Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Joe Kent resigns from top counterterrorism post, citing conspiracies over Israel’s role in Iran war

Joe Kent resigns from top counterterrorism post, citing cons...piracies over Israel’s role in Iran war

Israel says it killed Iranian Supreme National Security Council head Ali Larijani

Israel says it killed Iranian Supreme National Security Coun...cil head Ali Larijani

After Pentagon firing, leading GOP isolationist Dan Caldwell lands job under Gabbard 

After Pentagon firing, leading GOP isolationist Dan Caldwell... lands job under Gabbard 

Josh Shapiro tests measured, pro-Israel message in progressive podcast tour

Josh Shapiro tests measured, pro-Israel message in progressi...ve podcast tour

American left, long in sync with Israel’s opposition, splits on Iran

American left, long in sync with Israel’s opposition, ...splits on Iran

In Illinois’ Democratic primaries, a test for the pro-Israel community

In Illinois’ Democratic primaries, a test for the pro-Israel... community

Ro Khanna facing new Democratic challenger hitting him from the political center

Ro Khanna facing new Democratic challenger hitting him from ...the political center

Temple Israel leaders laud security officials who prevented casualties during shooting attack

Temple Israel leaders laud security officials who prevented ...casualties during shooting attack

Mamdani slams ‘reprehensible’ antisemitic comments by author of book his wife illustrated

Mamdani slams ‘reprehensible’ antisemitic commen...ts by author of book his wife illustrated

Antisemitism meets America’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ ritual

Antisemitism meets America’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ ritual...

A foiled synagogue attack — and the hate that made it possible

A foiled synagogue attack — and the hate that made it possib...le

Michigan synagogue attack seems unlikely to shift DHS funding stalemate

Michigan synagogue attack seems unlikely to shift DHS fundin...g stalemate

Assailant killed in active shooter situation at Michigan synagogue

Assailant killed in active shooter situation at Michigan syn...agogue

Local Democrats offer lesson to national party in confronting hate

Local Democrats offer lesson to national party in confrontin...g hate

Conservative students alarmed about College Republicans leader with Nick Fuentes ties

Conservative students alarmed about College Republicans lead...er with Nick Fuentes ties

Ben Rhodes calls for primaries against Democrats who support Iran war

Ben Rhodes calls for primaries against Democrats who support... Iran war

‘Reserve duty’: Ron Dermer rejoins Netanyahu’s war cabinet in all but name

‘Reserve duty’: Ron Dermer rejoins Netanyahu’s war cabinet i...n all but name

DMFI focusing ire on anti-Israel Democrats running in swing districts

DMFI focusing ire on anti-Israel Democrats running in swing ...districts

John Fetterman again offers scathing criticism of his own party’s foreign policy views

John Fetterman again offers scathing criticism of his own pa...rty’s foreign policy views

ADL condemns Zohran Mamdani for hosting Mahmoud Khalil at mayor’s mansion

ADL condemns Zohran Mamdani for hosting Mahmoud Khalil at ma...yor’s mansion

CNN walks back story that downplayed attempted terror attack near Gracie Mansion

CNN walks back story that downplayed attempted terror attack... near Gracie Mansion

Ted Cruz warns GOP not winning battle against right-wing antisemitism

Ted Cruz warns GOP not winning battle against right-wing ant...isemitism

Special election expected to head to runoff as 17 vie for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s House seat

Special election expected to head to runoff as 17 vie for Ma...rjorie Taylor Greene’s House seat

Trump calls war ‘complete’ but also ‘just the beginning’

Trump calls war ‘complete’ but also ‘just ...the beginning’

Ann Arbor mayoral candidate featured Hamas supporter in campaign video

Ann Arbor mayoral candidate featured Hamas supporter in camp...aign video

The Amodei siblings leading Anthropic clash with the White House over AI safety

The Amodei siblings leading Anthropic clash with the White H...ouse over AI safety

Alleged perpetrators of attempted bombing at anti-Mamdani protest claim ISIS as inspiration

Alleged perpetrators of attempted bombing at anti-Mamdani pr...otest claim ISIS as inspiration

Pro-Israel Muslim Democrat walks political tightrope in Philly primary

Pro-Israel Muslim Democrat walks political tightrope in Phil...ly primary

Texas GOP candidate Brandon Herrera discussed owning a copy of Mein Kampf on podcast

Texas GOP candidate Brandon Herrera discussed owning a copy ...of Mein Kampf on podcast

Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts celebrating Oct. 7 attacks

Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts celebrating O...ct. 7 attacks

The latest Gen Z podcaster interviewing Democrats thinks Israel is a ‘terrorist state’

The latest Gen Z podcaster interviewing Democrats thinks Isr...ael is a ‘terrorist state’

The progressive operative nudging Democrats toward a hostile line on Israel

The progressive operative nudging Democrats toward a hostile... line on Israel

Israel, U.S. have ‘near-total air superiority’ over Iran, IDF chief says

Israel, U.S. have ‘near-total air superiority’ over Iran, ID...F chief says

Why did 53 Democrats vote against describing Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism?

Why did 53 Democrats vote against describing Iran as a state... sponsor of terrorism?

House narrowly defeats war powers resolution to end operations in Iran

House narrowly defeats war powers resolution to end operatio...ns in Iran

Markwayne Mullin nominated to replace booted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Markwayne Mullin nominated to replace booted DHS Secretary K...risti Noem

Jewish communities under increased threat amid Iran war, Jewish security org says

Jewish communities under increased threat amid Iran war, Jew...ish security org says

Latest Tucker Carlson conspiracy targets Chabad, sparking outrage

Latest Tucker Carlson conspiracy targets Chabad, sparking ou...trage

Ruben Gallego transforms from pro-Israel moderate to face of antiwar opposition

Ruben Gallego transforms from pro-Israel moderate to face of... antiwar opposition

Gavin Newsom shifts hard left on Israel policy amid presidential primary considerations

Gavin Newsom shifts hard left on Israel policy amid presiden...tial primary considerations

Anti-establishment mood sets stage for 2026 midterms

Anti-establishment mood sets stage for 2026 midterms

Trump, Rubio push back on narrative that Israel forced the White House’s hand on Iran

Trump, Rubio push back on narrative that Israel forced the W...hite House’s hand on Iran

Moderate House Democrats pitch alternative war powers resolution on Iran

Moderate House Democrats pitch alternative war powers resolu...tion on Iran

Toronto synagogue damaged by gunfire after Purim services

Toronto synagogue damaged by gunfire after Purim services

Democrats argue eliminating top Iranian leaders increases dangers to Iranians, Israel, U.S.

Democrats argue eliminating top Iranian leaders increases da...ngers to Iranians, Israel, U.S.

North Carolina Democratic primary showdown centers on war powers and Israel

North Carolina Democratic primary showdown centers on war po...wers and Israel

Democratic lawmakers rally support for war powers resolutions at J Street conference

Democratic lawmakers rally support for war powers resolution...s at J Street conference

Trump posthumously honors WWII Sgt. Roddie Edmonds for saving American Jews

Trump posthumously honors WWII Sgt. Roddie Edmonds for savin...g American Jews

Day 3: Israel-Iran conflict expands to southern Lebanon

Day 3: Israel-Iran conflict expands to southern Lebanon

As Iran war continues, Senate and House set for long-shot votes to cut it short

As Iran war continues, Senate and House set for long-shot vo...tes to cut it short

J Street contends with challenges to its dogma on Iran at national conference

J Street contends with challenges to its dogma on Iran at na...tional conference

Chris Van Hollen, in J Street address, calls AIPAC anti-American

Chris Van Hollen, in J Street address, calls AIPAC anti-Amer...ican

U.S. announces first casualties in war with Iran

U.S. announces first casualties in war with Iran

U.S., Israel worked for months on Iran strikes with ‘unprecedented cooperation,’ IDF chief of staff says

U.S., Israel worked for months on Iran strikes with ‘unprece...dented cooperation,’ IDF chief of staff says

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strike in Tehran

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strike in T...ehran

Partisan divide emerges on Iran strike, centering on congressional authorization

Partisan divide emerges on Iran strike, centering on congres...sional authorization

U.S., Israel launch ‘massive, ongoing’ strikes on Iran

U.S., Israel launch ‘massive, ongoing’ strikes on Iran

Platner sat for lengthy interview with antisemitic conspiracy theorist, said he was ‘longtime fan’ of his show

Platner sat for lengthy interview with antisemitic conspirac...y theorist, said he was ‘longtime fan’ of his show

California gubernatorial candidates pledge to deepen ties with Israel, fight BDS

California gubernatorial candidates pledge to deepen ties wi...th Israel, fight BDS

Modi’s visit puts Israel-India alliance against regional terror on display

Modi’s visit puts Israel-India alliance against regional ter...ror on display

Illinois Democrat Robert Peters pivots from AIPAC outreach to anti-Israel crusade 

Illinois Democrat Robert Peters pivots from AIPAC outreach t...o anti-Israel crusade 

House Democratic leaders plan to force Iran war powers vote next week

House Democratic leaders plan to force Iran war powers vote ...next week

Gen Z’s growing support for candidates linked to antisemitism raises alarms in Maine and Florida polls

Gen Z’s growing support for candidates linked to antisemitis...m raises alarms in Maine and Florida polls

Democratic governors facing push from Jewish groups to embrace education tax credits 

Democratic governors facing push from Jewish groups to embra...ce education tax credits 

D.C. mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George vows to reject ‘Zionist lobby’ in seeking DSA endorsement

D.C. mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George vows to reject ‘...Zionist lobby’ in seeking DSA endorsement

In State of the Union, Trump underscores willingness to use force against Iran if diplomacy fails 

In State of the Union, Trump underscores willingness to use ...force against Iran if diplomacy fails 

Democrat John Cappello brings military experience in Israel to race against Mike Lawler

Democrat John Cappello brings military experience in Israel ...to race against Mike Lawler

Moderate Democrats mock notion that Kamala Harris lost because she wasn’t tougher on Israel

Moderate Democrats mock notion that Kamala Harris lost becau...se she wasn’t tougher on Israel

Modi’s upcoming visit expected to take Israel-India relations ‘to a new, strategic level,’ Israeli ambassador says

Modi’s upcoming visit expected to take Israel-India relation...s ‘to a new, strategic level,’ Israeli ambassador says

PREMIUM
11:00 AM ET

What We're Watching

An on-demand briefing on what insiders are talking about now

Bilal Hussein/AP

Subscribe to read today's briefing →

Quick Hits

CALDWELL’S CALLBACK

After Pentagon firing, leading GOP isolationist Dan Caldwell lands job under Gabbard 

Caldwell was adamantly opposed to the U.S. strikes on Iran last summer and argued that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon should not be a top-tier U.S. priority

Yuri Gripas for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard speaks during a Cabinet meeting with President Donald Trump on Wednesday April 30, 2025 at the White House in Washington, DC.

By
Marc Rod
Emily Jacobs
March 17, 2026

Dan Caldwell, a vocal GOP critic of the administration’s Middle East strategy who hails from the isolationist wing of the party, has been hired for a job at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence under DNI Tulsi Gabbard.

Caldwell, once a top advisor and ally to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, was dismissed last spring, accused of leaking to the press, and publicly criticized by Hegseth. Caldwell blamed his firing on opposition from the “foreign policy establishment.”

“In his new position, Mr. Caldwell will serve as an adviser to senior intelligence officials who are responsible for coordinating the work of 18 federal intelligence agencies and drafting the president’s daily intelligence briefing,” The New York Times reported.

The White House and the ODNI did not immediately respond to Jewish Insider’s request for comment on the hire. 

Caldwell joins the administration amid ongoing operations in the Middle East — after having adamantly opposed the more limited U.S. strikes on Iran last June, maintaining his view that preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon should not be a top U.S. priority.

The isolationist wing of the party has established an apparent power base inside ODNI under officials including Gabbard, National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent and Deputy Director of National Intelligence for Mission Integration Will Ruger, who like Caldwell worked for the isolationist Koch-backed Defense Priorities think tank before joining the Trump administration.

Prior to Ruger, Gabbard sought to hire Daniel Davis — also a Defense Priorities affiliate and a strident critic of Israel and opponent of U.S. action against Iran — for the role but reversed course amid public scrutiny.

Donald Trump Jr. praised Caldwell on Monday as a “true loyalist to my father and the entire MAGA movement” and an “America First Patriot.”

One former administration official told JI they see the hire as part of an ongoing effort by Ruger to “undermine the president on Iran,” “bring down” the U.S. operations against the Islamic Republic and attack CIA Director John Ratcliffe. “The sooner the president gets rid of Gabbard the better. He needs someone loyal at DNI, not leakers with political agendas,” the former official said.

Right-wing commentator Laura Loomer also lamented Calwell’s rehiring, alleging that Caldwell threatened to kill Hegseth when he was fired and that “to be hired to work at ODNI, you have to be an anti-Semite, a Trump hater, a Never Trump, funded by Koch, or a Democrat,” adding, “Their whole purpose is to undermine Trump and amplify the Tucker Carlson shadow government network.”

Caldwell’s first stop after his firing last April was an interview with Tucker Carlson, on whose show he has made subsequent appearances. He said in his initial appearance on the program that his dismissal was instigated by individuals who objected to his restrained approach to foreign policy matters. 

“I have some views about the role of America in the world [that], as we’ve discussed, are a little controversial. All of us in our own ways threatened really established interests,” Caldwell told Carlson in April of himself and the other accused Pentagon leakers. “We threatened a lot of established interests inside the building and outside the building, and we had people who had personal vendettas against us.” 

In between his two roles in the second Trump administration, Caldwell served as a senior fellow for foreign policy at American Moment, an organization aimed at staffing Republican political offices with young conservatives that advocates for a restrained foreign policy. He was also a frequent online commentator on Middle East policy issues.

Ahead of the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities last year, Caldwell argued adamantly against them, warning that they would turn into an extended nation-building effort and accusing Israel of trying to drag the U.S. into a war and undermine U.S. diplomatic efforts. He also dismissed a report suggesting that Iran had resumed its nuclear weapons program.

“The costs of a conventional strike against Iran’s nuclear program are potentially catastrophic in lives, dollars, and instability,” he said. “Yet, the long-term impact on the effectiveness of Iran’s nuclear program is likely to be limited.”

Throughout the war, he repeatedly warned that the U.S. and Israel lacked the air defense stockpiles to defend against sustained and ongoing Iranian attacks.

When the U.S. attacked Iran, Caldwell co-wrote an op-ed lamenting the U.S. decision and stating that the “move carries immense risks, potentially plunging the United States into yet another costly, dangerous quagmire in a region that is less important to Washington than foreign-policy elites would have you believe.”

The op-ed continued, “If Trump’s military operation isn’t tightly defined or properly managed, or if actors in the US government or outside of it are allowed to willfully expand the scope of the operation, the second outcome is the most likely — and the most disastrous,” referring to an extended war aimed at regime change.

After the strikes he said, in a co-written report, that no military approach other than a full occupation of Iran would permanently stop its progress toward a nuclear weapon and that U.S. strikes “may set the program back without destroying it, allowing Iran to reconstitute and even speed up its program over time.”

In the wake of the operation, Caldwell argued in a co-written analysis piece that the U.S. force posture in the region is “more of a burden than a benefit” and that around two-thirds of U.S. forces deployed to the Middle East as of July 2025 be withdrawn. 

He said that there is no “existential military threat to the U.S. homeland” in the Middle East, therefore additional assets deployed after the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks should be removed, U.S, air defenses should be pulled back, carrier strike groups should be removed from the region and all U.S. forces should be removed from Iraq, Syria, Kuwait and Qatar, as well as some of the U.S. forces in Jordan.

“While a nuclear-armed Iran is not ideal, it does not pose an existential threat to the United States, as Tehran has no delivery vehicles capable of reaching the U.S. homeland,” Caldwell wrote. “Israel might view the threat posed by a nuclear Iran differently, but the interests of a U.S. partner — one that itself has nuclear weapons and receives significant U.S. military aid — should not solely drive the U.S. posture in the region.”

He additionally claimed that the U.S. military presence in the Middle East has no impact on the Iranian regime’s calculations “when it comes to the country’s nuclear program or its wider regional military strategy.”

And he said that the U.S.’s military presence “encourages risk taking by Israel” and that Israel might not have launched strikes on Iran last year if not for the U.S. presence.

Caldwell argued last November that conservatives shouldn’t rule out opposing U.S. aid to Israel.

He also dismissed the “freak out” among conservatives about a reported plan to establish a Qatari air force training facility in the United States.

And he warned that ongoing U.S. strikes against the Houthis could have dragged the U.S. into “another forever war in the Middle East.”

The conservative Caldwell additionally defended progressive Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner when Platner first disclosed that he had a tattoo resembling a Nazi symbol, claiming that Nazi tattoos were “fairly common” in the Marines during the war on terror.

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.