Bipartisan lineup of lawmakers urge State Department to continue condemning Iran

Ex-hostage’s wife writes book to help children deal with loss post-Oct. 7

Senior Heritage staffer quits, joins Pence’s Advancing American Freedom

Mamdani’s antisemitism strategy: Reluctant to confront extremist threats while pledging to protect Jews 

CCNY Students for Justice in Palestine chapter remains registered campus group after promoting pro-Hamas protest

Saudi Arabia’s talks to acquire Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 jets could complicate its pursuit of U.S. F-35s 

In PA swing district, Democrat Bob Harvie pitches affordability — and unconditional support for Israel

Trump, Netanyahu at odds over Israeli plans to end reliance on U.S. military aid

Kennedy Center President Ric Grenell to Jewish donors: ‘Act quickly’ to fund theater’s Israeli Lounge or risk losing it

Suspect in Mississippi arson confesses to targeting synagogue because of ‘Jewish ties’

Mamdani’s slow, muted response condemning pro-Hamas protest alarming NYC Dems

Tehran threatens to attack U.S. bases as Trump considers military options against Iran

Jackson’s only synagogue targeted in arson attack

After years in exile, Venezuelan Jews celebrate the fall of Maduro

Gov. Phil Murphy killed New Jersey antisemitism legislation, sources say

GOP senators back Trump’s threat to Iranian regime over protest crackdown

Mamdani silent as pro-Hamas group protests near synagogue

U.S. lawmakers weigh in on fears of Saudi Arabia accommodating Islamists

New York Jewish leaders hope Menin will serve as check against Mamdani

Qatar ranks as top foreign donor to American universities

Why Israel recognized Somaliland — and what the rest of the world might do next

Asked about antisemitism, VP Vance says ‘all forms of ethnic hatred’ should be rejected

The judge overseeing the Maduro trial blazed a trail for Jewish lawyers

Department of Justice funding deal allocates $5 million to protect religious institutions

More U.S. strikes on Iran are possible, lawmakers say

Bruce Blakeman outlines his approach to antisemitism if elected NY governor

AIPAC appoints Deryn Sousa as spokesperson

Toppling Maduro may weaken Iran’s hold in Latin America

Trump vows to ‘rescue’ Iranian protesters if regime attacks

Mamdani slammed for repealing antisemitism executive orders

Saudi Arabia pivots from moderation

Qatar’s education minister mourns Hamas terrorist’s death

Trump vows additional strikes on Iran if it rebuilds ballistic missile or nuclear programs

The rabbi running a digital clubhouse for Jewish hockey fanatics

Netanyahu’s nominee to lead Mossad is his close advisor and an IDF general who fought the system

Trump-appointed Holocaust Museum board members pushing to oust Bernie Sanders 

Trump’s Syria strategy tested amid resurgence of ISIS in Damascus

Pentagon plan to reorganize military could undermine U.S.-Israel security, experts warn

ADL finds more than 20% of Mamdani transition team appointees have extremist backgrounds

AJC CEO calls for Jewish organizations to unify over communal security 

Texas Jewish voters alarmed by James Talarico’s Israel rhetoric

State Dept. nominee espoused antisemitic views, downplayed the Holocaust

At AmericaFest, Shapiro, Carlson clash over the future of the conservative movement

Senate education committee chair presses NEA over antisemitism complaints

Former Rep. Jamaal Bowman, eyeing NYC school chancellor post, praised Nick Fuentes online

Lawmakers force Coast Guard to maintain ban on swastikas, nooses as hate symbols

Bob Kraft’s anti-hate group slams Los Angeles wide receiver Puka Nacua for antisemitic TD dance

Mamdani appointee resigns after complaining about ‘money hungry Jews’ on social media

Norman Podhoretz remembered as visionary of neoconservative thought

House resolution calls for safeguards to address antisemitism in artificial intelligence

Australian Jews’ warnings about rising antisemitism were ignored, U.S. lawmakers say

Trump warns that Israel, ‘Jewish lobby’ have lost influence in D.C.

U.S. federal funding uncertainty looms as Sydney attack renews American Jewish security fears

Sydney Hanukkah massacre leads New York Democrats to grapple with ‘globalize the intifada’ rhetoric

JD Vance links youth antisemitism to immigration, demographics of Gen Z

FBI foils New Year’s Eve terror attack by extremist group linked to synagogue protest

The ‘flashing red lights’ that Canberra ignored

Lander struggles to land hits on Goldman — beyond disagreeing on Israel

U.S. officials tie Hanukkah terror attack in Australia to surge in global antisemitism

Fifteen dead in shooting at Sydney Hanukkah event

Rosen, McCormick push for new sanctions on the Houthis over human rights violations

Trump administration struggles to lay out clear vision for Gaza peace plan

Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch, outspoken backer of Israel, leaves meeting with Mamdani ‘encouraged’

Outspoken Satmar rabbi’s Torah videos attract followers from unlikely corners of the internet

Bipartisan, bicameral bill pushes for assessment of whether China is violating Iran sanctions

U.S. and Israel diverge over the road map to Damascus 

Antisemitism envoy nominee Yehuda Kaploun backs labeling misinformation on social media

Dan Goldman prepares for showdown against Brad Lander 

The limitations of Trump’s executive order targeting the Muslim Brotherhood

Tom Barrack’s controversial comments on Israel, Turkey confounding GOP lawmakers

ON THE HILL

Bipartisan lineup of lawmakers urge State Department to continue condemning Iran

The letter was signed by 45 House Republicans and 14 House Democrats

John McDonnell/Getty Images

Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the House Committee on Appropriations | Subcommittee on National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs at the Rayburn House Office Building on May 21, 2025 in Washington, DC.

By
Emily Jacobs
January 16, 2026

A bipartisan group of 59 House lawmakers sent a letter to Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday urging the State Department to continue condemning Iran’s crackdown on protesters across the country. 

The letter, led by Rep. Randy Weber (R-TX), encourages the Trump administration to remain vocally supportive of the protesters amid “the Iranian regime’s ongoing violent suppression of protests across Iran.” The lawmakers urged Rubio to continue speaking out and ensure “whole-of-government support” from the U.S. is presented publicly to Iranians.

“The Iranian people have made clear their demand for a secular, democratic, non-nuclear republic grounded in political pluralism and respect for human dignity,” the letter reads. “Protesters have also explicitly rejected all forms of authoritarian rule, whether Iran’s former monarchy dictatorship or its current theocratic system, and seek the right to determine their own future. Recent international reactions against the regime’s brutalities underscore the urgent global concern over continued violence against civilians and abuses of power in Iran.”

“We urge the Department of State to continue publicly condemning the Iranian regime’s violent repression of protesters, including attacks on hospitals and medical facilities,” it continues. “At this critical juncture, whole-of-government support is essential to reaffirm the United States’ commitment to universal human rights and solidarity with the Iranian people.”

The lawmakers also noted their “deep concern” about the ongoing crackdown against protesters.

“Credible reports indicate the use of lethal force, mass arrests, and intimidation against civilians exercising their fundamental rights,” they wrote. “We are particularly alarmed by reports that Iranian authorities have targeted civilian sites, including hospitals and medical facilities, denying injured protesters access to urgent medical care. Such actions constitute violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.”

Weber’s letter was cosigned by Reps. Don Bacon (R-NE), Andy Barr (R-KY), Austin Scott (R-GA), Nancy Mace (R-SC), Brian Babin (R-TX), James Walkinshaw (D-VA), Beth Van Duyne (R-TX), William Timmons (R-SC), Tom Tiffany (R-WI), Glenn Thompson (R-PA), Tom Suozzi (D-NY), Marlin Stutzman (R-IN), Pete Stauber (R-MN), Chris Smith (R-NJ), Maria Salazar (R-FL), John Rutherford (R-FL), Raul Ruiz (D-CA), Zach Nunn (R-IA), Donald Norcross (D-NJ), Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), John Moolenaar (R-MI), Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA), Carol Miller (R-WV), Tom McClintock (R-CA), Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Laurel Lee (R-FL), Mike Lawler (R-NY), Nick Langworthy (R-NY), Nick LaLota (R-NY), Tom Kean (R-NJ), Jeff Hurd (R-CO), Val Hoyle (D-OR), Andy Harris (R-MD), Brett Guthrie (R-KY), Michael Guest (R-MS), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), Laura Friedman (D-CA), Scott Franklin (R-FL), Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA), Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI), Randy Fine (R-FL), Randy Feenstra (R-IA), Jake Ellzey (R-TX), Danny Davis (D-IL), Jeff Crank (R-CO), Joe Courtney (D-CT), Herbert Conaway (D-NJ), Mike Carey (R-OH), Brendan Boyle (D-PA), Mike Bost (R-IL), Sanford Bishop (D-GA), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Aaron Bean (R-FL), Troy Balderson (R-OH), Mark Amodei (R-NV) and Rick Allen (R-GA).

“The Iranian people have made it unmistakably clear that they reject this regime and the system of repression it has imposed on them,” Weber said in a statement on the letter. “From mass arrests to targeting hospitals, the regime has shown it will use any means to silence political dissent. The United States must continue to condemn these abuses and stand with the Iranian people as they demand the right to determine their own future.”

