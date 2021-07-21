sticky situation

In ice cream wars, focus shifts to state anti-BDS laws

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream pictured on sale in Jerusalem on July 20, 2021.

Following Ben & Jerry’s announcement on Monday that the ice cream company will cease sales of its products in what it called the “Occupied Palestinian Territories,” states that have enacted legislation opposing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel are being urged by Jewish community leaders and Israeli officials to enforce the laws, some for the first time, reports Jewish Insider’s Melissa Weiss.

Blame game: Most states are unlikely to have contracts with Ben & Jerry’s, but some do with Unilever, which acquired the Vermont-based ice cream company in 2000. An NBC News report revealed that Unilever had pushed out the Monday statement about the halting of sales without sign-off from Ben & Jerry’s board, members of which opposed including a sentence that the company would continue to sell its product in Israel. “Any chance that Unilever had to walk away from this and put it on Ben & Jerry’s and say, ‘Oh, well, Ben and Jerry’s, their board makes these social impact decisions,’ they kind of shot themselves in the foot,” said one person familiar with statewide efforts to push anti-BDS legislation. “It’s now very clear that Unilever has the ultimate say.”

On the horizon: While many states do not publicly list the companies associated with their pension funds, an individual with knowledge of the state-by-state legislation confirmed that Texas includes Unilever in its pension portfolio. Unilever’s subsidiaries sell a range of products including food, cleaning products and personal care items. “I’m sure there’s lots of soap, dishwashing detergent and Lipton iced tea and other products in the Unilever umbrella, that are purchased by state prisons, state hospitals, state universities and other state entities that would very much be called into question as the boycott takes hold,” William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, told JI.

Hill hullabaloo: Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) tweeted in support of Ben & Jerry’s, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) liked Bush’s tweet. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), who recently announced his candidacy for governor, called on Albany to “follow the 2016 Executive Order that prohibits state agencies from conducting business with institutions or companies that promote BDS.” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) told JI on Tuesday afternoon that she’d considered tweeting about the issue, but ultimately held off because “at the end of the day, it’s ice cream,” she said. “If [Ben & Jerry’s is] going to have a boycott over [oppressive] policy, they have a lot more countries to go,” Wasserman Schultz said. “The fact that they seem to have started with Israel, and the West Bank and Gaza, just shows you that it’s not a well thought-out policy. It’s irresponsible. And it’s not grounded in morality.”

Bonus: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday that he “will not be eating any more Cherry Garcia for a while” — referring to one of the brand’s best-known flavors — and called the decision “sad.” He continued, “BDS is a movement that will undermine peace in the Mideast. It’s as simple as that. You cannot have peace if you undermine the economic reality and create divisions. I just believe that’s absolutely the wrong approach and Ben and Jerry shouldn’t be doing that.”

grounded

AIEF delays August House trips to Israel due to COVID

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (center) visits Israel in August 2019 with a congressional delegation.

The AIPAC-affiliated American Israel Education Foundation has delayed two planned August trips — one for first-term House Republicans and one for members of the House Armed Services and Homeland Security Committees — due to concerns about the resurgent COVID-19 Delta variant, Jewish Insider has learned.

Change of plans: The group of GOP freshmen will now travel in February 2022, an individual familiar with the plans told JI. The AIEF trip for freshman Democrats, originally scheduled for next February, is expected to go on as planned. The Armed Services and Homeland Security trip has not yet been rescheduled.

On the rise: “Given Israel’s increased concern over the Delta variant and the likelihood of further travel restrictions, we decided it was not possible to offer Members of Congress a comprehensive and informative program in the midst of the current challenges,” AIPAC spokesperson Marshall Wittmann said. “Enthusiasm for traveling to Israel remains high among these members of Congress, and we look forward to them visiting Israel with AIEF.”

On the roster: Eleven House Republicans had confirmed to JI in recent weeks that they planned to join the August trip, and several others told JI they were unable to attend due to scheduling issues in August. This is the second major AIPAC event in recent weeks to be affected by COVID— last week the organization canceled its 2022 Washington, D.C., policy conference.

