EXCLUSIVE

14 Senate Republicans call for briefing on Oct. 7 federal task force

A group of Senate Republicans is urging Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel to provide a congressional briefing on the “progress and future priorities” of the joint task force established in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas terror attacks, which is responsible for investigating and prosecuting Hamas members and other actors involved in funding, supporting or perpetrating the attacks.

The request, sent in a letter to the two Cabinet members on Thursday, was signed by Sens. Jerry Moran (R-KS), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Ashley Moody (R-FL), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Steve Daines (R-MT), Ted Budd (R-NC), Katie Britt (R-AL), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), James Risch (R-ID), John Hoeven (R-ND), Mike Crapo (R-ID) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV).

“The events of October 7 underscored the ongoing and evolving nature of the global terrorist threat and the risks it poses to the United States, our allies, and our national security,” the letter states. “In recent weeks, a series of violent incidents and terror attacks with antisemitic motivations or links to extremist rhetoric, both abroad and here at home, have further reinforced the urgency of this work.”

The letter noted that while recent incidents “may not be directly connected to one another or to October 7,” they reflect a “broadening threat environment.”

“The [Joint Task Force] serves an important role in targeting the areas where the United States has the greatest leverage: cutting off financing, disrupting logistical networks, enforcing legal accountability, and coordinating with international partners,” the letter states. “Although Hamas operates primarily overseas, it depends on transnational networks for funding, propaganda, and legitimacy, all of which intersect with U.S. financial systems and jurisdictions.”

“Through coordinated prosecutions, asset seizures, and intelligence sharing, the task force can directly degrade the operational capacity of Hamas and other terrorist networks and discourage future assistance,” the letter continues.

It requests “additional information regarding the number of individuals held accountable to date, the number of investigations currently underway, and any recommendations the task force may have for congressional action.”

The letter highlights the achievements of the task force since its inception in March 2025, including its work in identifying Mahmoud Amin Ya’qub Al-Muhtadi, a Gazan native who was residing in Lafayette, La., as having been involved in the Oct. 7 attacks, ultimately leading to his arrest.

The letter also comes amid reports that despite initial enthusiasm for the group within the Justice Department, the task force has since lost a number of its resources, with several of its members having been either fired or reassigned.

“We are encouraged by the task force’s focus on identifying terrorist support networks, monitoring potential domestic radicalization, and holding those who provide aid or resources to extremist organizations accountable under U.S. law,” the lawmakers wrote. “The effort to support regional stability and pursue accountability for those responsible reflects the strong attention with which this Administration has approached the aftermath of that attack.”