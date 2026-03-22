Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

Over 100 injuries reported following Iran, Hezbollah strikes in Israel’s north and south

Over 100 injuries reported following Iran, Hezbollah strikes... in Israel’s north and south

Qatar’s checkbook diplomacy meets its limit as Doha blames Israel for Iran’s attacks

Qatar’s checkbook diplomacy meets its limit as Doha blames I...srael for Iran’s attacks

Court ruling reviving VOA sparks cautious hope for expanded Iran coverage

Court ruling reviving VOA sparks cautious hope for expanded ...Iran coverage

Report on declining Jewish enrollment at Harvard raises alarm and sparks debate

Report on declining Jewish enrollment at Harvard raises alar...m and sparks debate

150 House lawmakers push for $1 billion in security grant funding in 2027

150 House lawmakers push for $1 billion in security grant fu...nding in 2027

Lawmakers urge State Department to resume chartered evacuation flights from Israel

Lawmakers urge State Department to resume chartered evacuati...on flights from Israel

Catholic leaders rebuke antisemitism as fringe group embraces Candace Owens, Joe Kent

Catholic leaders rebuke antisemitism as fringe group embrace...s Candace Owens, Joe Kent

Netanyahu has less than two weeks to pass a budget — or go to early elections

Netanyahu has less than two weeks to pass a budget — or go t...o early elections

University of Michigan regent race revives campus fight over Israel

University of Michigan regent race revives campus fight over... Israel

Current, former U.S. and Israeli officials reject Trump claim that U.S. ‘knew nothing’ about Israeli strike on South Pars gas field 

Current, former U.S. and Israeli officials reject Trump clai...m that U.S. ‘knew nothing’ about Israeli strike on South Pars gas field 

Markwayne Mullin, in DHS nomination hearing, vows to improve security grant program

Markwayne Mullin, in DHS nomination hearing, vows to improve... security grant program

Iranian regime is ‘intact but largely degraded’ amid strikes, DNI Tulsi Gabbard says

Iranian regime is ‘intact but largely degraded’ amid strikes..., DNI Tulsi Gabbard says

AIPAC shows staying power in Illinois Democratic primaries

AIPAC shows staying power in Illinois Democratic primaries

Israel, U.S. destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile production capabilities, IDF says 

Israel, U.S. destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile production c...apabilities, IDF says 

Parents of slain Israeli Embassy staffer urge Jewish community to carry on her legacy

Parents of slain Israeli Embassy staffer urge Jewish communi...ty to carry on her legacy

Joe Kent resigns from top counterterrorism post, citing conspiracies over Israel’s role in Iran war

Joe Kent resigns from top counterterrorism post, citing cons...piracies over Israel’s role in Iran war

Israel says it killed Iranian Supreme National Security Council head Ali Larijani

Israel says it killed Iranian Supreme National Security Coun...cil head Ali Larijani

As war wages in Iran, Justice Dept. reaches ceasefire with Tehran-backed network in Manhattan

As war wages in Iran, Justice Dept. reaches ceasefire with T...ehran-backed network in Manhattan

After Pentagon firing, leading GOP isolationist Dan Caldwell lands job under Gabbard 

After Pentagon firing, leading GOP isolationist Dan Caldwell... lands job under Gabbard 

Josh Shapiro tests measured, pro-Israel message in progressive podcast tour

Josh Shapiro tests measured, pro-Israel message in progressi...ve podcast tour

American left, long in sync with Israel’s opposition, splits on Iran

American left, long in sync with Israel’s opposition, ...splits on Iran

In Illinois’ Democratic primaries, a test for the pro-Israel community

In Illinois’ Democratic primaries, a test for the pro-Israel... community

Ro Khanna facing new Democratic challenger hitting him from the political center

Ro Khanna facing new Democratic challenger hitting him from ...the political center

Temple Israel leaders laud security officials who prevented casualties during shooting attack

Temple Israel leaders laud security officials who prevented ...casualties during shooting attack

Mamdani slams ‘reprehensible’ antisemitic comments by author of book his wife illustrated

Mamdani slams ‘reprehensible’ antisemitic commen...ts by author of book his wife illustrated

Antisemitism meets America’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ ritual

Antisemitism meets America’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ ritual...

A foiled synagogue attack — and the hate that made it possible

A foiled synagogue attack — and the hate that made it possib...le

Michigan synagogue attack seems unlikely to shift DHS funding stalemate

Michigan synagogue attack seems unlikely to shift DHS fundin...g stalemate

Assailant killed in active shooter situation at Michigan synagogue

Assailant killed in active shooter situation at Michigan syn...agogue

Local Democrats offer lesson to national party in confronting hate

Local Democrats offer lesson to national party in confrontin...g hate

Conservative students alarmed about College Republicans leader with Nick Fuentes ties

Conservative students alarmed about College Republicans lead...er with Nick Fuentes ties

Ben Rhodes calls for primaries against Democrats who support Iran war

Ben Rhodes calls for primaries against Democrats who support... Iran war

‘Reserve duty’: Ron Dermer rejoins Netanyahu’s war cabinet in all but name

‘Reserve duty’: Ron Dermer rejoins Netanyahu’s war cabinet i...n all but name

DMFI focusing ire on anti-Israel Democrats running in swing districts

DMFI focusing ire on anti-Israel Democrats running in swing ...districts

John Fetterman again offers scathing criticism of his own party’s foreign policy views

John Fetterman again offers scathing criticism of his own pa...rty’s foreign policy views

ADL condemns Zohran Mamdani for hosting Mahmoud Khalil at mayor’s mansion

ADL condemns Zohran Mamdani for hosting Mahmoud Khalil at ma...yor’s mansion

CNN walks back story that downplayed attempted terror attack near Gracie Mansion

CNN walks back story that downplayed attempted terror attack... near Gracie Mansion

Ted Cruz warns GOP not winning battle against right-wing antisemitism

Ted Cruz warns GOP not winning battle against right-wing ant...isemitism

Special election expected to head to runoff as 17 vie for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s House seat

Special election expected to head to runoff as 17 vie for Ma...rjorie Taylor Greene’s House seat

Trump calls war ‘complete’ but also ‘just the beginning’

Trump calls war ‘complete’ but also ‘just ...the beginning’

Ann Arbor mayoral candidate featured Hamas supporter in campaign video

Ann Arbor mayoral candidate featured Hamas supporter in camp...aign video

The Amodei siblings leading Anthropic clash with the White House over AI safety

The Amodei siblings leading Anthropic clash with the White H...ouse over AI safety

Alleged perpetrators of attempted bombing at anti-Mamdani protest claim ISIS as inspiration

Alleged perpetrators of attempted bombing at anti-Mamdani pr...otest claim ISIS as inspiration

Pro-Israel Muslim Democrat walks political tightrope in Philly primary

Pro-Israel Muslim Democrat walks political tightrope in Phil...ly primary

Texas GOP candidate Brandon Herrera discussed owning a copy of Mein Kampf on podcast

Texas GOP candidate Brandon Herrera discussed owning a copy ...of Mein Kampf on podcast

Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts celebrating Oct. 7 attacks

Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts celebrating O...ct. 7 attacks

The latest Gen Z podcaster interviewing Democrats thinks Israel is a ‘terrorist state’

The latest Gen Z podcaster interviewing Democrats thinks Isr...ael is a ‘terrorist state’

The progressive operative nudging Democrats toward a hostile line on Israel

The progressive operative nudging Democrats toward a hostile... line on Israel

Israel, U.S. have ‘near-total air superiority’ over Iran, IDF chief says

Israel, U.S. have ‘near-total air superiority’ over Iran, ID...F chief says

Why did 53 Democrats vote against describing Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism?

Why did 53 Democrats vote against describing Iran as a state... sponsor of terrorism?

House narrowly defeats war powers resolution to end operations in Iran

House narrowly defeats war powers resolution to end operatio...ns in Iran

Markwayne Mullin nominated to replace booted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Markwayne Mullin nominated to replace booted DHS Secretary K...risti Noem

Jewish communities under increased threat amid Iran war, Jewish security org says

Jewish communities under increased threat amid Iran war, Jew...ish security org says

Latest Tucker Carlson conspiracy targets Chabad, sparking outrage

Latest Tucker Carlson conspiracy targets Chabad, sparking ou...trage

Ruben Gallego transforms from pro-Israel moderate to face of antiwar opposition

Ruben Gallego transforms from pro-Israel moderate to face of... antiwar opposition

Gavin Newsom shifts hard left on Israel policy amid presidential primary considerations

Gavin Newsom shifts hard left on Israel policy amid presiden...tial primary considerations

Anti-establishment mood sets stage for 2026 midterms

Anti-establishment mood sets stage for 2026 midterms

Trump, Rubio push back on narrative that Israel forced the White House’s hand on Iran

Trump, Rubio push back on narrative that Israel forced the W...hite House’s hand on Iran

Moderate House Democrats pitch alternative war powers resolution on Iran

Moderate House Democrats pitch alternative war powers resolu...tion on Iran

Toronto synagogue damaged by gunfire after Purim services

Toronto synagogue damaged by gunfire after Purim services

Democrats argue eliminating top Iranian leaders increases dangers to Iranians, Israel, U.S.

Democrats argue eliminating top Iranian leaders increases da...ngers to Iranians, Israel, U.S.

North Carolina Democratic primary showdown centers on war powers and Israel

North Carolina Democratic primary showdown centers on war po...wers and Israel

Democratic lawmakers rally support for war powers resolutions at J Street conference

Democratic lawmakers rally support for war powers resolution...s at J Street conference

Trump posthumously honors WWII Sgt. Roddie Edmonds for saving American Jews

Trump posthumously honors WWII Sgt. Roddie Edmonds for savin...g American Jews

Day 3: Israel-Iran conflict expands to southern Lebanon

Day 3: Israel-Iran conflict expands to southern Lebanon

As Iran war continues, Senate and House set for long-shot votes to cut it short

As Iran war continues, Senate and House set for long-shot vo...tes to cut it short

J Street contends with challenges to its dogma on Iran at national conference

J Street contends with challenges to its dogma on Iran at na...tional conference

Chris Van Hollen, in J Street address, calls AIPAC anti-American

Chris Van Hollen, in J Street address, calls AIPAC anti-Amer...ican

U.S. announces first casualties in war with Iran

U.S. announces first casualties in war with Iran

PREMIUM

What We're Watching

An on-demand briefing on what insiders are talking about now

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Subscribe to read today's briefing →

Quick Hits

weekend strikes

Over 100 injuries reported following Iran, Hezbollah strikes in Israel’s north and south

An Iranian missile struck Dimona, about eight miles from Israel’s Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center, wounding 31 people

Amir Levy/Getty Images

A man looks at destroyed buildings after an Iranian missile strike on March 22, 2026 in Arad, Israel. Iran has continued firing waves of drones and missiles at Israel after the United States and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran early on February 28th.

By
Lahav Harkov
March 22, 2026

Missile strikes from Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon resulted in over 100 casualties and one death between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

One person was killed and another injured after two cars caught fire in the Upper Galilee from a Hezbollah missile strike.

MDA reported 15 wounded from missile fragments landing in numerous sites in Tel Aviv and central Israel on Sunday.

EMTs from the Magen David Adom emergency services, Taysir Subah and Safa Abu Rafea, said they “arrived at the scene and saw two vehicles on fire. During the firefighters’ extinguishing operations, we identified a man in the driver’s seat. We conducted medical assessments, he had no signs of life, and we had to pronounce him dead.”

On Saturday night, an Iranian missile struck the city of Dimona, about eight miles from Israel’s Shimon Peres Negev Nuclear Research Center. The direct hit caused extensive damage to several buildings in the city, injuring 31 people, including one who is in serious condition, according to MDA.

MDA EMTs Shai Binyamin and Gadot Vaknin said they were alerted by civilians on the street to elderly residents trapped in a safe room, whom they helped treat.

Three hours later, an Iranian missile struck Arad, a city near the Dead Sea. Emergency services in the area, which has seen fewer alerts than the rest of the country, evacuated 84 patients to Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, including 10 in serious condition, among them children as young as four years old.

Yakir Talker, an MDA EMT, described “extensive destruction and chaos” at the scene. Another EMT, Riyad Abu Ajaj, said that “together with security forces, we conducted searches to locate additional patients. We provided medical treatment to many patients, including children.” 

At both scenes in southern Israel, the IDF Home Front Command led efforts to free people trapped in the rubble.

Schools in much of the Negev, which had been hit by fewer missiles than Israel’s center and north, were meant to reopen on Sunday. The IDF Home Front Command revised its guidelines to keep schools closed after Saturday night’s strikes. Schools have been closed since the start of the war with Iran late last month, and gatherings have been limited to 50 people near a shelter or safe room.

IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir met with the mayors of Metula and Kiryat Shmona, on the Lebanon border, saying that the IDF is “prepared for the enhancement of the forward defensive posture in the north.” In a later statement on Saturday, he added: “There is no more containment; there is initiative; there is preemptive action.” Last week, the IDF said it would increase ground operations in Lebanon.

“The more we strike and weaken Iran, the more we weaken Hezbollah,” Zamir added.

He also praised the “steadfastness and the resilience” of Israelis in the north, saying that they “enable us to continue striking and degrading the enemy.”

“We will not stop until the threat is pushed away from our border and long-term security is ensured for our residents,” he said.

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.