Word on the Street

Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg said that the U.S. plans to contribute $250 million to a supply chain investment fund — part of the White House’s Pax Silica initiative — whose other participants include the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Qatar….

The Telegraph reports that outposts of British private schools based in Qatar are using course materials that whitewash the Holocaust…

Wesam Hassanein, who served as Vice President JD Vance’s Middle East affairs advisor, is departing government to join the lobbying firm Continental Strategy LLC; Hassanein said that he was “not leaving because I oppose the president’s decision on Iran — I’m 100% supportive of President Trump’s decision to deny Iran nuclear weapons,” adding, “We should have done what President Trump is doing years ago”…

President Donald Trump declined to say on Monday if he knew whether Joe Kent, who stepped down last week as director of the National Counterterrorism Center in protest of the war in Iran, was leaking classified information amid reports he is under investigation by the FBI for doing so, Jewish Insider’s Emily Jacobs reports…

Speaking at CERAWeek in Houston, former Defense Secretary James Mattis said the U.S. is “in a tough spot … and I can’t identify a lot of good options” regarding the situation in the Strait of Hormuz…

The Wall Street Journal looks at how Trump’s decision to enter talks with Iran — after giving Tehran a 48-hour deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend — came about following a series of quiet talks among Arab states looking to find an off-ramp to the conflict, even as those countries remained skeptical that a quick end to the war was in sight…

In response to former French diplomat Gérard Araud’s comment that the United Arab Emirates — which has received the brunt of Iranian missile attacks since the start of the war — was “deepening your dependence on a country that has led yours into a disastrous conflict without caring about your interests,” Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed replied, “We will never be blackmailed by terrorists”…

ABZ’s comments come as Gulf states, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, reportedly consider becoming more deeply involved in the fight against Iran…

The Associated Press spotlights how surveillance systems have been increasingly used as a tool in warfare, spotlighting Israel’s access to Tehran’s network of street cameras, which allowed the IDF to conduct strikes that eliminated much of Iran’s top leadership on the first day of the war…

Politico profiles Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad ⁠Bagher Ghalibaf, who is quietly being considered by the Trump administration for a leadership role in a post-regime Iran…

The Financial Times explores how Palantir is becoming a “flashpoint” in midterm campaigns around the U.S. due to its work with federal immigration officials, prompting some sitting members of Congress and candidates with previous ties to the data intelligence firm to distance themselves…

In an interview with Politico, in which he was asked if he is a Zionist, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he “revere[s]” the state of Israel” and is “proud to support” the Jewish state, but “deeply, deeply” opposes Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership and indulgence of the far right. He also clarified that he does not consider Israel an apartheid state, and that his use of the phrase was in reference to a column by The New York Times’ Tom Friedman…

Estée Lauder is in talks with Spanish beauty conglomerate Puig to potentially merge into a single $40 billion company…

Nathan Benaich’s Air Street Capital raised $232 million for a new fund as it focuses on AI investments…

The Justice Department announced two new investigations against Harvard University — one probing the school’s compliance with a 2023 ruling striking down the use of affirmative action in admissions, and the other looking into complaints of antisemitism…

The New York Times looks at the rollout of a new initiative in dozens of New York City public schools to teach Jewish and Muslim American history…

Yad Vashem Chairman Dani Dayan met with Pope Leo XIV on Monday at the Vatican; Dayan gifted the pontiff a reproduction of Belgian-Jewish artist Carol Deutsch’s “Where Art Thou?” that was painted before Deutsch was murdered at Buchenwald in 1944…

BlueFuture LLC founder Eli Wald is joining Democratic Majority for Israel as chief development officer…

Venture capitalist Leonid Radvinsky, who acquired ownership of the OnlyFans website in 2018, died at 43…

David Simon, known as the “mall king” for leading his family’s real estate companies through three decades that saw the firm acquire more than 200 retail properties, died at 64…