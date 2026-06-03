BIG BREAK

Jeffries declines to back Wasserman Schultz for her run in historically Black district

The top House Democrat’s decision not to fully endorse the congresswoman was highly unusual, as he later said he ‘stand[s] behind every single House Democratic incumbent’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) declined to fully back Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) on Tuesday, when asked at a press conference about her run in Florida’s 20th Congressional District, which has historically been represented by a Black lawmaker.

“Everybody has a right to run where they see fit,” Jeffries said. “They’ve got to go make their case to the people that they hope to represent moving forward, and that’s what I’ve communicated directly to Congresswoman Wasserman Schultz.”

Some Black Democrats in the state have condemned Wasserman Schultz for choosing to run in the 20th District after her current district was redrawn. But given that she is a member of House leadership, a longtime Democratic congresswoman and an incumbent, it’s highly unusual for Jeffries not to offer his full support to Wasserman Schultz, as he traditionally has done for incumbents of all stripes and affiliations.

Jeffries said that Wasserman Schultz has a “strong track record of accomplishment in Congress,” but also said that Florida’s redistricting was a deliberate effort to undermine Black representation.

“I think we all recognize the sensitivities of the moment in terms of an unprecedented, Jim Crow-like assault on Black political representation that has been unleashed by the Supreme Court’s outrageous decision to gut the Voting Rights Act,” Jeffries said. “And that’s an environment that all of us need to be sensitive to as we move forward.”

Jeffries’ decision not to offer his full support to Wasserman Schultz was also notable given that he said, moments later when asked about far-left challengers to other incumbents, “I stand behind every single House Democratic incumbent, whether they’re a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus … a New Dem or Blue Dog, and I’m going to continue to do that, and then we’ll see what happens at the end of the day, in terms of what the voters decide.”

Wasserman Schultz maintained in a statement that she’d be the best advocate for the district.

“I’m thankful for the strong and broad support I’ve received all over CD20. I’ll continue to talk with Broward voters and make my case that I’ll be the most effective representative for this whole community, and as always, I’m not taking any support for granted,” she said.

Four Black candidates running in the seat met behind closed doors on Monday to discuss unifying around one candidate to take down Wasserman Schultz, the Miami Herald reported on Tuesday.