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Quick Hits

TRIP TALK

Gottheimer meets with top officials in UAE

The New Jersey Democrat met last week with Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and National Security Advisor Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Courtesy

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) meets with UAE National Security Advisor Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the UAE, May 28, 2026

By
Marc Rod
June 1, 2026

Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) visited the United Arab Emirates in his capacity as a member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence last week, meeting with National Security Advisor Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The trip included discussions on the war in Iran, regional security, artificial intelligence, energy security and rising antisemitism.

“The United States and the UAE are close partners, and I am grateful for the warmth our hosts extended throughout this trip,” Gottheimer said in a statement to JI. “The UAE has stood firm throughout Iran’s relentless missile and drone attacks on Emirati cities and demonstrated the enduring strength of the Abraham Accords by engaging in a deeper partnership with Israel than ever before. We are completely aligned that Iran cannot continue threatening its neighbors.”

Gottheimer said that he also had “productive discussions” on AI and energy cooperation, highlighting possibilities for “a partnership that will define the future of AI and energy innovation.”

Tahnoun said on X last week that the pair “reviewed the distinguished strategic relations between the UAE and the USA, and ways to strengthen cooperation in various fields of mutual interest. We also discussed regional and international issues, and affirmed the commitment of both friendly nations to deepening the strategic partnership in support of peace, stability, and prosperity in the region and the world.”

Gottheimer’s trip also included stops in Thailand and the Philippines, where he discussed Indo-Pacific security issues including China, North Korea and Iran.

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