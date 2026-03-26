Egypt enrages the Gulf
Plus, Piker's politics proving problematic for Dems
👋 Good Thursday morning!
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we look at the growing debate within the Democratic Party over far-left political streamer Hasan Piker, who has a history of antisemitic remarks, and report on Gulf states’ concern over the tepid response of Arab League nations, particularly Egypt, toIran’s recent attacks. We cover former Secretary of State Tony Blinken’s comments that he warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the potential loss of GOP and evangelical support for Israel over the war in Gaza, and talk to Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chair of the Senate Budget Committee, about efforts to pass supplemental military funding to support the war in Iran. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Jonathan Amiel, Roya Hakakian and Jason Isaacson.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with assists from Danielle Cohen-Kanik and Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- Israel said it targeted Alireza Tangsiri, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ navy, overnight. Iran has fired more than half a dozen missile barrages at Israel since 6:30 a.m. Israel time, the largest number of salvos launched in a five-hour period since the first days of the war.
- The continuing attacks come amid a report from The Wall Street Journal that President Donald Trump wants the war to wrap up in the next 4-6 weeks.
- FII PRIORITY continues in Miami today. Jared Kushner is slated to speak this morning about the U.S.-Gulf investment relationship. Meta’s Dina Powell McCormick and World Liberty Financial’s Zach Witkoff, a son of White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, will join panels later in the morning on AI infrastructure and stablecoins, respectively.
- In Washington, the Atlantic Council’s Syria Project and the U.S.-Syria Business Council are jointly holding a symposium this morning focused on Syria’s energy landscape.
- Fourteen Senate Republicans are sending a letter today to Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, calling on the officials to provide a congressional briefing on the “progress and future priorities” of the joint task force to investigate the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks and antisemitism in the U.S., following reports that a number of members of the task force have been reassigned, Jewish Insider’s Matt Shea reports.
- The House Ethics Committee is beginning proceedings against Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL), who is facing allegations of misusing campaign and FEMA funds.
- The House Committee on Education and Workforce is holding a hearing on foreign influence at American universities.
- The New York City Council is expected to vote today on two pieces of legislation advancing the creation of buffer zones around places of worship and educational centers. While Mayor Zohran Mamdani has not signaled his position on the bills, the legislation — which, with 35 co-sponsors, has secured veto-proof support — is opposed by some of the mayor’s key allies, including the Democratic Socialists of America.
- CPAC continues today in Dallas.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MATTHEW KASSEL
A nasty intraparty divide intensified this week as Democrats publicly debated whether to associate with Hasan Piker, the far-left streamer who has faced criticism for antisemitic commentary and pro-Hamas rhetoric, among other extreme remarks.
The dispute erupted Tuesday after Piker revealed that he would join Abdul El-Sayed, a Democratic Senate candidate in Michigan, for two upcoming rallies in the state, marking the Twitch streamer’s first major campaign appearance of the midterms.
For mainstream Democrats increasingly troubled with Piker’s rising influence on the left, El-Sayed’s decision was particularly alarming. In a statement on Tuesday, Jonathan Cowan, president of the centrist Democratic think tank Third Way, said Democrats’ associations with Piker are “morally repugnant and strategically self-defeating,” and alleged that candidates “eager to campaign with” him are, “at best, comfortable overlooking his antisemitic and anti-American extremism and, at worst, endorsing it.”
Meanwhile, Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL), a top moderate voice in the House, became one of the first prominent Democratic officials to speak out against Piker in comments on Tuesday, calling on the party to reject and distance itself from a figure he characterized as “an unapologetic antisemite.”
In a statement to social media, Schneider said Democrats “cannot allow those who preach hate and seek division to find safe harbor among us,” urging his colleagues to “call out hate and reject those who champion ideologies of exclusion and demonization.”
On Wednesday, El-Sayed faced further blowback from high-profile Michigan Democrats, including Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), a top rival in the Senate race, who said “choosing to campaign with someone who has a history of antisemitic rhetoric” would not be a winning formula in the swing state. Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) echoed that sentiment, saying Piker “sounds deeply antisemitic” and he is “not someone that should be helping anybody out in the Michigan political environment.”
A spokesperson for El-Sayed’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment asking if he had weighed Piker’s antisemitic rhetoric in choosing to appear with him. The Senate candidate has said he is unconcerned with backlash to his decision, while arguing that his “politics resonates with people who have been locked out.”
MORE TO GO
Some Senate Republicans say Iran war isn’t finished, contrary to Trump’s claims
Several Senate Republicans this week declined to fully endorse President Donald Trump’s comments that the U.S. had “won” the war in Iran, arguing that there is still more to be done to fully degrade Iran’s capabilities to the extent necessary, Jewish Insider’s Marc Rod reports.
What they’re saying: “I think we’re not done. I don’t like calling it ‘won’ until it’s done,” Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) told JI. “You can’t stop a war too soon, once it gets started, because then you’ve got to get right back to it again. You’ve got to finish it.” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he agreed with the president, but added, “we’ve done a good job of accomplishing our military objectives. We’re not quite there yet.”
Read the full story here with additional comments from Sens. Mike Rounds (R-SD), Roger Wicker (R-MS), Rick Scott (R-FL), Pete Ricketts (R-NE) and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).
Left unsaid: The top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), told reporters on Wednesday, after a classified briefing, that the administration isn’t giving committee members enough information about its plans in Iran, JI’s Marc Rod reports.