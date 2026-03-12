Features Quick Hits Daily Kickoff Daily Overtime
Suspect dead in active shooter situation at Michigan synagogue

Suspect dead in active shooter situation at Michigan synagogue

Local Democrats offer lesson to national party in confronting hate

Conservative students alarmed about College Republicans leader with Nick Fuentes ties

Ben Rhodes calls for primaries against Democrats who support Iran war

‘Reserve duty’: Ron Dermer rejoins Netanyahu’s war cabinet in all but name

DMFI focusing ire on anti-Israel Democrats running in swing districts

John Fetterman again offers scathing criticism of his own party’s foreign policy views

ADL condemns Zohran Mamdani for hosting Mahmoud Khalil at mayor’s mansion

CNN walks back story that downplayed attempted terror attack near Gracie Mansion

Ted Cruz warns GOP not winning battle against right-wing antisemitism

Special election expected to head to runoff as 17 vie for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s House seat

Trump calls war ‘complete’ but also ‘just the beginning’

Ann Arbor mayoral candidate featured Hamas supporter in campaign video

The Amodei siblings leading Anthropic clash with the White House over AI safety

Alleged perpetrators of attempted bombing at anti-Mamdani protest claim ISIS as inspiration

Pro-Israel Muslim Democrat walks political tightrope in Philly primary

Texas GOP candidate Brandon Herrera discussed owning a copy of Mein Kampf on podcast

Zohran Mamdani’s wife liked social media posts celebrating Oct. 7 attacks

The latest Gen Z podcaster interviewing Democrats thinks Israel is a ‘terrorist state’

The progressive operative nudging Democrats toward a hostile line on Israel

Israel, U.S. have ‘near-total air superiority’ over Iran, IDF chief says

Why did 53 Democrats vote against describing Iran as a state sponsor of terrorism?

House narrowly defeats war powers resolution to end operations in Iran

Markwayne Mullin nominated to replace booted DHS Secretary Kristi Noem

Jewish communities under increased threat amid Iran war, Jewish security org says

Latest Tucker Carlson conspiracy targets Chabad, sparking outrage

Ruben Gallego transforms from pro-Israel moderate to face of antiwar opposition

Gavin Newsom shifts hard left on Israel policy amid presidential primary considerations

Anti-establishment mood sets stage for 2026 midterms

Trump, Rubio push back on narrative that Israel forced the White House’s hand on Iran

Moderate House Democrats pitch alternative war powers resolution on Iran

Toronto synagogue damaged by gunfire after Purim services

Democrats argue eliminating top Iranian leaders increases dangers to Iranians, Israel, U.S.

North Carolina Democratic primary showdown centers on war powers and Israel

Democratic lawmakers rally support for war powers resolutions at J Street conference

Trump posthumously honors WWII Sgt. Roddie Edmonds for saving American Jews

Day 3: Israel-Iran conflict expands to southern Lebanon

As Iran war continues, Senate and House set for long-shot votes to cut it short

J Street contends with challenges to its dogma on Iran at national conference

Chris Van Hollen, in J Street address, calls AIPAC anti-American

U.S. announces first casualties in war with Iran

U.S., Israel worked for months on Iran strikes with ‘unprecedented cooperation,’ IDF chief of staff says

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli strike in Tehran

Partisan divide emerges on Iran strike, centering on congressional authorization

U.S., Israel launch ‘massive, ongoing’ strikes on Iran

Platner sat for lengthy interview with antisemitic conspiracy theorist, said he was ‘longtime fan’ of his show

California gubernatorial candidates pledge to deepen ties with Israel, fight BDS

Modi’s visit puts Israel-India alliance against regional terror on display

Illinois Democrat Robert Peters pivots from AIPAC outreach to anti-Israel crusade 

House Democratic leaders plan to force Iran war powers vote next week

Gen Z’s growing support for candidates linked to antisemitism raises alarms in Maine and Florida polls

Democratic governors facing push from Jewish groups to embrace education tax credits 

D.C. mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George vows to reject ‘Zionist lobby’ in seeking DSA endorsement

In State of the Union, Trump underscores willingness to use force against Iran if diplomacy fails 

Democrat John Cappello brings military experience in Israel to race against Mike Lawler

Moderate Democrats mock notion that Kamala Harris lost because she wasn’t tougher on Israel

Modi’s upcoming visit expected to take Israel-India relations ‘to a new, strategic level,’ Israeli ambassador says

‘Buffer zone’ bill to protect houses of worship sets up NYC clash

Chris Coons warns White House over striking Iran without support from European allies

Carlson-Huckabee interview stirs outcry over Biblical land comments and false Epstein link

Mike Johnson to host brother of Capital Jewish Museum shooting victim at State of the Union

Jewish Democrats alarmed about whether their party will remain welcoming 

State Dept. Shabbat dinner draws UAE, Saudi ambassadors and senior Trump officials

In heated podcast conversation, Huckabee pushes back against Carlson’s misrepresentations of Israel

Lindsey Graham calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘knock it off’

Josh Shapiro tells BBYO teens: Be proud to be Jewish

President of damaged Miss. synagogue presses for more security funding for houses of worship

Cornyn slams Paxton for associating with Steve Bannon, not calling out antisemitism on right

Retiring Rep. Watson Coleman slams only Jewish candidate for being a ‘hardline supporter of Netanyahu’

Quick Hits

Suspect dead in active shooter situation at Michigan synagogue

Armed security stationed at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Hills, Mich., engaged with the assailant; one security officer was injured in the incident

Emily Elconin/Getty Images

Law enforcement respond near Temple Israel following reports of an active shooter on March 12, 2026 in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

By
Haley Cohen
March 12, 2026

An armed suspect is dead following an active shooter situation at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Mich., law enforcement officials confirmed on Thursday afternoon. One person, a security guard, was injured.

Armed security stationed at the synagogue engaged with a suspect inside a vehicle that “breached the facility by driving into it,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Shots were fired and the suspected assailant was killed inside the vehicle, according to Bouchard, who added that “we can’t say what killed him at this point, but security did engage him with gunfire.”   

Bouchard said that a security guard who was knocked unconscious during the incident and hospitalized “should be OK.” Investigators are continuing to work to identify the suspect and motive. 

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle likely intentionally crashed into the synagogue, causing the building to catch fire. Smoke could be seen billowing from the roof in early live news footage.

Temple Israel, one of the largest Reform congregations in the U.S., runs a preschool, which was in session at the time of the incident. In a message to members, the synagogue said that “all students and staff are safe” and had been evacuated to a nearby location.

Bouchard added that he and other law enforcement leaders had been preparing for a scenario such as this for the last two weeks, around the start of the U.S. and Israeli war in Iran. He said it was “unclear” which agency would take the lead in investigating the incident.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as well as the three main Democratic candidates vying for the U.S. Senate seat to represent the state, swiftly issued statements on X addressing the incident. 

“Michigan’s Jewish community should be able to live and practice their faith in peace,” said Whitmer. “Antisemitism and violence have no place in Michigan.” 

“Before our very eyes, a Temple in West Bloomfield is under attack,” said Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), who represents the district where Temple Israel is located. “Like many of you, I am getting reports in real time. To everyone in Michigan’s 11th district, continue to follow the guidance of local law enforcement. To the Jewish American community in Michigan and beyond, we stand with you.”   

“I’m hearing the first reports of an incident at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield,” said state Sen. Mallory McMorrow “Please stay away from the area and listen to direction from first responders as we wait to learn more.” 

“The rise in antisemitism is not abstract. It’s not left or right. It is here. It is in our state, our community, just miles from my own house. It is in our neighborhoods, our schools, our houses of worship. Enough,” she said in a follow-up statement later on Thursday afternoon. 

Far-left Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed said that he was “horrified to hear the reports of an active shooter at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield. Please stay safe if you’re in the area. This kind of violence has no place in our communities.” 

State Sen. Jeremy Moss, the front-runner to succeed Stevens in Congress, said in a statement that he has “been in contact with local officials to monitor the active shooting at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield and am praying for everyone inside …  We’re living through an incredibly agonizing time in our Jewish community. We deserve safety in our synagogues, schools, and everywhere else. This rise in targeted hate and violence is untenable.” 

Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill Thursday afternoon, Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said she “grew up not far from” Temple Israel. 

Slotkin declined to “get ahead of the police” as “law enforcement are still securing the scene.” She urged the public to “listen to the warnings that they’re putting out.”

