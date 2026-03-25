Politico’s latest spin against Israel
Plus, Brad Schneider calls for Dems to shun Piker
👋 Good Wednesday morning!
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on a call from Rep. Brad Schneider, the head of the New Dems, for the party to distance itself from far-left streamer Hasan Piker, and cover the criticism from Washington, D.C., mayoral candidate Kenyan McDuffie over a pledge by rival Janeese Lewis George to boycott Zionist events. We report on a call from a senior Department of Homeland Security official for increased vigilance for Jewish communities ahead of Passover and several major summer events, and talk to Senate Republicans about the Trump administration’s efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: King Charles III, Steven Fulop and Nickolay Mladenov.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- President Donald Trump will give the keynote address tonight at the NRCC’s annual President’s Dinner.
- The president’s speech comes amid efforts to secure a meeting in Pakistan tomorrow between senior U.S. and Iranian officials, amid a looming deadline to reach an agreement with Tehran to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and after the U.S. sent Iran a 15-point proposal to wind down the war. Tehran, for its part, has denied talks with the U.S., with an Iranian military spokesman saying the U.S. is “negotiating with itself.”
- The House Homeland Security Committee is holding a hearing this morning on the impact of the Department of Homeland Security’s shutdown.
- FII PRIORITY kicks off in Miami today, with Trump expected to speak on Friday afternoon. Other speakers at the three-day Saudi-organized gathering include White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, White House advisors Jared Kushner and Massad Boulos, Saudi Ambassador to the U.S. Princess Reema Bandar Al Saud, Meta’s Dina Powell McCormick, the Inter-American Development Bank’s Ilan Goldfajn, former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, developer Stephen Ross and FIFA head Gianni Infantino.
- Washington, D.C., mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George, who last week held a private meeting with local Jewish leaders to apologize for her response to a Democratic Socialist of America questionnaire in which she pledged to boycott Zionist events, is appearing at a Metro DC DSA rally tonight with Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).
- The Middle East Institute is holding its 80th anniversary gala tonight in Washington, honoring Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the United Arab Emirates’ minister of industry and advanced technology.
- Elsewhere in Washington, Ruth Wisse is slated to deliver the annual Jefferson Lecture in the Humanities tonight at the Kennedy Center.
- Jonah Platt will host tonight’s 75th National Jewish Book Awards Gala in New York City.
- The annual CPAC conference begins today in Dallas.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S JOSH KRAUSHAAR
You would think the media wouldn’t need to twist Democratic candidates’ views on Israel, given the challenges pro-Israel supporters are already facing within the party. But in a Politico story suggesting that Democrats are running away from AIPAC, the publication misrepresented the views of two leading presidential contenders — and ignored the latest pro-Israel comments made in its own pages by a top-tier candidate.
The story leads by noting pro-Israel Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said he’s not taking PAC money from anyone and then twists his comments to suggest that he had shifted his views on AIPAC or his support for Israel. The omission (buried at the end of the story) is particularly egregious because in the same interview, Booker told Politico that he was troubled by the “singling out of AIPAC” compared to other American advocacy groups.
“Somehow, AIPAC seems to be drawing a lot of attention, and that’s problematic to me,” Booker said. That doesn’t sound like an example of someone turning on the pro-Israel advocacy group.
The story then cites Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, one of the leading supporters of Israel in the party, as someone who’s flip-flopping on AIPAC for noting that as a governor, he’s never taken or solicited money from AIPAC. (Which is true, as a matter of fact, because AIPAC only spends money in federal races, not statewide campaigns.)
But that narrow, semantic statement was taken as evidence that Shapiro has changed his tune, when in reality he’s been speaking on left-wing podcasts in defense of the Jewish state, testing a measured, pro-Israel message as he mulls over a presidential campaign.
And perhaps most notably, the story avoids referencing Politico’s own interview with California Gov. Gavin Newsom published the same day, where he backtracked from his anti-Israel comments on the “Pod Save America” podcast earlier in the month. In the interview, Newsom said he “revere[s]” Israel and is “proud to support the state.” And he walked back his earlier comments that seemingly called Israel an apartheid state, saying he was only referencing a column by the New York Times’ Tom Friedman.
This latest article appears to fit a pattern of anti-Israel content from Politico that stands in contrast to the pro-Israel stance of its parent company, Axel Springer.
strait talk
Senate Republicans express confidence, but say they haven’t heard plan for reopening Strait of Hormuz from admin
Multiple Senate Republicans said Tuesday that they haven’t heard from the administration specific plans for restoring free trade through the Strait of Hormuz, though most emphasized that doing so is a critical goal, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
Diverging views: “I can just tell you, the Pentagon has, for years, been playing out their plans,” Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) told JI. “The question is which plan is next, and that’s based on conditions — the same thing with Kharg Island,” he said, referring to potential U.S. military operations against the Iranian regime’s primary petroleum export hub. “I’m sure that when the time comes, we’ll all know.” One Republican, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), however, argued that the onus is not on the United States to reopen the strait, despite the closure’s impact on global, and domestic, oil prices, but instead on the countries in the region that rely on it.
Read the full story here with additional comments from Sens. James Lankford (R-OK), John Cornyn (R-TX) and Tim Kaine (D-VA).
War of words: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States had achieved “regime change” in Iran through the killing of Iranian leaders and teased a “very significant prize” provided by Iran to the U.S. in the course of ongoing negotiations, JI’s Emily Jacobs reports.