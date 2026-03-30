The Hasan Piker mirage: When social media extremism meets political reality

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Steve Witkoff draws equivalence between Israeli hostages and Palestinian security prisoners

Steve Witkoff draws equivalence between Israeli hostages and... Palestinian security prisoners

Why Israelis are still running for shelter after most of Iran’s missiles capacity was ‘functionally destroyed’

Why Israelis are still running for shelter after most of Ira...n’s missiles capacity was ‘functionally destroyed’

As the Iran war rages, who’s watching Gaza?

As the Iran war rages, who’s watching Gaza?

Social media is the main source of current antisemitic wave, AJC concludes

Social media is the main source of current antisemitic wave,... AJC concludes

After backlash, Janeese Lewis George vows to both combat antisemitism, back Palestinians

After backlash, Janeese Lewis George vows to both combat ant...isemitism, back Palestinians

McMorrow slams El-Sayed for campaigning with Hasan Piker, compares Piker to Nick Fuentes

McMorrow slams El-Sayed for campaigning with Hasan Piker, co...mpares Piker to Nick Fuentes

Trump delays Iran energy sector strikes another 10 days

Trump delays Iran energy sector strikes another 10 days

New report highlights fake AI rabbis spreading antisemitism on Instagram

New report highlights fake AI rabbis spreading antisemitism ...on Instagram

Hasan Piker becomes flashpoint in Democratic infighting

Hasan Piker becomes flashpoint in Democratic infighting

Elissa Slotkin, Haley Stevens criticize El-Sayed over rallies with Hasan Piker

Elissa Slotkin, Haley Stevens criticize El-Sayed over rallie...s with Hasan Piker

Gulf states slam Arab League countries for tepid response to Iranian aggression

Gulf states slam Arab League countries for tepid response to... Iranian aggression

ADL launches leaderboard ranking popular video games on safeguards to combat antisemitism

ADL launches leaderboard ranking popular video games on safe...guards to combat antisemitism

Politico’s AIPAC narrative misrepresents Democratic candidates’ views on Israel

Politico’s AIPAC narrative misrepresents Democratic candidat...es’ views on Israel

Abdul El-Sayed calls statement on Temple Israel attack ‘a risk’

Abdul El-Sayed calls statement on Temple Israel attack ‘a ri...sk’

D.C. mayoral candidate slams opponents for pledging to boycott some Jewish events

D.C. mayoral candidate slams opponents for pledging to boyco...tt some Jewish events

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman finds work with Track AIPAC

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman finds work with Track AIPAC

From WhatsApp chats to City Hall, a new Jewish activism is born

From WhatsApp chats to City Hall, a new Jewish activism is b...orn

DSA-backed D.C. mayoral candidate apologizes privately to Jewish leaders over pledging to boycott Zionist events

DSA-backed D.C. mayoral candidate apologizes privately to Je...wish leaders over pledging to boycott Zionist events

Chuck Schumer sidesteps whether degrading Iran’s military was a positive outcome

Chuck Schumer sidesteps whether degrading Iran’s military wa...s a positive outcome

Republican voters embrace Trump on Israel and Iran, reject Tucker Carlson

Republican voters embrace Trump on Israel and Iran, reject T...ucker Carlson

Rahm Emanuel ally launches PAC to battle Zohran Mamdani in New York

Rahm Emanuel ally launches PAC to battle Zohran Mamdani in N...ew York

Over 100 injuries reported following Iran, Hezbollah strikes in Israel’s north and south

Over 100 injuries reported following Iran, Hezbollah strikes... in Israel’s north and south

Qatar’s checkbook diplomacy meets its limit as Doha blames Israel for Iran’s attacks

Qatar’s checkbook diplomacy meets its limit as Doha blames I...srael for Iran’s attacks

Court ruling reviving VOA sparks cautious hope for expanded Iran coverage

Court ruling reviving VOA sparks cautious hope for expanded ...Iran coverage

Report on declining Jewish enrollment at Harvard raises alarm and sparks debate

Report on declining Jewish enrollment at Harvard raises alar...m and sparks debate

150 House lawmakers push for $1 billion in security grant funding in 2027

150 House lawmakers push for $1 billion in security grant fu...nding in 2027

Lawmakers urge State Department to resume chartered evacuation flights from Israel

Lawmakers urge State Department to resume chartered evacuati...on flights from Israel

Catholic leaders rebuke antisemitism as fringe group embraces Candace Owens, Joe Kent

Catholic leaders rebuke antisemitism as fringe group embrace...s Candace Owens, Joe Kent

Netanyahu has less than two weeks to pass a budget — or go to early elections

Netanyahu has less than two weeks to pass a budget — or go t...o early elections

University of Michigan regent race revives campus fight over Israel

University of Michigan regent race revives campus fight over... Israel

Current, former U.S. and Israeli officials reject Trump claim that U.S. ‘knew nothing’ about Israeli strike on South Pars gas field 

Current, former U.S. and Israeli officials reject Trump clai...m that U.S. ‘knew nothing’ about Israeli strike on South Pars gas field 

Markwayne Mullin, in DHS nomination hearing, vows to improve security grant program

Markwayne Mullin, in DHS nomination hearing, vows to improve... security grant program

Iranian regime is ‘intact but largely degraded’ amid strikes, DNI Tulsi Gabbard says

Iranian regime is ‘intact but largely degraded’ amid strikes..., DNI Tulsi Gabbard says

AIPAC shows staying power in Illinois Democratic primaries

AIPAC shows staying power in Illinois Democratic primaries

Israel, U.S. destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile production capabilities, IDF says 

Israel, U.S. destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile production c...apabilities, IDF says 

Parents of slain Israeli Embassy staffer urge Jewish community to carry on her legacy

Parents of slain Israeli Embassy staffer urge Jewish communi...ty to carry on her legacy

Joe Kent resigns from top counterterrorism post, citing conspiracies over Israel’s role in Iran war

Joe Kent resigns from top counterterrorism post, citing cons...piracies over Israel’s role in Iran war

Israel says it killed Iranian Supreme National Security Council head Ali Larijani

Israel says it killed Iranian Supreme National Security Coun...cil head Ali Larijani

As war wages in Iran, Justice Dept. reaches ceasefire with Tehran-backed network in Manhattan

As war wages in Iran, Justice Dept. reaches ceasefire with T...ehran-backed network in Manhattan

After Pentagon firing, leading GOP isolationist Dan Caldwell lands job under Gabbard 

After Pentagon firing, leading GOP isolationist Dan Caldwell... lands job under Gabbard 

Josh Shapiro tests measured, pro-Israel message in progressive podcast tour

Josh Shapiro tests measured, pro-Israel message in progressi...ve podcast tour

American left, long in sync with Israel’s opposition, splits on Iran

American left, long in sync with Israel’s opposition, ...splits on Iran

In Illinois’ Democratic primaries, a test for the pro-Israel community

In Illinois’ Democratic primaries, a test for the pro-Israel... community

Ro Khanna facing new Democratic challenger hitting him from the political center

Ro Khanna facing new Democratic challenger hitting him from ...the political center

Temple Israel leaders laud security officials who prevented casualties during shooting attack

Temple Israel leaders laud security officials who prevented ...casualties during shooting attack

Mamdani slams ‘reprehensible’ antisemitic comments by author of book his wife illustrated

Mamdani slams ‘reprehensible’ antisemitic commen...ts by author of book his wife illustrated

Antisemitism meets America’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ ritual

Antisemitism meets America’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ ritual...

A foiled synagogue attack — and the hate that made it possible

A foiled synagogue attack — and the hate that made it possib...le

Michigan synagogue attack seems unlikely to shift DHS funding stalemate

Michigan synagogue attack seems unlikely to shift DHS fundin...g stalemate

Assailant killed in active shooter situation at Michigan synagogue

Assailant killed in active shooter situation at Michigan syn...agogue

Local Democrats offer lesson to national party in confronting hate

Local Democrats offer lesson to national party in confrontin...g hate

Conservative students alarmed about College Republicans leader with Nick Fuentes ties

Conservative students alarmed about College Republicans lead...er with Nick Fuentes ties

Ben Rhodes calls for primaries against Democrats who support Iran war

Ben Rhodes calls for primaries against Democrats who support... Iran war

‘Reserve duty’: Ron Dermer rejoins Netanyahu’s war cabinet in all but name

‘Reserve duty’: Ron Dermer rejoins Netanyahu’s war cabinet i...n all but name

DMFI focusing ire on anti-Israel Democrats running in swing districts

DMFI focusing ire on anti-Israel Democrats running in swing ...districts

John Fetterman again offers scathing criticism of his own party’s foreign policy views

John Fetterman again offers scathing criticism of his own pa...rty’s foreign policy views

ADL condemns Zohran Mamdani for hosting Mahmoud Khalil at mayor’s mansion

ADL condemns Zohran Mamdani for hosting Mahmoud Khalil at ma...yor’s mansion

CNN walks back story that downplayed attempted terror attack near Gracie Mansion

CNN walks back story that downplayed attempted terror attack... near Gracie Mansion

Ted Cruz warns GOP not winning battle against right-wing antisemitism

Ted Cruz warns GOP not winning battle against right-wing ant...isemitism

Special election expected to head to runoff as 17 vie for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s House seat

Special election expected to head to runoff as 17 vie for Ma...rjorie Taylor Greene’s House seat

Trump calls war ‘complete’ but also ‘just the beginning’

Trump calls war ‘complete’ but also ‘just ...the beginning’

Ann Arbor mayoral candidate featured Hamas supporter in campaign video

Ann Arbor mayoral candidate featured Hamas supporter in camp...aign video

The Amodei siblings leading Anthropic clash with the White House over AI safety

The Amodei siblings leading Anthropic clash with the White H...ouse over AI safety

Alleged perpetrators of attempted bombing at anti-Mamdani protest claim ISIS as inspiration

Alleged perpetrators of attempted bombing at anti-Mamdani pr...otest claim ISIS as inspiration

Pro-Israel Muslim Democrat walks political tightrope in Philly primary

Pro-Israel Muslim Democrat walks political tightrope in Phil...ly primary

Texas GOP candidate Brandon Herrera discussed owning a copy of Mein Kampf on podcast

Texas GOP candidate Brandon Herrera discussed owning a copy ...of Mein Kampf on podcast

Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts celebrating Oct. 7 attacks

Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts celebrating O...ct. 7 attacks

The latest Gen Z podcaster interviewing Democrats thinks Israel is a ‘terrorist state’

The latest Gen Z podcaster interviewing Democrats thinks Isr...ael is a ‘terrorist state’

The progressive operative nudging Democrats toward a hostile line on Israel

The progressive operative nudging Democrats toward a hostile... line on Israel

PREMIUM

What We're Watching

An on-demand briefing on what insiders are talking about now

Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Subscribe to read today's briefing →

Quick Hits

ANALYSIS

The Hasan Piker mirage: When social media extremism meets political reality

Piker, a far-left streamer who has been the subject of favorable media profiles despite a laundry list of antisemitic and terror-justifying rhetoric, is a case study in how traditional journalists normalize extremists

Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile for Web Summit Qatar via Getty Images

Hasan Piker during day two of Web Summit Qatar 2026 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar.

By
Josh Kraushaar
March 30, 2026

A useful rule of thumb to live by: Social media isn’t real life. 

But one of the challenges in the brave new world of media is that extremist influencers can often create the perception of influence simply by dominating so much of the online discourse. 

Hasan Piker, a far-left streamer who has been the subject of favorable media profiles despite a laundry list of antisemitic and terror-justifying rhetoric, is a case study in how traditional journalists normalize extremists — and how politicians conclude there’s a marketplace for radical views in the electoral marketplace, even when it’s typically a mirage. 

In part because Democrats have been desperate to find anti-establishment voices that claim to speak for young men, Piker is seen as a popular, edgy podcaster by liberal leaders in both media and politics. (Nevermind the fact that Piker gets only about 36,000 viewers on a typical stream — about 1/25th of the typical nighttime audience of MS NOW, as The Atlantic’s David Frum pointed out.) 

The New Yorker invited Piker to speak at its annual festival, treating the antisemitic streamer as just another one of the many thought leaders in attendance. Leading progressives, such as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), joined him at rallies and on his show.

And a handful of leading Democratic presidential contenders — most notably California Gov. Gavin Newsom — expressed interest in going on his show. 

This, despite the fact Piker has justified Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attacks, forcefully denied some of the terror group’s atrocities, has called Orthodox Jews “inbred” and claimed America deserved 9/11

Any one of those comments on their own would have typically disqualified anyone from playing a part in our political discourse. Yet in the wave of glowing profiles, Piker’s antisemitism and anti-Americanism didn’t even merit a mention. 

It wasn’t until March 19, when Third Way President Jon Cowan and Lily Cohen, a press advisor from the center-left think tank, took the initiative to co-write a column for The Wall Street Journal calling out Piker’s antisemitism without any caveats. The decision to call out the crazy — when few in the press or politics had the courage to do so — was a moment that proved that one principled voice in defense of normalcy can break the mirage of those who believe there’s a political marketplace for this garbage. 

The op-ed, headlined “Democrats Are Too Cozy with Hasan Piker,” generated outsized attention, in a way that previous efforts to spotlight Piker’s antisemitism hadn’t. Reporters who once gave Piker a free pass were now asking Democrats whether they agreed with his extremist positions. 

Suddenly, when presented with his indefensible comments, some Democrats started building up enough courage to speak out against him. First, it was Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), head of the moderate New Democratic Coalition, who called Piker an “unapologetic antisemite.” Then, state Sen. Mallory McMorrow, running for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, told JI that Piker is “somebody who says extremely offensive things in order to generate clicks” — and called on one of her primary opponents, Abdul El-Sayed, to cancel a scheduled rally with him. 

Even left-wing lawmakers and candidates — such as Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner and a progressive Democratic state legislator from Michigan — canceled scheduled appearances with Piker.

By the end of the month, only three of the 14 prospective Democratic presidential candidates that Politico interviewed said they would appear on a livestream with Piker if invited. That marks a sea change from just weeks earlier, when he was being treated as the trendy fad in progressive politics. 

The dynamic is a reminder that the delusions of a social media echo chamber will persist unless they get confronted by political reality. Sometimes that reality is as simple as speaking up against craziness when everyone else is afraid to speak the truth. 

It would be heartening to conclude that this episode is proof that antisemitism can be confronted when good people speak up. 

But this past week also featured Politico publishing a virulently antisemitic cartoon that could have been drawn from the Nazi tabloid Der Sturmer — one that they pulled from their website and apologized for. This is the same publication, owned by Axel Springer, that gave Piker a credulous interview last year making no mention of his extremism. (And last week, it also blatantly misrepresented leading Democrats’ comments on AIPAC to manufacture an anti-Israel narrative.)

It all goes to show that the antisemitic rot fueled by social media is entering into the mainstream. It will take more brave and principled voices like Cowan and Cohen to stem the tide.

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.