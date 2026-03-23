Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Over 100 injuries reported following Iran, Hezbollah strikes in Israel’s north and south

Over 100 injuries reported following Iran, Hezbollah strikes... in Israel’s north and south

Qatar’s checkbook diplomacy meets its limit as Doha blames Israel for Iran’s attacks

Qatar’s checkbook diplomacy meets its limit as Doha blames I...srael for Iran’s attacks

Court ruling reviving VOA sparks cautious hope for expanded Iran coverage

Court ruling reviving VOA sparks cautious hope for expanded ...Iran coverage

Report on declining Jewish enrollment at Harvard raises alarm and sparks debate

Report on declining Jewish enrollment at Harvard raises alar...m and sparks debate

150 House lawmakers push for $1 billion in security grant funding in 2027

150 House lawmakers push for $1 billion in security grant fu...nding in 2027

Lawmakers urge State Department to resume chartered evacuation flights from Israel

Lawmakers urge State Department to resume chartered evacuati...on flights from Israel

Catholic leaders rebuke antisemitism as fringe group embraces Candace Owens, Joe Kent

Catholic leaders rebuke antisemitism as fringe group embrace...s Candace Owens, Joe Kent

Netanyahu has less than two weeks to pass a budget — or go to early elections

Netanyahu has less than two weeks to pass a budget — or go t...o early elections

University of Michigan regent race revives campus fight over Israel

University of Michigan regent race revives campus fight over... Israel

Current, former U.S. and Israeli officials reject Trump claim that U.S. ‘knew nothing’ about Israeli strike on South Pars gas field 

Current, former U.S. and Israeli officials reject Trump clai...m that U.S. ‘knew nothing’ about Israeli strike on South Pars gas field 

Markwayne Mullin, in DHS nomination hearing, vows to improve security grant program

Markwayne Mullin, in DHS nomination hearing, vows to improve... security grant program

Iranian regime is ‘intact but largely degraded’ amid strikes, DNI Tulsi Gabbard says

Iranian regime is ‘intact but largely degraded’ amid strikes..., DNI Tulsi Gabbard says

AIPAC shows staying power in Illinois Democratic primaries

AIPAC shows staying power in Illinois Democratic primaries

Israel, U.S. destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile production capabilities, IDF says 

Israel, U.S. destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile production c...apabilities, IDF says 

Parents of slain Israeli Embassy staffer urge Jewish community to carry on her legacy

Parents of slain Israeli Embassy staffer urge Jewish communi...ty to carry on her legacy

Joe Kent resigns from top counterterrorism post, citing conspiracies over Israel’s role in Iran war

Joe Kent resigns from top counterterrorism post, citing cons...piracies over Israel’s role in Iran war

Israel says it killed Iranian Supreme National Security Council head Ali Larijani

Israel says it killed Iranian Supreme National Security Coun...cil head Ali Larijani

As war wages in Iran, Justice Dept. reaches ceasefire with Tehran-backed network in Manhattan

As war wages in Iran, Justice Dept. reaches ceasefire with T...ehran-backed network in Manhattan

After Pentagon firing, leading GOP isolationist Dan Caldwell lands job under Gabbard 

After Pentagon firing, leading GOP isolationist Dan Caldwell... lands job under Gabbard 

Josh Shapiro tests measured, pro-Israel message in progressive podcast tour

Josh Shapiro tests measured, pro-Israel message in progressi...ve podcast tour

American left, long in sync with Israel’s opposition, splits on Iran

American left, long in sync with Israel’s opposition, ...splits on Iran

In Illinois’ Democratic primaries, a test for the pro-Israel community

In Illinois’ Democratic primaries, a test for the pro-Israel... community

Ro Khanna facing new Democratic challenger hitting him from the political center

Ro Khanna facing new Democratic challenger hitting him from ...the political center

Temple Israel leaders laud security officials who prevented casualties during shooting attack

Temple Israel leaders laud security officials who prevented ...casualties during shooting attack

Mamdani slams ‘reprehensible’ antisemitic comments by author of book his wife illustrated

Mamdani slams ‘reprehensible’ antisemitic commen...ts by author of book his wife illustrated

Antisemitism meets America’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ ritual

Antisemitism meets America’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ ritual...

A foiled synagogue attack — and the hate that made it possible

A foiled synagogue attack — and the hate that made it possib...le

Michigan synagogue attack seems unlikely to shift DHS funding stalemate

Michigan synagogue attack seems unlikely to shift DHS fundin...g stalemate

Assailant killed in active shooter situation at Michigan synagogue

Assailant killed in active shooter situation at Michigan syn...agogue

Local Democrats offer lesson to national party in confronting hate

Local Democrats offer lesson to national party in confrontin...g hate

Conservative students alarmed about College Republicans leader with Nick Fuentes ties

Conservative students alarmed about College Republicans lead...er with Nick Fuentes ties

Ben Rhodes calls for primaries against Democrats who support Iran war

Ben Rhodes calls for primaries against Democrats who support... Iran war

‘Reserve duty’: Ron Dermer rejoins Netanyahu’s war cabinet in all but name

‘Reserve duty’: Ron Dermer rejoins Netanyahu’s war cabinet i...n all but name

DMFI focusing ire on anti-Israel Democrats running in swing districts

DMFI focusing ire on anti-Israel Democrats running in swing ...districts

John Fetterman again offers scathing criticism of his own party’s foreign policy views

John Fetterman again offers scathing criticism of his own pa...rty’s foreign policy views

ADL condemns Zohran Mamdani for hosting Mahmoud Khalil at mayor’s mansion

ADL condemns Zohran Mamdani for hosting Mahmoud Khalil at ma...yor’s mansion

CNN walks back story that downplayed attempted terror attack near Gracie Mansion

CNN walks back story that downplayed attempted terror attack... near Gracie Mansion

Ted Cruz warns GOP not winning battle against right-wing antisemitism

Ted Cruz warns GOP not winning battle against right-wing ant...isemitism

Special election expected to head to runoff as 17 vie for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s House seat

Special election expected to head to runoff as 17 vie for Ma...rjorie Taylor Greene’s House seat

Trump calls war ‘complete’ but also ‘just the beginning’

Trump calls war ‘complete’ but also ‘just ...the beginning’

Ann Arbor mayoral candidate featured Hamas supporter in campaign video

Ann Arbor mayoral candidate featured Hamas supporter in camp...aign video

The Amodei siblings leading Anthropic clash with the White House over AI safety

The Amodei siblings leading Anthropic clash with the White H...ouse over AI safety

Alleged perpetrators of attempted bombing at anti-Mamdani protest claim ISIS as inspiration

Alleged perpetrators of attempted bombing at anti-Mamdani pr...otest claim ISIS as inspiration

Pro-Israel Muslim Democrat walks political tightrope in Philly primary

Pro-Israel Muslim Democrat walks political tightrope in Phil...ly primary

Texas GOP candidate Brandon Herrera discussed owning a copy of Mein Kampf on podcast

Texas GOP candidate Brandon Herrera discussed owning a copy ...of Mein Kampf on podcast

Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts celebrating Oct. 7 attacks

Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts celebrating O...ct. 7 attacks

The latest Gen Z podcaster interviewing Democrats thinks Israel is a ‘terrorist state’

The latest Gen Z podcaster interviewing Democrats thinks Isr...ael is a ‘terrorist state’

The progressive operative nudging Democrats toward a hostile line on Israel

The progressive operative nudging Democrats toward a hostile... line on Israel

Israel, U.S. have ‘near-total air superiority’ over Iran, IDF chief says

Israel, U.S. have ‘near-total air superiority’ over Iran, ID...F chief says

Why did 53 Democrats vote against describing Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism?

Why did 53 Democrats vote against describing Iran as a state... sponsor of terrorism?

House narrowly defeats war powers resolution to end operations in Iran

House narrowly defeats war powers resolution to end operatio...ns in Iran

Markwayne Mullin nominated to replace booted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Markwayne Mullin nominated to replace booted DHS Secretary K...risti Noem

Jewish communities under increased threat amid Iran war, Jewish security org says

Jewish communities under increased threat amid Iran war, Jew...ish security org says

Latest Tucker Carlson conspiracy targets Chabad, sparking outrage

Latest Tucker Carlson conspiracy targets Chabad, sparking ou...trage

Ruben Gallego transforms from pro-Israel moderate to face of antiwar opposition

Ruben Gallego transforms from pro-Israel moderate to face of... antiwar opposition

Gavin Newsom shifts hard left on Israel policy amid presidential primary considerations

Gavin Newsom shifts hard left on Israel policy amid presiden...tial primary considerations

Anti-establishment mood sets stage for 2026 midterms

Anti-establishment mood sets stage for 2026 midterms

Trump, Rubio push back on narrative that Israel forced the White House’s hand on Iran

Trump, Rubio push back on narrative that Israel forced the W...hite House’s hand on Iran

Moderate House Democrats pitch alternative war powers resolution on Iran

Moderate House Democrats pitch alternative war powers resolu...tion on Iran

Toronto synagogue damaged by gunfire after Purim services

Toronto synagogue damaged by gunfire after Purim services

Democrats argue eliminating top Iranian leaders increases dangers to Iranians, Israel, U.S.

Democrats argue eliminating top Iranian leaders increases da...ngers to Iranians, Israel, U.S.

North Carolina Democratic primary showdown centers on war powers and Israel

North Carolina Democratic primary showdown centers on war po...wers and Israel

Democratic lawmakers rally support for war powers resolutions at J Street conference

Democratic lawmakers rally support for war powers resolution...s at J Street conference

Trump posthumously honors WWII Sgt. Roddie Edmonds for saving American Jews

Trump posthumously honors WWII Sgt. Roddie Edmonds for savin...g American Jews

Day 3: Israel-Iran conflict expands to southern Lebanon

Day 3: Israel-Iran conflict expands to southern Lebanon

As Iran war continues, Senate and House set for long-shot votes to cut it short

As Iran war continues, Senate and House set for long-shot vo...tes to cut it short

J Street contends with challenges to its dogma on Iran at national conference

J Street contends with challenges to its dogma on Iran at na...tional conference

Chris Van Hollen, in J Street address, calls AIPAC anti-American

Chris Van Hollen, in J Street address, calls AIPAC anti-Amer...ican

U.S. announces first casualties in war with Iran

U.S. announces first casualties in war with Iran

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.