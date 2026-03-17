BIG SHOT

Israel says it killed Iranian Supreme National Security Council head Ali Larijani

Larijani had been designated in January by the Islamic Republic’s slain supreme leader to ensure the regime’s survival

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that Ali Larijani, the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, had been killed in overnight strikes in the Islamic Republic.

Also killed in the wave of strikes, according to the IDF, was Gholamreza Soleiman, the commander of the paramilitary Basij forces, who had led the elite unit for the past six years.

Larijani, a former Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander who rose through the regime’s ranks, was designated in January by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei — who was killed on the first day of the war last month — to ensure the regime’s survival.

Iran has not confirmed the claims.