JETSETTING IN JERUSALEM

GOP Reps. Stutzman, Hamadeh meet with Netanyahu, Herzog, Sa’ar in Israel

Both lawmakers are vocal supporters of Israel and engage on Middle East policy

Reps. Marlin Stutzman (R-IN) and Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ), two strong supporters of Israel, made another trip to the country this week, during which they met separately with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

The lawmakers visited with Netanyahu at his office in Jerusalem, the PMO confirmed.

Sa’ar said the group held “an in-depth discussion on regional issues, including Lebanon and Syria” where he “stressed the need to safeguard Syria’s minorities” and “described the aim of Israel’s activities in southern Lebanon: protecting our citizens from Hezbollah attacks within Lebanese territory and dismantling the terror kingdom it built there.”

Herzog’s office said he “thanked the congressman for their great friendship” and “commended President Donald Trump’s leadership in confronting Iran’s empire of evil.”

Hamadeh, the first Arab American elected to Congress from Arizona, took part in an AIPAC-organized trip of Republican members of Congress in August 2025, during which he thanked Netanyahu for his support for the Druze in southern Syria. Hamadeh is the son of Syrian immigrants and his mother is Druze.

Stutzman also visited Israel in 2025, meeting with Netanyahu after meeting with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. During the trip Stutzman said the Syrian leader appeared open to peace with Israel.

Both have been active on issues relating to post-Assad Syria including the protection of minority groups.