Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will travel to Sochi, Russia, next week to meet with President Vladimir Putin, the Prime Minister’s Office announced on Tuesday. This is the first time Bennett, who has spoken to Putin by phone, will meet with the Russian leader. The two will discuss a range of political, security and economic issues affecting their countries, as well as important regional issues, most notably the Iranian nuclear program, Bennett’s office said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will arrive in Washington this morning for a series of high-level meetings, including a trilateral summit with Secretary of State Tony Blinken and United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The three are scheduled to hold a press conference and have dinner together. Lapid is also expected to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and members of Congress.

Iran is set to top the agenda of Lapid’s meetings, as he seeks to encourage the Biden administration to take more action against Iran’s nuclear program.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 101, the state legislation mandating that high school students take one credit of ethnic studies in order to graduate, on Friday. Earlier this year — after nearly two years of debates between minority groups and academics over lesson plans — the state’s board of education approved a model ethnic studies curriculum. The first draft of the curriculum included no mention of antisemitism while featuring praise of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement targeting Israel and some of its supporters, including activist Linda Sarsour. The final curriculum included input from the state’s Jewish community and removed anti-Israel content.

Tyler Gregory, the executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of San Francisco, told JI that the legislation includes “guardrails” to prevent problematic content from entering classrooms. “The most progressive school districts where we’ve run into the most problems around antisemitism and Israel, most of them have already taught ethnic studies courses as electives,” Gregory, whose organization did not take a stance on AB 101, said. “And now the passage of the bill gives us new tools to work inside the districts to make sure that the courses meet our expectations.”

Several other states, including Massachusetts, are considering similar ethnic studies legislation. Gregory noted that the debate in California was centered around the first draft of the state’s ethnic studies curriculum. “If you’re a statewide official watching this in 49 other states, you want to avoid getting bogged down in a two-year food fight,” he said. “So I think what was a toxic process has turned into a deterrent for other states.”