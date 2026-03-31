Worthy Reads

Rahm’s Remedy: In The Wall Street Journal, former U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel, who is mulling a 2028 presidential bid, argues that Democrats should maximize their potential takeovers of the House and Senate in this year’s midterm elections to put forward a positive agenda in an effort to win back the White House in 2028. “Many presume we will use the power from winning the House and possibly the Senate primarily for retribution and vindictiveness. The implication is that we will tie up the White House, and the Trump administration more generally, in an endless series of investigations. Democrats should play against type, defying the expectation that we’ll embrace gotcha politics. No doubt it’s a target-rich environment. But an excessive focus on Trumpian slime will undermine efforts to promote our positive agenda.” [WSJ]

Seeking Scientists: The New Yorker’s David Kirkpatrick spotlights former CIA operative Kevin Chalker, who claims to have played a key role in U.S. efforts to obtain information about Iran’s nuclear program. “Chalker was asked to come up with a plan to recruit other scientists, and began by reading old cable traffic about how the agency had handled Soviet defectors in the John le Carré days. … Cumulatively, Chalker’s defectors contributed to what several former senior officials told me had been a dramatic leap forward in the U.S. government’s understanding of Iran’s nuclear ambitions in those years. The consequences were manifold.” [NewYorker]

Power of Prayer: Bloomberg’s Ethan Bronner looks at the increasing number of young Israelis who have become more religious since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks and ensuing wars in the region. “The scene of combat soldiers expressing pious fervor, captured on cellphones and shared widely on social media, would have been unimaginable a decade or two ago, when the infantry still leaned heavily toward secular rather than observant conscripts. ‘The real result of October 7 is Jews becoming more Jewish, people reclaiming their identity,’ says Sivan Rahav-Meir, a popular television news personality.” [Bloomberg]

The Politics of Giving: In The New York Times, Craigslist founder Craig Newmark pushes back on recent criticism from Silicon Valley of the Giving Pledge over complaints that some who sign the pledge have committed their money to left-wing groups. “The truth is that pledge signers can give their money to whichever charitable causes they want. I don’t understand the critics’ logic, but politics and that sort of criticism have never really made much sense to me. I really am a nerd. … I don’t get into fights over what’s woke and what’s not. Because I don’t know the answer, nor do I care. I use the money I made to help people who are trying to make life better for all of us humans.” [NYTimes]