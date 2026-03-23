Iran-linked terrorists suspected of torching Jewish ambulances in London
Plus, Trump suspends strikes on Iranian energy targets
👋 Good Monday morning!
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the implications of Iran’s ballistic missile strikes targeting the U.S.-U.K. base in Diego Garcia, and break down a new poll of GOP voters that found overwhelming support for military action in Iran. We report on a meeting between the Congressional Progressive Staff Association and Columbia University protest leader Mohsen Mahdawi, and cover the creation of a new PAC created to push back against New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and the Democratic Socialists of America. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Rep. Elise Stefanik, Michael Kotlikoff and Yossi Cohen.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social site minutes ago that the U.S. will postpone — for five days — strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure over Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, about 12 hours before his 48-hour deadline to the Islamic Republic was set to expire. The president cited “very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East,” which he said will continue over the course of the week.
- A final vote on Sen. Markwayne Mullin’s (R-OK) nomination to be secretary of homeland security is likely to take place today or tomorrow. Mullin is expected to be confirmed with support from at least two Democrats: Sens. John Fetterman (D-PA) and Martin Heinrich (D-NM), the latter of whom cited his “very honest and constructive working relationship” with the Oklahoma Republican in explaining his vote.
- The House and Senate are both expected to vote on war powers resolutions this week.
- Sara Netanyahu is slated to travel to Washington this week for a two-day summit being convened by First Lady Melania Trump for women — many who, like Netanyahu, are the spouses of heads of state — and technology companies focused on children’s empowerment. The summit kicks off on Tuesday at the State Department.
- Mrs. Netanyahu will be among a small number of people able to fly out of Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport after Israeli authorities on Sunday cut the maximum number of passengers allowed per flight from 150 to 50, amid ongoing missile fire from Iran.
- Senior Trump administration officials are heading to Houston this week for the annual CERAWeek conference, which kicks off today.
- Conservative radio host Mark Levin, a frequent critic of Tucker Carlson and other far-right figures, is slated to interview Joe Kent, who resigned last week as the head of the National Counterterrorism Center, on his program tonight.
- In New York tonight, author Matti Friedman will sit in conversation with Abigail Pogrebin at 92NY to discuss his new book, Out of the Sky: Heroism and Rebirth in Nazi Europe, a look at the young Jews from then-Mandatory Palestine who parachuted into Nazi Europe in an effort to assist Allied forces and rescue Jews.
- The Leffell Foundation’s fourth annual “Zionism: A New Conversation” conference is taking place in Florida today and tomorrow. Read more here.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MELISSA WEISS
Iran’s launch over the weekend of two ballistic missiles targeting the joint U.S.-U.K. Diego Garcia base in the Indian Ocean — hours after London said it would allow the U.S. to use the base to launch strikes on Iranian missile sites — deepened concerns that the Islamic Republic had not been forthcoming in the past about its weapons capabilities and set off alarms in Europe that the continent could find itself on the receiving end of Tehran’s long-range missiles.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said last month that the Islamic Republic only had ballistic missiles with the capacity to hit targets within a 2,000-km radius (approximately 1,200 miles) with the country’s state-run media quoting the diplomat as saying “We are not developing long-range missiles … we have limited the range below 2,000 kilometers.”
Diego Garcia is some 2,400 miles from Iran, twice as far as the distance Iran’s top diplomat had claimed the country’s missiles could reach. It’s further from Tehran than most major European capitals — meaning that the bulk of the European continent is potentially within striking range of Iran. (And, critically, without the types of air defenses and civilian protective measures that have been deployed multiple times a day in Israel for the last month.)
The discrepancy didn’t go unnoticed by current and former U.S. officials. Brett McGurk, who served as a senior national security official in the Biden administration, noted Araghchi’s February claim alongside a map showing Diego Garcia’s distance from Iran, saying that Araghchi’s blatant falsehood “speaks for itself.” In a rare show of agreement between the Trump administration and its predecessor, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and the White House’s rapid-response account shared McGurk’s post.
Though neither missile reached the Chagos Island base — one fell short and one was intercepted — the weekend launches have elevated concerns that Tehran has developed the capacity to strike deep inside Europe — most of which is much closer to the Islamic Republic than the Diego Garcia base in the middle of the Indian Ocean.
POLITICS PULSE
Republican voters embrace Trump on Israel and Iran, reject Tucker Carlson
Republican voters expressed strong support for President Donald Trump’s military action against Iran, and would decidedly prefer a GOP congressional candidate who advocates for the war’s aims, according to a new survey from pollster J.L. Partners. The poll, which surveyed 1,018 likely GOP voters between March 17-18, finds that an overwhelming share of Republicans (83%) support Trump’s war against Iran, with just 9% opposing. Nearly two-thirds (63%) of Republicans said they “strongly support” Trump’s war efforts, Jewish Insider’s Josh Kraushaar reports.
Additional findings: The poll also found a sizable share of Republicans holds negative views towards far-right, antisemitic podcaster Tucker Carlson, even as many media outlets claim he speaks for the MAGA movement. Only 40% of Republicans hold a favorable view of Carlson, while nearly one-quarter of respondents view him unfavorably. When GOP voters were asked whether they’d prefer a candidate endorsed by Trump or by Carlson and Megyn Kelly, a whopping 80% preferred a Trump-backed candidate, with just 7% siding with the podcasters. Asked whether voters trust Trump’s position on Iran or Carlson and Kelly’s view, 83% sided with Trump while just 6% sided with the far-right podcasters.