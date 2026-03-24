Dermer dispatched on Iran
Plus, Jewish activists look local to fight for their values
👋 Good Tuesday morning!
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at how Israel is responding to the Trump administration’s openness to negotiations with Iran, and spotlight the post-Oct. 7 rise in grassroots Jewish activist groups that seek to educate local officials and candidates about issues of importance to the Jewish community. We have the scoop on a private apology from a Washington, D.C., mayoral candidate to local Jewish leaders over her pledge to the Democratic Socialists of America to boycott Zionist events, and report on former Rep. Jamaal Bowman’s work with Citizens Against AIPAC Corruption, whose “AIPAC Tracker” targets candidates who have accepted campaign funds from a range of pro-Israel groups. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Nathan Benaich and Eli Wald.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) was confirmed last night as secretary of Homeland Security in a 54-45 vote, with Sens. John Fetterman (D-PA) and Martin Heinrich (D-NM) voting for Mullin and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) voting against. He’ll be sworn in later this morning.
- Meanwhile, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle signaled movement toward resolving the stalemate over Department of Homeland Security funding after a group of Republicans spoke to President Donald Trump about the issue.
- The Hill & Valley Forum is taking place today in Washington. Jacob Helberg, a co-founder of the forum now serving as the State Department’s undersecretary of state for economic affairs, will kick off the daylong confab this morning, while House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) will deliver the keynote address in the afternoon. Others slated to speak at Hill & Valley include U.S. International Development Finance Corporation CEO Ben Black, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman, Sens. Mike Rounds (R-SD), Chris Coons (D-DE), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Todd Young (R-IN), Jim Banks (R-IN), Rick Scott (R-FL) and Mark Warner (D-VA); Reps. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), John Moolenaar (R-MI) and Riley Moore (R-WV); Palantir’s Mike Gallagher (himself a former member of Congress), JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon, Sequoia’s Shaun Maguire and Base Power Company’s Zach Dell.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S LAHAV HARKOV
“We will safeguard our vital interests under all circumstances,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday, hours after President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would suspend strikes on Iranian energy facilities to start negotiations.
In a Hebrew video statement, Netanyahu tried to reassure the Israeli public that the war would end in a way that made the previous three weeks — in which they, not Americans, ran with their children to bomb shelters multiple times a day — worth it. He vowed that Israel would be “continuing to strike in both Iran and Lebanon.”
“Earlier today, I spoke with our friend, President Trump,” Netanyahu said. “President Trump believes there is an opportunity to leverage the tremendous achievements we have reached alongside the U.S. military to realize the goals of the war through an agreement, an agreement that will safeguard our vital interests.”
Behind the scenes, however, the phone call was not enough to reassure Jerusalem that Washington had its interests in mind, and Netanyahu dispatched his closest advisor, Ron Dermer, to deter the Trump administration from reaching a “not good” deal, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.
Note the word choice: “not good.” If negotiations are genuine and this is not another mind game by the Trump administration, Israeli officials were not so optimistic in their briefings to Jewish Insider and Israeli media as to say there could be a good outcome from a deal that, de facto, would continue to recognize the mullahs’ regime — but perhaps a disaster could be averted.
Netanyahu used the term “vital interests” twice in his statement. The top interest on Dermer’s list is ensuring that the 440 kg of highly enriched uranium, the material that Iran boasted to White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff was enough for 11 bombs, would be removed from Iran. According to Ynet, Witkoff made this demand clear, raising his voice on the phone to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi before the latter’s first overture last week to return to the negotiating table.
PAIN TO POWER
From WhatsApp chats to City Hall, a new Jewish activism is born
A new class of Jewish American activists has emerged since the Oct, 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel: people who were disappointed by the apathy or even outright hostility that some co-workers, teachers, neighbors and local elected officials demonstrated towards Jews and Israelis suffering in the aftermath of the massacres and who felt no one was doing what was needed to reach those leaders, Jewish Insider’s Gabby Deutch reports.
Meeting a need: “Even when we have special elections for things that seem totally unrelated, like the county assessor, which is in charge of property taxes and things like that, at this point, people are reaching out to us and saying, ‘Who do we vote for?’” said Bay Area Jewish Coalition co-founder Keren-Or Reiss, who was born in Israel and now lives in San Mateo, Calif., where she works as a product manager at a tech company. “Is there someone here who’s going to somehow use this platform to spread hate or to normalize antisemitism against us?”