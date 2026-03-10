DEVELOPING STORY

SCN: ‘No known active threat’ to Jewish community after shooting near Baltimore synagogue

Multiple Baltimore Police officers and a suspect were shot during an active shooter incident

A leading Jewish security organization said that there is no known active threat to the Jewish community following an active shooter incident Tuesday afternoon near the Agudath Israel of Baltimore synagogue in which multiple Baltimore Police officers and a suspect were shot.

The Secure Community Network said in a statement, citing a law enforcement source, that the shooting was most likely “domestic in nature.”

“There are no indications that the Jewish community was the target, and there is no known active threat to the community,” SCN said.

According to WBAL-TV in Baltimore, the suspect fired shots from a window toward an undisclosed location. Authorities were called around 12:30 pm to the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue, near the Orthodox Agudath Israel of Baltimore synagogue.

Officers asked the public to avoid the area on Tuesday afternoon as they investigated a motive.

One officer was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma. Another officer suffered a non-life threatening injury. The suspect’s condition has not been disclosed and it was not immediately made clear if they are in custody.

“We are aware of the police involved shooting,” the Baltimore Police union said in a statement. “All involved members are in good spirits.”

Neither Baltimore police nor Agudath Israel of Baltimore immediately responded to requests for comment from Jewish Insider.