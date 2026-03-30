Whack-a-Mole

Meta removes antisemitic AI account ‘Rabbi Goldman’ after backlash

An AI-generated Instagram account, which featured a fake Orthodox rabbi spreading antisemitic conspiracies to its more than 1.4 million followers, was taken offline over the weekend following major backlash from Jewish groups and one Democratic lawmaker — yet several similar, hate-peddling accounts have emerged with little to no public action from Meta.

An account called “Rabbi Goldman” “uses fake, AI-created authority figures to spread hate” in “a troubling and growing tactic,” according to a report published last week by Combat Antisemitism Movement.

The account, which was taken offline after the report was released, featured videos such as one in which the “rabbi,” wearing a tuxedo and seemingly seated in a luxury airplane, claims that Jews utilize empty private jets to evade taxes. A community note attached to the clip reads, “This is an AI generated rabbi who is trying to scam you by selling a fake 9$ get rich handbook. This account is ran by scammers based in south India.”

Several new Rabbi Goldman accounts started posting similar videos within the past two weeks — two already have followings of 18,500 and 10,000. Both remain active on Instagram and their bios state, “only Backup account for @rabbigoldman” and “old account got banned.”

The CAM report identified 12 AI-generated “rabbis” with a combined following of 2.1 million Instagram users, all of which promote classic antisemitic stereotypes. Many of the accounts remain active on the platform even after the Rabbi Goldman account was removed.

One account called “Rabbi Rothstein,” for example, with more than 57,000 followers, has posted more than 100 videos since February. In one video, “Rabbi Rothstein” states that “us Jews teach our children that being liked is expensive but being respected is profitable,” an apparent reference to the antisemitic trope that Jews are money obsessed. Another video also claims that Jews evade taxes, by purchasing expensive art.

Lawmakers have been pushing for more oversight regarding online antisemitism from Meta — which is the parent company of Instagram, as well as Facebook and WhatsApp — for years. In 2024, a bipartisan group of House lawmakers condemned Meta, and its oversight board, for ruling that the phrase “From the river to the sea” does not violate the social media company’s rules against hate speech, violence and incitement.

In response to Jewish Insider’s coverage of the Instagram accounts, Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) called for oversight. “This is disgusting, dangerous, and exactly why we need increased accountability online to prevent the spread of misinformation and pure, flat-out hate,” he wrote on X. “These AI-generated rabbis and their antisemitic BS have real consequences.”

Meta did not respond to several requests for comment from JI asking about its decision to take the Rabbi Goldman account offline — whether it was shut down or suspended — and whether there will be a crackdown on similar accounts.

Last year, Meta received pushback from Jewish leaders when it introduced a new community-driven fact-checking system, ending its third-party fact-checking program and replacing it with a system modeled after the community notes feature on Elon Musk’s X. Some Jewish leaders expressed concern that the move would “open the floodgates to content” that could target Jewish communities and individuals, and called the decision a “step back” in the fight against rising antisemitism.