Sen. Marshall argues Iran needs to be able to defend itself
Plus, Vance takes center stage
Good Thursday morning.
In today’s Daily Kickoff, we report on Sen. Roger Marshall’s insistence that Iran “be able to defend themselves,” and look at former NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer’s effort to team up with teachers’ unions to counter Democratic Socialists of America-backed candidates in the city’s congressional races. We report on an open letter from American Jewish leaders commemorating America 250, and talk to lawmakers frustrated with President Donald Trump’s last-minute decision to pause Jay Clayton’s nomination to be director of national intelligence. Also in today’s Daily Kickoff: Ron Arad, Stephen Schwarzman and Jamie Dimon.
Today’s Daily Kickoff was curated by JI Executive Editor Melissa Weiss and Israel Editor Tamara Zieve, with an assist from Marc Rod. Have a tip? Email us here.
What We’re Watching
- President Donald Trump is back in Washington today after three days in France for the G7, where the U.S.‘ memorandum of understanding with Iran was a major topic of conversation both on the summit’s sidelines and in the president’s public comments. Last night, Trump, sitting alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, signed the MOU in Versailles, though a formal ceremony in Switzerland, with Vice President JD Vance in attendance, had initially been planned for Friday. More below.
- In Washington, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) is slated to speak this morning at the Hudson Institute about defense spending, debt and diplomacy.
- Elsewhere in Washington, votes are still being counted in the district’s mayoral and City Council races. Mayoral candidate Janeese Lewis George, currently a member of the City Council, continues to maintain a sizable lead over former D.C. Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie.
- In New York, thousands of people are expected to visit the Ohel in Queens today to mark the yahrtzeit of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Menachem Mendel Schneerson, at his burial site.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH JI’S MELISSA WEISS
Vice President JD Vance is increasingly becoming the face of Washington’s negotiations with Iran — setting him up to claim victory if the agreement is successful, or to take the fall if talks with the historically intransigent adversary collapse.
President Donald Trump said as much yesterday in France: “If it works out, I’m going to take the credit. If it doesn’t work out, I’m blaming JD,” Trump quipped on the sidelines of the G7 summit, hours before signing the agreement alongside French President Emmanuel Macron in Versailles.
Trump is far from the only Republican in Washington to tie Vance to the deal. Some GOP legislators swiftly moved to tie Vance to the MOU — hours after it was announced. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who has long advocated for military pressure against Iran, was one of the first, saying Sunday that it was “imperative that the architect of the deal, Vice President Vance and his negotiating partners, be part of the process in presenting the final deal to Congress.”
But the pressure on Vance quickly has spread through the party. On Wednesday, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), a longtime backer of the president who is largely aligned with the GOP’s isolationist wing (where Vance has also found his political home), told reporters, “I wish the VP all the best of luck.” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), without mentioning Vance by name, said that in moving forward with the MOU, “the president, unfortunately, is receiving bad advice once again.”
The criticism of Vance over the agreement with Iran extends beyond the capital. Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro said on Fox News on Wednesday that the MOU “appears to be, just from the text, a disaster that does not achieve any of the actual signal goals that were set by the administration at the beginning.” Directly addressing Vance’s role, Shapiro said, “The vice president of the United States, the chief negotiator on this particular project, has not well served the president.” Read more here on Shapiro’s comments.
Vance’s high-profile presence around the Iran negotiations draws attention to other senior members of the Trump administration — including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — who have been notably absent from the White House’s public efforts to talk up the MOU.
MARSHALL PLAN
Sen. Roger Marshall: Iran needs to ‘be able to defend themselves’
Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) said on Wednesday that Iran has to be “able to defend themselves,” suggesting the U.S. would “never” get a full surrender from Tehran, Jewish Insider’s Melissa Weiss reports. The Kansas Republican was responding to a question from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, who asked Marshall if he was OK with Tehran having missiles.
In defense of defense: “I’m hesitating. I’d prefer that they not,” Marshall replied. “I certainly don’t want them to have long-distance missiles. I don’t want them to have nuclear-armed missiles. I would prefer they didn’t. But I don’t think that’s the key issue here. I think that they have to be able to defend themselves.” Collins interjected, asking, “You think Iran needs to be able to defend itself?” Marshall replied: “I do. I think they have to be able to defend themselves … Otherwise we turn this into a forever war. You’re never going to get them — short of boots on the ground — of surrendering everything, an unconditional agreement, if you will.”