For less-distracted reading over the long weekend, browse this week’s edition of The Weekly Print, a curated print-friendly PDF featuring a selection of recent JI stories, including: The Met Gala and the far-left vs. the far-right; How Ayanna Pressley shifted her stance on Israel; An interview with Michael Herzog, Israel’s incoming ambassador to the U.S.; Little Sesame offers an education in hummus for the Washington set; Matt Dolan walks an uncharted path in Ohio’s Republican Senate primary; Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan donate $1.3 million to Jewish groups; and Jon Lovett live — finally! Print the latest edition here.

House leadership postponed a planned vote last night on the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure deal. The development is a blow to Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), a lead negotiator for a group of Democratic centrists, who said on Thursday afternoon that he was “1,000 percent” confident the bill would pass the House last night.

Gottheimer tweeted after the postponement, “It ain’t over yet,” saying that “negotiations are ongoing” and emphasizing that the House is not formally adjourned. The House will be back today to continue work on the bill.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid inaugurated the Israeli embassy in Manama, Bahrain, yesterday, in a ceremony attended by Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif al Zayani, a year after the two countries signed a normalization agreement. Lapid and Zayani also signed bilateral agreements relating to water, the environment and sports, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson told the Jewish Insider.

Earlier Thursday, Lapid became the first Israeli senior official to meet with Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, which he described as “a historic, warm, and hopeful meeting.”

Vice President Kamala Harris’s office addressed concerns by Jewish leaders and legislators critical of her response to a comment from a George Mason University student earlier this week that Israel is committing “ethnic genocide.”

Symone Sanders, a senior advisor to the vice president and Harris’s chief spokesperson, told JI on Friday morning, “Throughout her career, the Vice President has been unwavering in her commitment to Israel and to Israel’s security. While visiting George Mason University to discuss voting rights, a student voiced a personal opinion during a political science class. The Vice President strongly disagrees with the student’s characterization of Israel.”