interview

What was Bakari Sellers thinking in Ohio 11?

Former SC House of Rep. Bakari Sellers speaks during a ‘Get Out the Vote’ canvassing event on August 02, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bakari Sellers, the former South Carolina state legislator who has appeared frequently at AIPAC events and is a close ally of establishment Democrats, turned some heads when he threw his weight behind Nina Turner, the outspoken progressive candidate and prominent Bernie Sanders surrogate, in Ohio’s recent bruising 11th Congressional District special election. The 36-year-old lawyer, CNN commentator and memoirist elaborated on his seemingly curious commitment to Turner’s failed candidacy in an interview with Jewish Insider’s Matthew Kassel on Monday evening. “I’ll continue to be pro-Israel, and I’ll continue to be nuanced in my political positions,” Sellers averred. “And people I love, when we disagree, I’ll try to be in the room to help them understand my point of view. I don’t have any regrets.”

From the heart: “I’ve known Nina for 15, 16 years,” Sellers told JI. “I consider her a friend.” Still, while Sellers characterized Turner as a progressive champion on issues like universal health care and climate change, he emphasized that he disagreed with her views on the Jewish state, in particular her effort to cast Israel as an apartheid state during the May conflict between Israel and Hamas. “That’s bullshit,” he said. “Look, Nina and I disagree on that issue wholeheartedly. But if we’re going to continue to move the ball forward on this issue and continue to make it a nonpartisan ideal, then some of us are going to have to, especially when we have friends in the race, take those chances and see what happens.”

Pro-Israel pushback: Sellers claimed he received no pushback from allies in the pro-Israel community over his support for Turner. “They know where I am, and they know that if she would have won, and I had an opportunity to speak to Congresswoman Turner, then I would be one of the voices in the room that says we need to talk about the fact that Israel has a right to defend itself,” he said. “Whether or not that voice would have won over, I don’t know. But we would have had a voice in the room. We wouldn’t have been locked out of the room. And I think that’s important.”

Looking West: Public intellectual Cornel West, who supported Turner, campaigned alongside Sellers in the district last week, and in YouTube interview after the race ended seemed at pains to make sense of their shared interests, describing Sellers as “so tied to very, very right-wing Jewish lobbyists in terms of money and status and so forth.” Sellers countered, “I don’t have shit to say about Cornel West. If Cornel West runs for office I won’t be there standing by him.” He added, “You know, at one point, Cornel utilized antisemitism as political currency a lot like [former President] Donald Trump used racism. Now, it’s pretty fair to say that Cornel West is an antisemite just like Donald Trump is a racist.”

