Second quarter fundraising totals announced

The numbers give an indication as to who is all-in on 2022 — or 2024 — and who could face serious challenges

Second-quarter fundraising hauls were posted on the Federal Election Commission’s website on Thursday, providing a preview of the 2022 election cycle, when all House members and a number of senators are up for reelection. Jewish Insider drilled down the numbers:

North Carolina GOP Senate

In North Carolina’s crowded Republican Senate primary, Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC), who last month earned an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, raised just over $950,000 in his campaign to succeed outgoing Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC). Even with such high-profile backing, the congressman failed to top the apparent GOP frontrunner, former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory, who raked in approximately $1.2 million.

Anthony Gonzalez and Max Miller

Similarly, Max Miller, a former Trump aide who is running to unseat Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-OH) in Ohio’s 16th Congressional District, seems to have fallen short of expectations in spite of an endorsement from his recent boss. Miller pulled in $443,000, about $160,000 short of Gonzalez, the former NFL wide receiver and two-term congressman who voted to impeach Trump in February.

Ohio Senate

In Ohio’s GOP Senate race, the surprise fundraising leader was Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno, who brought in $2.25 million. Another Republican candidate, investment banker Mike Gibbons, reported $6.2 million, but most of that was money he lent himself. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), who is running in the Democratic Senate primary, raised the most of any candidate: $3.1 million.

Danny Davis and Kina Collins

Despite earning an endorsement from Justice Democrats, Kina Collins — a community organizer who, for the second time, is challenging Rep. Danny Davis (D-IL) in Chicago — appears to have underperformed for the quarter, only pulling in about $130,000. Davis, who has not yet officially announced his campaign but intends to run again, still raised $53,000.

Jim Cooper and Odessa Kelly

Odessa Kelly, another Justice Democrats-backed challenger in Nashville, Tenn., reported somewhat more promising numbers than Collins, raising a little over $300,000. But that number was overshadowed by the considerably larger haul brought in by Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN). The long-serving incumbent and Blue Dog Democrat netted $590,000.

Carolyn Maloney and Rana Abdelhamid

In New York’s 12th Congressional District, Rana Abdelhamid — a Google employee, community organizer and first-time candidate who is also supported by Justice Democrats — raised $411,000 in her bid to unseat Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY). Maloney, who was nearly toppled by a primary challenger last year, pulled in $503,000.

Pro-Israel Democrats

It was a solid quarter overall for some of the loudest pro-Israel Democratic voices in the House amid the recent war between Israel and Gaza. Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA), from Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District — where she won by less than six percentage points last cycle — raised nearly $753,000. Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), who represents New Jersey’s 5th district and won by 7.6 percentage points last cycle, raised $966,000 and has nearly $10 million in the bank. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY), pulled in more than $860,000 and has $1.4 million on hand.

The rest of the Democrats who spoke out on the floor in Israel’s defense hail from safely Democratic districts, which they carried by wide margins in 2020. Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) led that pack with $425,000 raised, followed by Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) with $383,122, Rep. Kathy Manning (D-NC) with $321,100 and Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA) with $320,455 and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) with $289,100. Reps. Lois Frankel (D-FL) and Ted Deutch (D-FL) trailed a bit further behind with $170,000 and $124,700, respectively.

Paul Gosar

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), who hails from Arizona’s 4th congressional district, which is safely Republican, raised $65,700 last quarter amid increasing scrutiny of his ties to far-right figures like white supremacist activist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes. Gosar is unlikely to face any serious challenge next November.

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who raised an eye-popping $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2021, saw a relative drop-off last quarter, raising $1.3 million, still a large sum for a first-term member in a very safe district outside of an election year.

Dianne Feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) raised just $1,433 in the last quarter, a possible sign that the 88-year-old senator, who has recently faced questions about her health and continued fitness for office, does not plan to run for reelection when her current term expires in 2024.

The Squad

Most members of ‘The Squad’ pulled in sizable hauls. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) raised $733,485 and leads the pack in cash on hand with over $950,000. The rest of the reporting members – all with several hundreds of thousands of dollars on hand – are Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), who pulled in $578,156, Rep. Jamal Bowman (D-NY) with $239,106, Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) with $205,960 and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) raising $165,120.