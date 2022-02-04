Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Podcast Profiles
War Chests

Candidates release fundraising totals for final quarter of 2021

Fourth-quarter hauls bring some closely watched races into sharper view

Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto via AP

The US Capitol Building is seen in Washington, D.C. May 12, 2021.

By
Marc Rod
February 4, 2022

Congressional and Senate candidates nationwide released their fundraising numbers for the end of 2021 earlier this week, providing a clearer picture of how highly watched races could play out as redistricting maps are finalized across the nation.

U.S. House Races

Andy Levin and Haley Stevens

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) outpaced Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI) last quarter, with a $630,000 haul to Levin’s $365,000. With $2.6 million in total fundraising and $2 million on hand, Stevens approximately doubled Levin in both categories. Levin raised $365,000 and has $1.1 million on hand.

Sean Casten and Marie Newman

Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) more than doubled Rep. Marie Newman’s (D-IL) fourth-quarter fundraising, bringing in $700,000 to her $338,000. Casten now has $1.6 million on hand, nearly triple Newman’s $573,000 war chest.

Henry Cuellar and Jessica Cisneros

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) — facing another primary challenge from progressive immigration lawyer Jessica Cisneros, who lost to Cuellar by less than 4 percentage points in 2020 — raised $690,000 last quarter, leaving him with a war chest of $2.3 million a month out from Texas’ primary. Cisneros raised $347,000 and has $494,000 on hand.

TX-35

Progressive Austin City Councilmember Greg Casar led the field running in Texas’ newly vacant 35th Congressional District with $468,000 raised and $356,000 in the bank, followed by state Rep. Eddie Rodriguez with $251,000 raised and $220,000 in the bank and San Antonio City Councilmember Rebecca Viagran with $47,000 raised and $45,000 in the bank.

Rashida Tlaib

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) raised $450,000 last quarter, a better performance than in the third quarter of 2021, leaving her with $1.4 million on hand as she faces a number of primary challengers in a new congressional district.

Liz Cheney

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) beat her already-prodigious quarterly fundraising record, raking in nearly $2 million last quarter, leaving her with $4.7 million on hand as she faces a concerted effort from supporters of former President Donald Trump to oust her. Her leading primary challenger, Harriet Hageman, raised $443,000 and has $381,000 on hand.

Mikie Sherrill

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ), one of the Democrats’ most endangered incumbents, raked in $701,000 in the fourth quarter, a slight increase from her third quarter intake, bringing her war chest up to $5 million. None of Sherrill’s challengers raised more than $160,000.

Elissa Slotkin

Running in what is expected to be one of the most competitive districts in the country, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) raised $882,000 last quarter, down from $958,000 in the third quarter. She now has a $4.5 million war chest.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) had her lowest fundraising quarter of 2021, but still brought in $1.1 million, bringing her up to nearly $9 million total raised. She has $500,000 remaining on hand. GOP primary opponent Jennifer Strahan brought in a meager $50,000 last quarter, bringing her total fundraising up to $107,000. Strahan has $60,000 remaining on hand. Democrat Marcus Flowers raised $1.3 million, leaving him with $1.5 million on hand, while Democrat Holly McCormack raised $634,000, leaving her with $1.8 million.

Thomas Massie

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), the only House Republican who voted against supplemental Iron Dome funding, raised $104,000, leaving him with $158,000 on hand. Massie’s seat is likely safe: GOP challenger Claire Wirth raised just $6,000 and ended the year with no money in her coffers, and with $23,000 in debt.

Kathy Manning

North Carolina Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning faces an uncertain path to reelection after the Republican-controlled North Carolina legislature approved a map that would essentially eliminate her seat. However, a lawsuit challenging the maps could yield a better seat for her. She raised $279,000 in the fourth quarter and has $956,000 on hand. 

MD-04

Former Maryland Attorney General Glenn Ivey led the field running to replace Rep. Anthony Brown (D-MD), who is now running for attorney general, raising $278,000, leaving him with $239,000 in the bank. Maryland legislator and former Hill aide Jazz Lewis trailed him with $211,000 raised and $174,000 in the bank. Former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-MD), who announced her candidacy in late January, entered the race after the end-of-year filing period.

Elaine Luria

Likely facing another competitive race, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) raised $602,000 last quarter, a dip from the previous quarter when she raised $802,000. Luria has $2.3 million remaining on hand. Her leading GOP rival, state Sen. Jennifer Kiggans, fell well behind, with $224,000 raised and $342,000 on hand.

Josh Gottheimer

Perennial powerhouse fundraiser Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) raised $912,000 last quarter, in line with his third-quarter haul, bringing his war chest up to a whopping $12 million.

Carolyn Maloney and Rana Abdelhamid

In New York’s newly drawn 12th Congressional District, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) more than doubled progressive challenge Rana Abdelhamid’s fundraising, $457,000 to $170,000. Maloney has nearly three times as much cash on hand as Abdelhamid, with $1 million to her $380,000.

Nicole Malliotakis and Max Rose

In New York’s newly drawn 11th Congressional District, Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) outpaced Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), who unseated Rose in 2020, last quarter, after announcing his candidacy in December. Rose raised $812,000 compared to Malliotakis’ $715,000, but Malliotakis has significantly more cash on hand, with $1.8 million compared to Rose’s $734,000.

Lucy McBath and Carolyn Bourdeaux

Progressive Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA) beat out the more centrist Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-GA) in their member-on-member race in the outskirts of Atlanta. McBath brought in $746,000, with Bourdeaux lagging behind at $428,000. McBath has $2.4 million on hand, while Bourdeaux has $2 million.

U.S. Senate Races

Ohio

Matt Dolan led the Ohio Republican Senate field with a total of $8.3 million total raised last quarter — although nearly $8 million of that was self-funded, with $348,000 raised from other donors. Jane Timken was otherwise the leader, with $593,000 raised. Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel and J.D. Vance were all well behind with $82,000, $65,000 and $43,000, respectively. That left Dolan with the largest war chest at $10.4 million, Gibbons with $6.4 million, Mandel with $6 million, Timken with $3.6 million and Vance with $1 million.

On the Democratic side, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) led Justice Democrats-backed Morgan Harper by raising $2.9 million to her $342,000. Ryan has $5 million in the bank compared to her $437,000.

Pennsylvania

TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz led the Republican field last quarter, which was upended by presumed frontrunner Sean Parnell’s exit from the race. Oz brought in $669,000, trailed by real estate developer Jeff Bartos with $454,000 and former Ambassador Carla Sands with $165,000. Bartos has the largest war chest, however, at $2.5 million, trailed by Sands at $1.5 million and Oz — who joined the race near the end of 2021 — at $1 million. Former hedge fund executive David McCormick entered the race after the new year.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman dominated the Democratic field with $2.7 million raised and $5.3 million in the bank, followed by Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA) with $1.3 million raised and $3 million in the bank. Physician Val Arkoosh was well behind, raising $620,000 with $1.2 million in the bank, as was state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, raising $339,000 with $285,000 in the bank.

Florida

Incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio (F-FL) pulled in $5.1 million last quarter. Rep. Val Demings, his only serious Democratic opponent, brought in $7.1 million. But Rubio currently has more money on hand than Demings, who trailed Rubio in a recent poll: Rubio has $10.6 million cash on hand compared to Demings’ $8.2 million. 

Lisa Murkowski and Kelly Tshibaka

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) handily outraised former President Donald Trump-backed competitor Kelly Tshibaka, raking in $1.3 million to Tshibaka’s $601,000. The veteran Alaska senator has nearly seven times as much cash on hand than her challenger — $4.3 million compared to $634,000.

Missouri GOP

Attorney General Eric Schmitt led the Republicans’ Missouri Senate field with $457,000 raised and $1.3 million on hand, followed by Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) with $435,000 raised and $1.8 million on hand. Disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens trailed behind with $235,000 raised, followed by Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) with $220,000 raised and attorney Mark McCloskey — most famous for pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter activists outside his home — with $89,000 raised. Of those three, Long led in cash on hand with $577,000, followed by Greitens with $290,000 and McCloskey with $99,000.

Kentucky

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is up for reelection for a third term. The libertarian  has for months held up a vote on a bill that would provide supplemental funding to Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system. He raised $3.6 million in the fourth quarter and has $7.9 million in the bank

