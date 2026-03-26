Worthy Reads

Once and For All: In The Wall Street Journal, Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba, the United Arab Emirates’ envoy to the U.S., called for a “conclusive outcome” to the war against Iran, rather than a “simple ceasefire” that would allow for future conflict. “The U.A.E. is the argument Iran can’t win, the idea it can’t accept … We want Iran as a normal neighbor. It can be reclusive and even unwelcoming, but it can’t attack its neighbors, blockade international waters, or export extremism. Building a fence around the problem and wishing it goes away isn’t the answer. It would simply defer the next crisis.” [WSJ]

The Kharg Conundrum: The Financial Times’ Steff Chávez and Charles Clover look at what a U.S. takeover of the strategically positioned Kharg Island could mean for the future of the conflict. “Such a move would give the US control over virtually all of Iran’s oil exports, allowing Washington to choke off revenue without destroying the facility and potentially triggering chaos in global oil markets. It would also give the U.S. a bargaining chip in any effort to force Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, with other options including capturing strategic islands in the strait in order to exert control over the waterway.” [FT]

Two Sides of One Coin: In The Free Press, Adam Louis Klein posits that recent legal decisions underscore the connection between antisemitism and anti-Zionism. “When neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes bumped heads with leftist Hasan Piker, both saw Jews or Israel as responsible for social problems in the United States. Piker sees ICE crackdowns on immigration as ‘Zionist’; Fuentes views mass immigration as ‘Jewish.’ … They are distinct and symmetrical ways of scapegoating and libeling Jews. For this reason, it’s imperative that organizations and institutions committed to protecting Jews and fighting the scourge of Jew-hatred start condemning — clearly and without apology — antisemitism and anti-Zionism. The addition of that and makes all the difference, bringing anti-Zionism into the field of perception and marking it for condemnation.” [FreePress]

Quiet on the Quad: The Atlantic’s Rose Horowitch looks at the lack of campus protests around the war with Iran, in contrast to the protests that swept college campuses in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks and ensuing war in Gaza. “This might seem like an abrupt and mysterious reversal in campus culture. In fact, it’s a sign that student protest was never a fact of nature, but rather an administrative choice. Universities chose to let campus demonstrations get out of control; now they’re choosing to suppress them. This is why, even as legal challenges have blocked the Trump administration from enacting much of its higher-education agenda, the president has clearly achieved his aim of ending the protest movement.” [TheAtlantic]

The Next Crackdown: In The Washington Post, the Center for Human Rights in Iran’s Karen Kramer and Esfandiar Aban warn that the Iranian regime is likely to again target its own citizens. “With armed agents roaming the streets, arrests mounting, tens of thousands behind bars, an internet shutdown to obscure the regime’s actions, and executions already underway, the Islamic Republic appears poised to pick up where the security forces left off in January. The international community should not allow this to happen. It should demand that detainees and political prisoners be released and make clear that any further violence against civilians will carry severe consequences that cannot be offset by concessions elsewhere.” [WashPost]