Hasan Piker becomes flashpoint in Democratic infighting

Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Search

RECENT NEWS

ADL launches leaderboard ranking popular video games on safeguards to combat antisemitism

ADL launches leaderboard ranking popular video games on safe...guards to combat antisemitism

Politico’s AIPAC narrative misrepresents Democratic candidates’ views on Israel

Politico’s AIPAC narrative misrepresents Democratic candidat...es’ views on Israel

Abdul El-Sayed calls statement on Temple Israel attack ‘a risk’

Abdul El-Sayed calls statement on Temple Israel attack ‘a ri...sk’

D.C. mayoral candidate slams opponents for pledging to boycott some Jewish events

D.C. mayoral candidate slams opponents for pledging to boyco...tt some Jewish events

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman finds work with Track AIPAC

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman finds work with Track AIPAC

From WhatsApp chats to City Hall, a new Jewish activism is born

From WhatsApp chats to City Hall, a new Jewish activism is b...orn

DSA-backed D.C. mayoral candidate apologizes privately to Jewish leaders over pledging to boycott Zionist events

DSA-backed D.C. mayoral candidate apologizes privately to Je...wish leaders over pledging to boycott Zionist events

Chuck Schumer sidesteps whether degrading Iran’s military was a positive outcome

Chuck Schumer sidesteps whether degrading Iran’s military wa...s a positive outcome

Republican voters embrace Trump on Israel and Iran, reject Tucker Carlson

Republican voters embrace Trump on Israel and Iran, reject T...ucker Carlson

Rahm Emanuel ally launches PAC to battle Zohran Mamdani in New York

Rahm Emanuel ally launches PAC to battle Zohran Mamdani in N...ew York

Over 100 injuries reported following Iran, Hezbollah strikes in Israel’s north and south

Over 100 injuries reported following Iran, Hezbollah strikes... in Israel’s north and south

Qatar’s checkbook diplomacy meets its limit as Doha blames Israel for Iran’s attacks

Qatar’s checkbook diplomacy meets its limit as Doha blames I...srael for Iran’s attacks

Court ruling reviving VOA sparks cautious hope for expanded Iran coverage

Court ruling reviving VOA sparks cautious hope for expanded ...Iran coverage

Report on declining Jewish enrollment at Harvard raises alarm and sparks debate

Report on declining Jewish enrollment at Harvard raises alar...m and sparks debate

150 House lawmakers push for $1 billion in security grant funding in 2027

150 House lawmakers push for $1 billion in security grant fu...nding in 2027

Lawmakers urge State Department to resume chartered evacuation flights from Israel

Lawmakers urge State Department to resume chartered evacuati...on flights from Israel

Catholic leaders rebuke antisemitism as fringe group embraces Candace Owens, Joe Kent

Catholic leaders rebuke antisemitism as fringe group embrace...s Candace Owens, Joe Kent

Netanyahu has less than two weeks to pass a budget — or go to early elections

Netanyahu has less than two weeks to pass a budget — or go t...o early elections

University of Michigan regent race revives campus fight over Israel

University of Michigan regent race revives campus fight over... Israel

Current, former U.S. and Israeli officials reject Trump claim that U.S. ‘knew nothing’ about Israeli strike on South Pars gas field 

Current, former U.S. and Israeli officials reject Trump clai...m that U.S. ‘knew nothing’ about Israeli strike on South Pars gas field 

Markwayne Mullin, in DHS nomination hearing, vows to improve security grant program

Markwayne Mullin, in DHS nomination hearing, vows to improve... security grant program

Iranian regime is ‘intact but largely degraded’ amid strikes, DNI Tulsi Gabbard says

Iranian regime is ‘intact but largely degraded’ amid strikes..., DNI Tulsi Gabbard says

AIPAC shows staying power in Illinois Democratic primaries

AIPAC shows staying power in Illinois Democratic primaries

Israel, U.S. destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile production capabilities, IDF says 

Israel, U.S. destroyed Iran’s ballistic missile production c...apabilities, IDF says 

Parents of slain Israeli Embassy staffer urge Jewish community to carry on her legacy

Parents of slain Israeli Embassy staffer urge Jewish communi...ty to carry on her legacy

Joe Kent resigns from top counterterrorism post, citing conspiracies over Israel’s role in Iran war

Joe Kent resigns from top counterterrorism post, citing cons...piracies over Israel’s role in Iran war

Israel says it killed Iranian Supreme National Security Council head Ali Larijani

Israel says it killed Iranian Supreme National Security Coun...cil head Ali Larijani

As war wages in Iran, Justice Dept. reaches ceasefire with Tehran-backed network in Manhattan

As war wages in Iran, Justice Dept. reaches ceasefire with T...ehran-backed network in Manhattan

After Pentagon firing, leading GOP isolationist Dan Caldwell lands job under Gabbard 

After Pentagon firing, leading GOP isolationist Dan Caldwell... lands job under Gabbard 

Josh Shapiro tests measured, pro-Israel message in progressive podcast tour

Josh Shapiro tests measured, pro-Israel message in progressi...ve podcast tour

American left, long in sync with Israel’s opposition, splits on Iran

American left, long in sync with Israel’s opposition, ...splits on Iran

In Illinois’ Democratic primaries, a test for the pro-Israel community

In Illinois’ Democratic primaries, a test for the pro-Israel... community

Ro Khanna facing new Democratic challenger hitting him from the political center

Ro Khanna facing new Democratic challenger hitting him from ...the political center

Temple Israel leaders laud security officials who prevented casualties during shooting attack

Temple Israel leaders laud security officials who prevented ...casualties during shooting attack

Mamdani slams ‘reprehensible’ antisemitic comments by author of book his wife illustrated

Mamdani slams ‘reprehensible’ antisemitic commen...ts by author of book his wife illustrated

Antisemitism meets America’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ ritual

Antisemitism meets America’s ‘thoughts and prayers’ ritual...

A foiled synagogue attack — and the hate that made it possible

A foiled synagogue attack — and the hate that made it possib...le

Michigan synagogue attack seems unlikely to shift DHS funding stalemate

Michigan synagogue attack seems unlikely to shift DHS fundin...g stalemate

Assailant killed in active shooter situation at Michigan synagogue

Assailant killed in active shooter situation at Michigan syn...agogue

Local Democrats offer lesson to national party in confronting hate

Local Democrats offer lesson to national party in confrontin...g hate

Conservative students alarmed about College Republicans leader with Nick Fuentes ties

Conservative students alarmed about College Republicans lead...er with Nick Fuentes ties

Ben Rhodes calls for primaries against Democrats who support Iran war

Ben Rhodes calls for primaries against Democrats who support... Iran war

‘Reserve duty’: Ron Dermer rejoins Netanyahu’s war cabinet in all but name

‘Reserve duty’: Ron Dermer rejoins Netanyahu’s war cabinet i...n all but name

DMFI focusing ire on anti-Israel Democrats running in swing districts

DMFI focusing ire on anti-Israel Democrats running in swing ...districts

John Fetterman again offers scathing criticism of his own party’s foreign policy views

John Fetterman again offers scathing criticism of his own pa...rty’s foreign policy views

ADL condemns Zohran Mamdani for hosting Mahmoud Khalil at mayor’s mansion

ADL condemns Zohran Mamdani for hosting Mahmoud Khalil at ma...yor’s mansion

CNN walks back story that downplayed attempted terror attack near Gracie Mansion

CNN walks back story that downplayed attempted terror attack... near Gracie Mansion

Ted Cruz warns GOP not winning battle against right-wing antisemitism

Ted Cruz warns GOP not winning battle against right-wing ant...isemitism

Special election expected to head to runoff as 17 vie for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s House seat

Special election expected to head to runoff as 17 vie for Ma...rjorie Taylor Greene’s House seat

Trump calls war ‘complete’ but also ‘just the beginning’

Trump calls war ‘complete’ but also ‘just ...the beginning’

Ann Arbor mayoral candidate featured Hamas supporter in campaign video

Ann Arbor mayoral candidate featured Hamas supporter in camp...aign video

The Amodei siblings leading Anthropic clash with the White House over AI safety

The Amodei siblings leading Anthropic clash with the White H...ouse over AI safety

Alleged perpetrators of attempted bombing at anti-Mamdani protest claim ISIS as inspiration

Alleged perpetrators of attempted bombing at anti-Mamdani pr...otest claim ISIS as inspiration

Pro-Israel Muslim Democrat walks political tightrope in Philly primary

Pro-Israel Muslim Democrat walks political tightrope in Phil...ly primary

Texas GOP candidate Brandon Herrera discussed owning a copy of Mein Kampf on podcast

Texas GOP candidate Brandon Herrera discussed owning a copy ...of Mein Kampf on podcast

Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts celebrating Oct. 7 attacks

Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts celebrating O...ct. 7 attacks

The latest Gen Z podcaster interviewing Democrats thinks Israel is a ‘terrorist state’

The latest Gen Z podcaster interviewing Democrats thinks Isr...ael is a ‘terrorist state’

The progressive operative nudging Democrats toward a hostile line on Israel

The progressive operative nudging Democrats toward a hostile... line on Israel

Israel, U.S. have ‘near-total air superiority’ over Iran, IDF chief says

Israel, U.S. have ‘near-total air superiority’ over Iran, ID...F chief says

Why did 53 Democrats vote against describing Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism?

Why did 53 Democrats vote against describing Iran as a state... sponsor of terrorism?

House narrowly defeats war powers resolution to end operations in Iran

House narrowly defeats war powers resolution to end operatio...ns in Iran

Markwayne Mullin nominated to replace booted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Markwayne Mullin nominated to replace booted DHS Secretary K...risti Noem

Jewish communities under increased threat amid Iran war, Jewish security org says

Jewish communities under increased threat amid Iran war, Jew...ish security org says

Latest Tucker Carlson conspiracy targets Chabad, sparking outrage

Latest Tucker Carlson conspiracy targets Chabad, sparking ou...trage

Ruben Gallego transforms from pro-Israel moderate to face of antiwar opposition

Ruben Gallego transforms from pro-Israel moderate to face of... antiwar opposition

Gavin Newsom shifts hard left on Israel policy amid presidential primary considerations

Gavin Newsom shifts hard left on Israel policy amid presiden...tial primary considerations

Anti-establishment mood sets stage for 2026 midterms

Anti-establishment mood sets stage for 2026 midterms

Trump, Rubio push back on narrative that Israel forced the White House’s hand on Iran

Trump, Rubio push back on narrative that Israel forced the W...hite House’s hand on Iran

Moderate House Democrats pitch alternative war powers resolution on Iran

Moderate House Democrats pitch alternative war powers resolu...tion on Iran

PREMIUM

What We're Watching

An on-demand briefing on what insiders are talking about now

JOE KLAMAR/AFP via Getty Images

Subscribe to read today's briefing →

Quick Hits

ANALYSIS

Hasan Piker becomes flashpoint in Democratic infighting

The dispute erupted Tuesday after Piker revealed that he would join Abdul El-Sayed, a Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan, for two upcoming rallies in the state

Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile for Web Summit Qatar via Getty Images

Hasan Piker during day two of Web Summit Qatar 2026 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar.

By
Matthew Kassel
March 26, 2026

A nasty intraparty divide intensified this week as Democrats publicly debated whether to associate with Hasan Piker, the far-left streamer who has faced criticism for antisemitic commentary and pro-Hamas rhetoric, among other extreme remarks.

The dispute erupted Tuesday after Piker revealed that he would join Abdul El-Sayed, a Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan, for two upcoming rallies in the state, marking the Twitch streamer’s first major campaign appearance of the midterms.

For mainstream Democrats increasingly troubled with Piker’s rising influence on the left, El-Sayed’s decision was particularly alarming. In a statement on Tuesday, Jonathan Cowan, president of the centrist Democratic think tank Third Way, said Democrats’ associations with Piker are “morally repugnant and strategically self-defeating,” and alleged that candidates “eager to campaign with” him are, “at best, comfortable overlooking his antisemitic and anti-American extremism and, at worst, endorsing it.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), a top moderate voice in the House, became one of the first prominent Democratic officials to speak out against Piker in comments on Tuesday, calling on the party to reject and distance itself from a figure he characterized as “an unapologetic antisemite.”

In a statement to social media, Schneider said Democrats “cannot allow those who preach hate and seek division to find safe harbor among us,” urging his colleagues to “call out hate and reject those who champion ideologies of exclusion and demonization.”

On Wednesday, El-Sayed faced further blowback from high-profile Michigan Democrats, including Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), a top rival in the Senate race, who said “choosing to campaign with someone who has a history of antisemitic rhetoric” would not be a winning formula in the swing state. Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) echoed that sentiment, saying Piker “sounds deeply antisemitic” and he is “not someone that should be helping anybody out in the Michigan political environment.”

A spokesperson for El-Sayed’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment asking if he had weighed Piker’s antisemitic rhetoric in choosing to appear with him. The Senate candidate has said he is unconcerned with backlash to his decision, while arguing that his “politics resonates with people who have been locked out.”

Piker, for his part, has appeared to relish the new controversy, calling Schneider an “AIPAC dog” in an X post. “Democrats that spend any amount of time chirping about me love israel [sic] more than defeating Republicans and preserving democracy,” he wrote in another.

Even as prominent progressives have come to Piker’s defense, none seem to have meaningfully reckoned with his record of extreme commentary, which features a range of offensive statements about Jews and Israel. He has labeled Orthodox Jews as “inbred,” compared Zionists to Nazis and dismissed reports of sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023. More recently, he unequivocally sided with Hamas, saying the terror group “is a thousand times better” than Israel — which he condemned as a “fascist settler colonial apartheid state” in a social media post last January to his 1.6 million followers.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), for instance, a potential 2028 presidential contender who has appeared on Piker’s show, said in mid-March that he is “proud” to join the streamer’s feed. But when asked to share his views on Piker’s antisemitic comments, Khanna — in keeping with other progressive elected officials and activists who likewise have ties to the influencer — has demurred, stating broadly that he condemns antisemitism while reiterating he has called Hamas a terrorist organization.

The debate over Piker raises questions about the meaning of progressivism as left-leaning figures have continued to tolerate and in some cases even condone Piker’s extreme commentary, which has frequently shown a penchant for illiberalism that is sharply at odds with traditional progressive values.

In addition to espousing antisemitism and using eliminationist rhetoric with regard to Israel, Piker has said “America deserved 9/11,” downplayed the U.S.-designated Uyghur genocide in China, voiced approval of Hezbollah, called Russia’s annexation of Crimea “justifiable” and endorsed political violence, among other radical sentiments regularly expressed on his Twitch stream and on social media.

Jeremiah Johnson, co-founder of the Center for New Liberalism, who has written critically about Democrats embracing Piker, said the fundamental issue with the streamer “is that he does not believe in liberal democracy.”

“I am generally in favor of a big tent for the Democratic Party,” he told Jewish Insider. “If we want to win large majorities, we’re going to have to accept that some of the people who vote for us will have idiosyncratic, outdated or even outright wrong and bigoted views. But that doesn’t mean we should make those voices the face of the party, and I think it’s a dangerous game for Democrats to promote people like Piker.”

Piker’s status otherwise underscores how some progressive leaders are increasingly aligning with extreme figures in the Democratic Party based on broad policy agreements, without fully accounting for the implications of ignoring or validating baggage that voters would likely find off-putting.

Last week, for example, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) joined a growing cohort of Democratic senators in endorsing Graham Platner, a far-left candidate running for Senate in the battleground state of Maine, saying he’s “got the grit to fight for what’s right on behalf of Maine’s working families — not billionaires and giant corporations.”

Her statement made no allusion to the lingering concerns over Platner’s now-covered Nazi tattoo — whose symbolism he claims not to have known until recently — even as she raised alarms last year about one of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s tattoos that is reportedly linked to white supremacist ideology.

Warren’s team did not respond to a request for comment from JI asking if she had considered Platner’s tattoo while making her endorsement.

Some critics argue that progressives who overlook Piker’s disturbing record or dismiss Platner’s tattoo do so at their own peril. 

Shannon Watts, a prominent gun control activist who has vocally criticized both Piker and Platner, said it is “disheartening to watch some Democratic politicians and pundits align with the most morally vacant and dangerous people in our party, just as we watched happen on the right for over a decade.”

“Too many Democrats are deciding one compromise at a time that their political survival matters more than principle,” she told JI this week. “Anyone who embraces hatred cannot call themselves progressive; they are simply an emerging version of MAGA on the left. Aligning with and supporting antisemitic behavior is a moral stain on our party and a stark warning sign for our future.”

More Stories

Subscribe now to
the Daily Kickoff

The politics and business news you need to stay up to date, delivered each morning in a must-read newsletter.