartos has the largest war chest, however, at $2.5 million, trailed by Sands at $1.5 million and Oz — who joined the race near the end of 2021 — at $1 million. Former hedge fund executive David McCormick entered the race after the new year.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman dominated the Democratic field with $2.7 million raised and $5.3 million in the bank, followed by Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) with $1.3 million raised and $3 million in the bank. Physician Val Arkoosh was well behind, raising $620,000 with $1.2 million in the bank, as was state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, raising $339,000 with $285,000 in the bank.

Florida

Incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio (F-FL) pulled in $5.1 million last quarter. Rep. Val Demings, his only serious Democratic opponent, brought in $7.1 million. But Rubio currently has more money on hand than Demings, who trailed Rubio in a recent poll: Rubio has $10.6 million cash on hand compared to Demings’ $8.2 million.

Lisa Murkowski and Kelly Tshibaka

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) handily outraised former President Donald Trump-backed competitor Kelly Tshibaka, raking in $1.3 million to Tshibaka’s $601,000. The veteran Alaska senator has nearly seven times as much cash on hand than her challenger — $4.3 million compared to $634,000.

Missouri GOP

Attorney General Eric Schmitt led the Republicans’ Missouri Senate field with $457,000 raised and $1.3 million on hand, followed by Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) with $435,000 raised and $1.8 million on hand. Disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens trailed behind with $235,000 raised, followed by Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) with $220,000 raised and attorney Mark McCloskey — most famous for pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter activists outside his home — with $89,000 raised. Of those three, Long led in cash on hand with $577,000, followed by Greitens with $290,000 and McCloskey with $99,000.

Kentucky

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is up for reelection for a third term. The libertarian has for months held up a vote on a bill that would provide supplemental funding to Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system. He raised $3.6 million in the fourth quarter and has $7.9 million in the bank