TRANSITION

Paul Ingrassia tapped for new role after withdrawing nomination over antisemitic, racist text messages

Shortly after pulling his own nomination to lead the Office of Special Counsel, Ingrassia has now been appointed to serve as deputy general counsel at the GSA

Paul Ingrassia, the Department of Homeland Security’s White House liaison who withdrew his nomination to lead the Office of Special Counsel late last month after antisemitic and racist text messages of his were unearthed, has been appointed to serve as deputy general counsel at the General Services Administration.

Ingrassia, 30, has served in multiple roles in the second Trump administration. Prior to his most recent role at DHS, Ingrassia briefly served as the liaison to the Department of Justice but was reassigned after clashing with the DOJ’s chief of staff.

The conservative activist revealed his new position in an email to fellow DHS staff on Thursday announcing his departure. Ingrassia wrote in the email, obtained by Politico, that Trump had called him into the Oval Office on Wednesday evening to offer him the job.

Reached by Jewish Insider, a White House official confirmed that Ingrassia had taken on the deputy general counsel role at GSA, but did not provide additional comment. The official told Politico that Ingrassia was a “very helpful addition to GSA and will successfully execute President Trump’s America First policies.”

The new position comes less than a month after Ingrassia pulled himself from consideration to lead the Office of Special Counsel, which is tasked with investigating and prosecuting whistleblower claims and accusations of corruption within the federal government.

The nomination was initially poorly received by some Republicans on the committee due to his past incendiary comments, including antisemitic conspiracy theories posted to social media. Two GOP committee members had privately expressed concerns to the White House about Ingrassia’s candidacy in recent months, those senators told JI on condition of anonymity at the time.

Ingrassia’s standing plummeted further after it emerged that he had sent incendiary and racist text messages in a group chat of Republican operatives, including statements that Martin Luther King Jr. Day should be “tossed into the seventh circle of hell” and described himself as having a “Nazi streak … from time to time.”

The revelation prompted immediate outcry on Capitol Hill, with Democrats reiterating their prior calls to pull Ingrassia’s nomination and Republicans publicly and privately urging the White House to do the same.