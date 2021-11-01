👋 Good Monday morning!

Welcome to election week in America. Despite the off-cycle year, several closely watched national and state seats are up for grabs Tuesday in what could be a bellwether for the 2022 midterms and control of Congress. In a special elections episode of Jewish Insider’s “Limited Liability Podcast,” National Journal’s Josh Kraushaar and JI’s Matthew Kassel preview the races.

In Florida’s 20th Congressional District, 11 candidates are vying to replace the late Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-FL). “[Hastings] left a really large void in the district that none of the candidates have really been able to suggest they’ll fill. A lot of them are vowing to advance his legacy, but he was Alcee Hastings,” Kassel said. Kassel also spoke about new polling data showing a tight race among the top three candidates, with a plurality still undecided. More below.

Hastings’s longtime support for Israel and relationship with the local Jewish community — highlighted by his conversational knowledge of Yiddish — has become an issue in the campaign, as state Rep. Omari Hardy drew national headlines for stating his support of BDS and conditioning aid to Israel in an interview with JI. “These open races in heavily Republican and Democratic districts are often very consequential when it comes to the makeup of Congress, and especially when it comes to Israel policy and the Jewish community more broadly,” Kraushaar noted.

“Virginia, Virginia, Virginia,” Kraushaar said is where his attention will be focused come Tuesday. In perhaps the most closely watched race this November, Republican Glenn Youngkin and former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe compete for the governor’s mansion in the Old Dominion. “One of the fascinating issues is that Youngkin has been able to make up ground with some of the moderate, anti-Trump but pragmatic-minded voters by… capitalizing on the lows that Biden is facing down the river in Washington.”

Listen to the full elections episode and subscribe to LLP here.